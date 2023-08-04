Ylber Ramadani completes move from Aberdeen to Lecce

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani has completed his move from Aberdeen to Serie A side U.S. Lecce.

The Albanian international departs the Dons after only one season at Pittodrie.

He made 44 appearances after joining the club from Hungarian side MTK Budapest.

The Dons rejected an initial offer from Lecce but accepted an offer earlier this week, which is understood to be worth around £1.2million with add-ons.

🟡🔴 𝙔𝙡𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝙍𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙞 𝙚̀ 𝙪𝙣 𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙡 𝙇𝙚𝙘𝙘𝙚! ✍️Acquisito, a titolo definitivo, il diritto alle prestazioni sportive del calciatore Ylber Ramadani dall'Aberdeen FC.#rainbow #avantilecce pic.twitter.com/Lh4U1jlrtT — U.S. Lecce (@OfficialUSLecce) August 4, 2023

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson admitted he is disappointed to see the player depart the club.

He said: “Despite only being here for a season, Ylber’s commitment and desire to do his best for the club was clear for all to see.

“I’ve no doubt his experience at Aberdeen, and within the Scottish game, will have made Ylber a better player and prepare him for the challenges which lie ahead in Italy.”