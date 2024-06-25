Aberdeen target St Johnstone goalkeeping coach

Aberdeen are keen to make Craig Hinchcliffe their new goalkeeping coach, according to a report.

The Dons are looking for a new goalkeeping coach following the departure of Craig Samson to Hibernian.

The Daily Record say the Dons could target Perth Saints coach Hinchcliffe.

Aberdeen signed St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov earlier this month and the Bulgarian international could be reunited at Pittodrie with his former coach from McDiarmid Park.

Hinchcliffe joined St Johnstone from Dundee United in June 2023 following spells coaching at Motherwell, York City, Airdrieonians and Partick Thistle.

As a player, Hinchcliffe spent time at Elgin City, Arbroath, St Mirren and Partick.