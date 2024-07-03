Fuel your day with a brew at these 8 coffee shops in Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s city centre is home to a range of excellent food and drink businesses, to say the least. But where can you find the tastiest brews?

To save you the hassle of tracking down some options, I have compiled a list of the top coffee shops in Aberdeen to make a beeline for (in no particular order).

To top things off – should you fancy a sweet or savoury treat with your coffee – their food menus are cracking too.

The Cult Of Coffee

Open from 8.30am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sundays, you can expect excellent coffee and a selection of pastries at The Cult of Coffee.

I’d highly recommend ordering an almond croissant if you’re feeling peckish.

Address: 28 Esslemont Avenue, Aberdeen AB25 1SN

Corner Tree Café

Corner Tree Café is under the Watermelon Catering brand, along with the likes of Resting Brunch Face, Café Ahoy and The Pier, to name a few others.

The prices for a latte, Americano, flat white, cappuccino, espresso and mocha mug range from £3 to £4.95 (not including milk substitutions or syrups).

Address: 3 Whitehall Road, Aberdeen AB25 2PP

The Craftsman Company

You can expect artisan coffees, craft beers and simple but wholesome dishes at The Craftsman Company on Guild Street.

The dog-friendly venue is a must-visit. Once you try one of their coffees, you’ll want to head back again and again.

Address: 2 Guild Street, Aberdeen AB11 6NE

ReCHarge Café

A social enterprise, all of the profits made at ReCHarge Café are used to fund the work of Charlie House.

There are delicious cakes, scones and tray bakes, as well as soups, sandwiches, paninis, toasties, pies and, of course, coffees.

Be sure to stop by to enjoy a tasty brew whilst supporting a well-loved local charity.

Address: Unit 38, Upper Mall, Bon Accord Shopping Centre, Aberdeen AB25 1HZ

Fearless Coffee

Cousins Dmytro Yurchenko and Valentyn Tkach opened Fearless Coffee, which has 18 covers, in Rosemount last May.

The business owners work with a variety of local food and drink suppliers, with their products featuring on the menu from time to time.

Address: 213 Rosemount Place, Aberdeen AB25 2XS

Mount

Upperkirkgate welcomed new kid (well, coffee shop) on the block Mount in the autumn of 2022.

Launched by partners Lauren Livingstone and Jack Sim, the venue has gone down a hit with locals, so much so that the pair have since opened the cafe’s sister venue at Greyhope Bay.

Address: 6 Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen AB10 1BA

Books and Beans

The clue as to what to expect at Belmont Street coffee shop Books and Beans is in the title. In fact, you’ll find more than 10,000 books inside…

Impressive, I know.

However, there’s a variety of home bakes plus breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes on the cards too. Plenty to get stuck into.

Address: 22 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JH

Figment

Figment is without a doubt one of the best coffee shops in Aberdeen, brewing each cup with the perfect combination of science and art.

Its specialty coffee is provided by Figment Coffee Roasters, a sister company who roast the coffee in the same building.

Address: 70 Countesswells Road, Aberdeen AB15 7YJ

If you liked this listicle and want more to browse, click here for a list of cafes serving mouth-watering all day breakfasts in Aberdeen.

For Granite City spots selling the best cinnamon buns, click here.