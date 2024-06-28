Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists new signings won’t block the path of the club’s rising stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists new signings won’t block the path of the club’s rising stars

Aberdeen boss Thelin has added three new signings on permanent contracts and is looking to strengthen further in the summer transfer window.

By Sean Wallace
The nine teenagers who have signed pro forms with Aberdeen. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC
The nine teenagers who have signed pro forms with Aberdeen. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists new signings won’t block the path for the club’s rising youth stars.

Swede Thelin has already secured three signings in the summer transfer window.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov (St Johnstone), striker Peter Ambrose (Újpest) and defender Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne) were all snapped up on long-term contracts.

Thelin aims to add more signings before the window closes on August 30 as he reshapes a squad that finished in the Premiership bottom six last season.

However raiding the transfer market will not be to the detriment of talent emerging through the youth system into the first team set-up.

Thelin made tying down teen sensation Fletcher Boyd’s long-term future to the club one of his main priorities when arriving as Dons boss.

The 16-year-old became the club’s youngest ever scorer when netting in a 4-0 win at Hibs last month.

Thelin recently secured Boyd on a long-term contract until summer 2027.

Aberdeen this week signed nine teen stars from their under-16 league and cup double-winning side on their first professional contracts.

The majority of the under-16 double-winning side were also part of the under-18 team who secured league title glory last season.

Signing their first pro contracts at Pittodrie are Connor Douglas (keeper), Lewis Carrol (defender), Oliver Riches (defender), Dylan Ross (left-back/midfield) and Zak To (midfield).

Also penning contracts are Jack Searle (forward), Cooper Masson (midfield), Joseph Teasdale (forward) and Tristan Stephen (forward).

Jimmy Thelin is officially unveiled as the new Manager of Aberdeen Football Club at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “It is crucial to keep growing, rebuilding and attracting new players here to see that they can take a journey.

“That is important for every club nowadays.

“Aberdeen have already started as they have already sold some players.

“That is also one way I like this job, how they (the Aberdeen board) think about this.

“But hopefully we can get some young players from here, develop them first of all and then they achieve something with us.

“They give something here and then move on.

“And they really feel that they want to play here.”

Aberdeen’s players lift the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18s league trophy at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Miovski to join Thelin in Portugal

Aberdeen are set to fly out to Portugal next week for a warm weather training camp.

Thelin started working with the squad when they arrived back from their summer break at the start of this week.

Star striker Bojan Miovski did not return with the rest of the squad as he was granted an extra week on his summer break due to international duty.

North Macedonian international Miovski was involved in friendlies against Croatia and Czechia earlier this month.

The 25-year-old, who scored 26 times last season, will join the Dons squad in Portugal.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-finaL Image; SNS
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-finaL Image: SNS.

Creating a culture within Aberdeen

After a first week working with the squad Thelin will ramp up the pre-season preparations in the 27 degree heat in the Algarve.

He aims to quickly create an identity for his Aberdeen team, with the early foundations laid in Portugal.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Thelin said: “From day one I want to create a base of the culture we want in the team.

“What training sessions, how we want to play so that you can recognise the team every week, it is consistent.

“From there you have to improve all the time.

“Me and my staff will put the standards of how we train and play, the base.

“And then we want to improve the team on how we play together, the collective way.”

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Thelin aims to make ‘players grow’

Thelin is ready to put faith in the young talent at Pittodrie and hopes to provide an environment where they can maximize their potential.

Aberdeen under-16s have now won back-to-back league titles.

Aberdeen under-16s celebrate winning the league title. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen under-16s celebrate winning the league title. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC.

He said: “Hopefully we can make some individual players grow.

“I think you see a step by step progress to be better as a team.

“The future, we don’t know about that, but I can promise hard work.”

 

 

 

