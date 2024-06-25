Aberdeen FC Aberdeen target St Johnstone goalkeeping coach Dons are looking for a new goalkeeper coach following the exit of Craig Samson. By Danny Law June 25 2024, 9:55 am June 25 2024, 9:55 am Share Aberdeen target St Johnstone goalkeeping coach Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6513702/aberdeen-target-st-johnstone-goalkeeping-coach/ Copy Link Goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchcliffe. Image: SNS. Aberdeen are keen to make Craig Hinchcliffe their new goalkeeping coach, according to a report. The Dons are looking for a new goalkeeping coach following the departure of Craig Samson to Hibernian. The Daily Record say the Dons could target Perth Saints coach Hinchcliffe. Goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchcliffe worked with Dimitar Mitov at St Johnstone last season. Image: SNS. Aberdeen signed St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov earlier this month and the Bulgarian international could be reunited at Pittodrie with his former coach from McDiarmid Park. Hinchcliffe joined St Johnstone from Dundee United in June 2023 following spells coaching at Motherwell, York City, Airdrieonians and Partick Thistle. As a player, Hinchcliffe spent time at Elgin City, Arbroath, St Mirren and Partick.