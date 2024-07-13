Aberdeen were too soft last season but Sivert Heltne Nilsen will change that, says Leighton Clarkson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen were too soft last season but Sivert Heltne Nilsen will change that, says Leighton Clarkson

Aberdeen midfielder says new signing Nilsen made an impact on his first day at training.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson says new signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen can toughen up an Aberdeen side who he admits were too “soft” last season.

Nilsen, 32, was secured in a £300,000 transfer from Norwegian top flight SK Brann on a deal until the summer of 2027.

Clarkson revealed the combative Norwegian midfielder made an immediate impact on his first day of training with the Dons.

Former Liverpool star Clarkson admits Aberdeen struggled to cope with the loss of Ylber Ramadani last summer.

Albania international Ramadani was sold to Italian side Lecce for £1.2m.

Ramadani is a smash hit in Serie A and has been linked with a potential move to Italian giants Inter Milan.

With the addition of Nilsen this week, Clarkson reckons boss Jimmy Thelin has filled the hole left by Ramadani’s exit.

Nilsen is in contention to make his Aberdeen debut in today’s Premier Sports Cup group clash at Queen of the South.

New signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen has penned a three-year contract at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
New signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen has penned a three-year contract at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Clarkson, 22,  said: “Sivert is the type of midfielder who wants to get about the pitch, make tackles.

“Maybe we were a bit soft last year.

“We missed Ramadani when he left last year as he did so well for us as he was the legs in the midfield really.

“Losing him was hurtful to the team but he’s gone on to do brilliant things.

“The manager wants someone like that in there who can get about the place so we are lucky to have Sivert.

“He’s not shy, he’s got around the boys and is always communicating during training.”

Sven Mijnans of AZ Alkmaar and Sivert Heltne Nilsen of SK Brann, right, during a Conference League play-offs match last year. Image: Shutterstock.

Nilsen has ‘shown leadership already’

Nilsen captained Brann to Norwegian Cup glory last season and signed a new deal at the Bergen-based club in January until the end of 2025.

Thelin had previously managed Nilsen at Elfsborg and he was captain in a team that finished runners-up in the Swedish top fight in 2020.

Nilsen walked away from European action to sign for the Dons.

Brann, who sit second in the Norwegian top flight, face Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round on July 25.

Clarkson said: “Sivert looks sharp in training and obviously he’s in mid-season after playing in the Norwegian league.

“You can never have enough experience in the squad.

“He’s come in and definitely shown leadership already.”

New signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen at the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
New signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen at the club’s Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS

Targeting silverware under Thelin

New manager Thelin will make his competitive debut in the dugout for the Dons in the group clash at Queen of the South.

Last season the Dons, under former boss Barry Robson, reached the Premier Sports Cup final.

They lost the final 1-0 to Rangers at Hampden.

Aberdeen also suffered cup heartache when losing the Scottish Cup semi-final to Celtic last season under then interim boss Peter Leven.

After a pulsating 3-3 draw the Dons were edged out in a penalty shoot-out.

The hurt of those cup near misses is driving Clarkson’s bid to lift silverware in Thelin’s first season in charge.

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park ahead of the trip to Queen of the South. Image; SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park ahead of the trip to Queen of the South. Image; SNS

He said: “Our last game in this cup was a losing final so we want to go the whole way in the competition this year.

“It starts down at Dumfries and we need to start as we mean to to on – and make sure we win it.

“This is not a pre-season game, it’s a proper competitive game of football.

“Losing last season’s final and losing the Scottish Cup semi on penalties sharpens the appetite to do better.

“Obviously at the time it’s really hurtful to miss out in such tight matches but we have had time to reflect on that.

“Since I came to Aberdeen I want to lift a cup at some time and it’s been close but not close enough.

“That just adds extra motivation to do it this season after what’s happened in the past.

“I want to be changing that this year.”

Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Banter over England’s Euro 2024 run

Less than 24 hours after Aberdeen’s bid to kick-start a run to cup glory Clarkson’s attention will turn to his nation’s trophy bid.

The Blackburn-born midfielder will be glued to coverage of the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain on Sunday.

He will be cheering on England and also former Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Clarkson revealed he has had friendly banter with his Scottish team-mates regarding England’s Euro campaign.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates with Bojan Miovski after making it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates with Bojan Miovski after making it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS

He said: “It would be great to see England pick up their first major trophy since 1966 on Sunday.

“I’m having a lot of banter with the lads here every day.

“There’s a bit of rivalry and it’s all fun and games when you’re not playing but I’ve 100% got the bragging rights.

“I’m still in touch with Trent every now and again and he’s a great player who scored the winning penalty against the Swiss.

“We were training in Portugal and a lot of the lads were saying ‘he’s definitely going to miss’ but I told them ‘he’s never going to miss’.

“He put it away brilliantly.”

More from Aberdeen FC

New signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen at the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin on why Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Graeme Shinnie pairing can work in…
Aberdeen striker Duk during the Europa Conference League match against PAOK.
Aberdeen confirm Duk 'absent without permission' as internal disciplinary procedure launched
4
Sivert Heltne Nilsen of SK Brann playing against AZ Alkmaar. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: Sivert Heltne Nilsen can be Aberdeen's new Ylber Ramadani
3
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara set to be out of action until October after tearing…
New Aberdeen signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails 'leader' Sivert Heltne Nilsen after sealing signing
Sivert Heltne Nilsen of SK Brann, right, during a Conference League qualifying match against Portugal's FC Arouca last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-Aberdeen star says Sivert Heltne Nilsen is 'rock-solid midfielder', but £300k signing has had…
Aberdeen attacker Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Francesca Ogilvie on the phone call which convinced her to stay at Aberdeen
Sivert Heltne Nilsen of SK Brann playing against AZ Alkmaar. Image: Shutterstock.
'I've never seen a bigger leader' - The lowdown on Sivert Heltne Nilsen after…
Dante Polvara in action against Peterhead in summer 2022. Image: Shutterstock.
Peterhead announce tonight's Aberdeen friendly at Balmoor is OFF - with game moved behind…
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock.
Sean Wallace: How Vicente Besuijen's Aberdeen revival ramped up in Portugal
3

Conversation