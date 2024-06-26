Jimmy Thelin on plan for ‘granite’ Aberdeen defence and how he will adapt tactics from Sweden to Scottish game

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has outlined his attacking masterplan and how he wants to build a “granite” defence.

The Swede laid out his tactical vision for a new dawn at Pittodrie – attacking with speed and defending in a solid block.

He wants that to be part of the philosophy, identity and DNA of the Dons as he builds for success.

After a week in the Granite City, the new Dons boss has vowed to build a “granite”-solid backline as the foundation for his vision.

And the 46-year-old has called for Dons fans to retain faith in the process as he is confident the Reds will get “stronger and stronger”.

Thelin said: “The philosophy and identity, we want to attack with speed, we want to defend in a solid block.

“We are from a city with granite.

“For me, we have to use that.

“A granite block, how we defend. And use these kind of things, like a DNA.”

The need to constantly keep adapting

Thelin met up with the squad for the first time when the players returned for pre-season training on Monday.

Star striker Bojan Miovski is not at Pittodrie as he was on international duty with North Macedonia and granted an extended break.

Miovski will meet up with Thelin and the squad at the pre-season training camp in the Algarve next week.

Thelin led Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top-flight last season.

Does he have the squad at Pittodrie that can deliver his football vision?

He said: “For me it’s quite similar, but still it’s different players, a different league.

“But the main difference is maybe some more set-plays, going harder at the centre-backs, more second balls, it’s quite a quick game.

“Still you have to adjust some parts.

“You might not need to press with so many players, those are small things to adjust to during games.

“The profile must be the way we want to do.

“What we played at Jonkopings was not same to Elfsborg – but still you could see the similarity.

“Small things can change to adapt. You always have to do that.

“Football always evolves.

“Even if 65 per cent of teams play the same, there are teams in Scotland with their own skills: there’s a quick one, a strong one, there’s more crosses, expert in set-plays.

“Then you have Celtic, who play more combinations and more possession.

“We have a base, then we adapt.”

Will the board give Thelin time?

Aberdeen have burned through four managers in little more than three years.

The Pittodrie board have sacked Barry Robson (January 2024), Jim Goodwin (January 2023), Stephen Glass (February 2022) and Derek McInnes (March 2020).

There was also the disastrous interim manager stint of Neil Warnock, who quit after just 33 days.

The mantra emanating from Elfsborg players and supporters is Thelin will bring success to Aberdeen – if given time.

Is Thelin confident he will get that time?

He said: “Every time when you change things, try to add things, it always can be really exciting in the beginning.

“But, still, you really have to support the journey and do it together.

“It’s most important that everyone sees there is progress.

“That it is getting better.

“There will be some bumps along the way, but hopefully we can still get higher and higher and stronger and stronger.

“If they see that, I think the time will be there.

“That’s the most important thing.”

Standing on the shoulders of giants

Thelin was talking in the club’s Legends’ Lounge in Pittodrie’s Richard Donald stand.

The walls are adorned with Aberdeen greats such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Willie Miller, Alex McLeish and Neil Simpson.

Thelin is aware of the club’s past, how the Gothenburg Greats dominated Scotland and conquered Europe.

He will not be pushed down by the weight of history, but will use it as inspiration.

Thelin said: “My idea as a coach, manager in a club and between games is that I never look back.

“I don’t think about what’s happened.

“For me, it’s history. The thing you can manage is what you do in the future.

“To create a good future, you have to start today.

“You can’t go back.

“You can learn from the past sometimes. In this case, we can look at the walls here and see some amazing things.

“But I can’t put that pressure on the players I have now – we can’t be responsible for that.

“Our responsibility is what we can do in the future.

“We need to take a little bit off the shoulders.

“Okay, we can be really proud that we have a job here and take responsibility for that.

“But now we have to make our story. And be stronger and build from that.

“We can’t bury this – but we can use it in a good way.

“I can’t put that standard on the players from day one. I like Aberdeen’s history and feel it.

“We can use it in a good way.”