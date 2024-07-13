Aberdeen were too soft last season but Sivert Heltne Nilsen will change that, says Leighton Clarkson

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson says new signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen can toughen up an Aberdeen side who he admits were too “soft” last season.

Nilsen, 32, was secured in a £300,000 transfer from Norwegian top flight SK Brann on a deal until the summer of 2027.

Clarkson revealed the combative Norwegian midfielder made an immediate impact on his first day of training with the Dons.

Former Liverpool star Clarkson admits Aberdeen struggled to cope with the loss of Ylber Ramadani last summer.

Albania international Ramadani was sold to Italian side Lecce for £1.2m.

Ramadani is a smash hit in Serie A and has been linked with a potential move to Italian giants Inter Milan.

With the addition of Nilsen this week, Clarkson reckons boss Jimmy Thelin has filled the hole left by Ramadani’s exit.

Nilsen is in contention to make his Aberdeen debut in today’s Premier Sports Cup group clash at Queen of the South.

Clarkson, 22, said: “Sivert is the type of midfielder who wants to get about the pitch, make tackles.

“Maybe we were a bit soft last year.

“We missed Ramadani when he left last year as he did so well for us as he was the legs in the midfield really.

“Losing him was hurtful to the team but he’s gone on to do brilliant things.

“The manager wants someone like that in there who can get about the place so we are lucky to have Sivert.

“He’s not shy, he’s got around the boys and is always communicating during training.”

Nilsen has ‘shown leadership already’

Nilsen captained Brann to Norwegian Cup glory last season and signed a new deal at the Bergen-based club in January until the end of 2025.

Thelin had previously managed Nilsen at Elfsborg and he was captain in a team that finished runners-up in the Swedish top fight in 2020.

Nilsen walked away from European action to sign for the Dons.

Brann, who sit second in the Norwegian top flight, face Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round on July 25.

Clarkson said: “Sivert looks sharp in training and obviously he’s in mid-season after playing in the Norwegian league.

“You can never have enough experience in the squad.

“He’s come in and definitely shown leadership already.”

Targeting silverware under Thelin

New manager Thelin will make his competitive debut in the dugout for the Dons in the group clash at Queen of the South.

Last season the Dons, under former boss Barry Robson, reached the Premier Sports Cup final.

They lost the final 1-0 to Rangers at Hampden.

Aberdeen also suffered cup heartache when losing the Scottish Cup semi-final to Celtic last season under then interim boss Peter Leven.

After a pulsating 3-3 draw the Dons were edged out in a penalty shoot-out.

The hurt of those cup near misses is driving Clarkson’s bid to lift silverware in Thelin’s first season in charge.

He said: “Our last game in this cup was a losing final so we want to go the whole way in the competition this year.

“It starts down at Dumfries and we need to start as we mean to to on – and make sure we win it.

“This is not a pre-season game, it’s a proper competitive game of football.

“Losing last season’s final and losing the Scottish Cup semi on penalties sharpens the appetite to do better.

“Obviously at the time it’s really hurtful to miss out in such tight matches but we have had time to reflect on that.

“Since I came to Aberdeen I want to lift a cup at some time and it’s been close but not close enough.

“That just adds extra motivation to do it this season after what’s happened in the past.

“I want to be changing that this year.”

Banter over England’s Euro 2024 run

Less than 24 hours after Aberdeen’s bid to kick-start a run to cup glory Clarkson’s attention will turn to his nation’s trophy bid.

The Blackburn-born midfielder will be glued to coverage of the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain on Sunday.

He will be cheering on England and also former Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Clarkson revealed he has had friendly banter with his Scottish team-mates regarding England’s Euro campaign.

He said: “It would be great to see England pick up their first major trophy since 1966 on Sunday.

“I’m having a lot of banter with the lads here every day.

“There’s a bit of rivalry and it’s all fun and games when you’re not playing but I’ve 100% got the bragging rights.

“I’m still in touch with Trent every now and again and he’s a great player who scored the winning penalty against the Swiss.

“We were training in Portugal and a lot of the lads were saying ‘he’s definitely going to miss’ but I told them ‘he’s never going to miss’.

“He put it away brilliantly.”