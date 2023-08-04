Ylber Ramadani completes move from Aberdeen to Lecce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ylber Ramadani completes move from Aberdeen to Lecce

The Albanian international departs the Dons after only one season at Pittodrie. 

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani after the loss at Premiership champions Celtic. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani after the loss at Premiership champions Celtic. Image: SNS.

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani has completed his move from Aberdeen to Serie A side U.S. Lecce.

He made 44 appearances after joining the club from Hungarian side MTK Budapest.

He made 44 appearances after joining the club from Hungarian side MTK Budapest.

The Dons rejected an initial offer from Lecce but accepted an offer earlier this week, which is understood to be worth around £1.2million with add-ons.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson admitted he is disappointed to see the player depart the club.

He said: “Despite only being here for a season, Ylber’s commitment and desire to do his best for the club was clear for all to see.

“I’ve no doubt his experience at Aberdeen, and within the Scottish game, will have made Ylber a better player and prepare him for the challenges which lie ahead in Italy.”

