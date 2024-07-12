Joe Harper: Sivert Heltne Nilsen can be Aberdeen’s new Ylber Ramadani

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Sivert Heltne Nilsen can be Aberdeen’s new Ylber Ramadani

The Norwegian midfield enforcer's arrival at Pittodrie will fill the year-long void left by Ramadani at the Dons.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen of SK Brann playing against AZ Alkmaar. Image: Shutterstock.
Sivert Heltne Nilsen of SK Brann playing against AZ Alkmaar. Image: Shutterstock.
By Joe Harper

It looks as if Aberdeen have found their much-needed replacement for Ylber Ramadani in Sivert Heltne Nilsen.

The 32-year-old midfielder is the latest arrival at Pittodrie and looks set to make his debut for the Dons in tomorrow’s Premier Sports Cup match at Queen of the South.

A quick look at his statistics tells me all I need to know.

He is an aggressive, hard-working player who is adept at breaking up play and leads the Norwegian league in forward passes.

He starts every game and was captain of Brann, so clearly there are leadership qualities there too.

Add in his experience and it all adds up to a key addition to the team by manager Jimmy Thelin.

Thelin knows Nilsen well

Sivert Heltne Nilsen of SK Brann, right, during a Conference League qualifying match against Portugal’s FC Arouca last year. Image: Shutterstock.

The Dons boss is clearly a big fan of Nilsen and knows exactly what he is going to get from his new recruit.

Thelin signed Nilsen at Elfsborg in 2019 and tried to bring the tough-tackling midfielder back to the club last summer.

The fact he has gone back in to bring the player to Pittodrie also speaks volumes of how highly the Aberdeen manager rates the player.

Some Dons fans may be a little concerned about the club shelling out for a player who turns 33 in October, but his track record shows him to be fit and playing regularly.

It is quite common to see guys playing on to 36 or 37 at the top level quite comfortably these days, so I have no concerns at all on that front.

The fact his former club have played 22 games this season, too, means he’ll be fit and raring to go as he embarks on his new challenge in Scotland.

Shinnie will be thrilled to have help in the engine room

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie at full time after the 2-2 draw at Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.

I am sure the player most pleased to see a player like Nilsen coming into the Dons engine room is skipper Graeme Shinnie.

Shinnie and Ramadani formed a formidable partnership in the second half of the 2022-23 season, and were a big reason for the club’s strong finish to the season which led to the Dons securing a European place.

The loss of Ramadani, who moved to Serie A last summer, left a huge hole in the Aberdeen midfield, which, in hindsight, was never filled properly.

Leighton Clarkson, Connor Barron and Dante Polvara were all tried in the deeper role in front of the defence, but with Barron gone and Polvara and Clarkson’s strengths more geared towards attacking, we’ve needed a Ramadani-type figure.

Nilsen, on paper, looks to be that man and I’m excited to see what he is going to bring to the team.

I know Nilsen was sent-off in his last game for Brann at the weekend, but it was only the fourth red card of a career which spans 428 games and counting.

That’s a pretty decent record for a player who is expected to make challenges and break up the opposition play every week.

With Shinnie having a new partner in the same mould as him to do that job, it all points to the fast tempo, high-pressing approach we are expecting of Thelin’s Dons.

I was already looking forward to the new season and seeing another new face come in has only added to the excitement.

Cup campaign can get season off to a strong start

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.

The wait is almost over to see Jimmy Thelin’s new-look Dons side in action.

The postponement of the friendly at Peterhead on Wednesday has only added to the intrigue among Dons fans after their first chance to see their side in action under the new manager was scuppered by the rain.

It meant a hastily rescheduled closed-door bounce game at Cormack Park was played instead, with the conditions in the Blue Toon so bad the Dons had to lend their opponents an away kit to use as the kit van could not get to the game.

In the end, the Dons ran out 4-0 winners with Ester Sokler scoring twice, while Graeme Shinnie and young Alfie Bavidge were also on the scoresheet.

Without seeing the game, we don’t know about the performance, but I would expect Thelin will be thrilled at seeing his side score four goals and keep a clean sheet.

But the real action gets under way at Palmerston Park on Saturday against Queen of the South.

The Dons face Queens, East Kilbride, Airdrie and Dumbarton in the Premier Sports Cup group – and Aberdeen supporters will be expecting their side to take maximum points.

It’s early days in the build-up to the new season, so we don’t know how well prepared Aberdeen are.

But the next two weeks are a chance to really build some momentum ahead of the league opener at St Johnstone in August.

Spain will have too much for England in Euro 2024 final

England produced their best display of the tournament to beat the Netherlands and reach the final of Euro 2024 – but I still fancy Spain to come out on top in the final.

Gareth Southgate’s side haven’t played sparkling football in the tournament, while the young Spaniards have been excellent against much tougher opposition.

It all depends on how Spain handle the final – if the youngsters don’t freeze on the big stage, it’s hard to see how England will withstand the pressure they will bring.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara set to be out of action until October after tearing…
New Aberdeen signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails 'leader' Sivert Heltne Nilsen after sealing signing
Sivert Heltne Nilsen of SK Brann, right, during a Conference League qualifying match against Portugal's FC Arouca last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-Aberdeen star says Sivert Heltne Nilsen is 'rock-solid midfielder', but £300k signing has had…
Aberdeen attacker Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Francesca Ogilvie on the phone call which convinced her to stay at Aberdeen
Sivert Heltne Nilsen of SK Brann playing against AZ Alkmaar. Image: Shutterstock.
'I've never seen a bigger leader' - The lowdown on Sivert Heltne Nilsen after…
Dante Polvara in action against Peterhead in summer 2022. Image: Shutterstock.
Peterhead announce tonight's Aberdeen friendly at Balmoor is OFF - with game moved behind…
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock.
Sean Wallace: How Vicente Besuijen's Aberdeen revival ramped up in Portugal
3
Jeremy Sarmiento of Ecuador in action against Jamaica in the Copa America on June 26. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen linked with Ecuador international Jeremy Sarmiento
Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates at full-time after scoring at Hibs. Image: SNS.
Revealed: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's 'inner drive' advice to teen star Fletcher Boyd
Just some of Aberdeen's away kits from down the decades.
Which of Aberdeen's 32 away kits between 1979/80 and 2024/25 is your favourite?
6

Conversation