Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy lifts lid on the Manchester City legend who inspired his career

Summer signing Molloy also discusses the impact of his grandfather who captained Shelbourne against Barcelona in the European Cup Winners' Cup at the Nou Camp

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen summer signing Gavin Molloy at the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Aberdeen summer signing Gavin Molloy at the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS

Aberdeen summer signing Gavin Molloy insists legendary Republic of Ireland defender Richard Dunne has been a “major inspiration” in his path to Pittodrie.

Former centre-back Dunne, who played more than 300 times for Manchester City, is Molloy’s second cousin.

The family inspiration also goes back a further generation as Molloy’s grandfather Theo Dunne captained Shelbourne against Barcelona in the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Shelbourne lost 3-1 in Spain to the Euro giants in 1963, to go out 5-1 on aggregate.

Having joined Aberdeen on a three-year contract from Shelbourne this summer Molloy is determined to be the next in his family to secure football success.

Gavin Molloy at Aberdeen’s Cormack Park training facility. Image: SNS

He said: “My second cousin is Richard Dunne who played for Manchester City and QPR so there is good blood there.

“Richard has been a big inspiration now that I have transitioned to a cente-back.

“I look at him and think he has had some career and I would love to even have a part of something like that.

“He is a huge inspiration.”

Aberdeen manger Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock

‘Pressure makes you play better and feel more alive’

Capped 80 times by Republic of Ireland, Dunne also played for Everton, Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers.

Molloy’s grandfather was a legend at Shelbourne and led them out at the Nou Camp.

The former wing-half also faced Sporting Lisbon and Atletico Madrid in Europe in the early 1960s.

Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy during at the club's Cormack Park complex. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy during at the club's Cormack Park complex. Image: SNS

Molloy said: “We would have been out training with my grandad every day and he was over the house in the back, trapping balls as he used to say.

“It was interesting to hear about the old styles of play and the formations they used to use back then.

“He would be surprised by the new styles of play.

“He captained Shelbourne against Barcelona in Europe.

“We have the pennants of all the big clubs my grandad played against in his house.

“I also played with my cousin Evan Caffrey at Shelbourne.

“It is my mum’s side and also my dad’s, they have all played in the League of Ireland.

“My uncle was a manager in the League of Ireland and was really good for advice.

“There is probably a little bit of pressure (with a football family) but that’s fine with me.

“I don’t mind a little pressure.

“Pressure makes you play better and feel more alive.”

Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy makes his competitive debut in the Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy makes his competitive debut in the Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

Molloy thriving in the high press

Aberdeen manager Thelin was renowned for using a high press at previous club Elfsborg in Sweden.

Thelin has confirmed he aims to continue that strategy at Aberdeen.

Molloy says he is already well versed in playing in a high press.

Queen of the South's Leighton McIntosh (R) and Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy in action. Image: SNS
Queen of the South's Leighton McIntosh (R) and Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy in action. Image: SNS

He said: “In Ireland we play it that way and when I was at Shelbourne we liked to play an intense, aggressive style.

“That is mirrored here as we go hard at it and give our best in the press.

“And are also ready defensively.”

The centre-back is set to make his first appearance at Pittodrie against Airdrie in the Premier Sports Cup tonight.

Molloy has started both games so far this season, away at East Kilbride and Queen of the South.

He said: “I’m really excited to play in front of the home fans.

“I can’t wait to step out at Pittodrie and play my best.”

Defender Gavin Molloy at Aberdeen's training camp in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Defender Gavin Molloy at Aberdeen's training camp in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Studying for an economics and finance degree

Aberdeen secured Molloy on a three-year deal from League of Ireland Premier Division leaders Shelbourne.

Molloy had signed a new deal with Shelbourne in February until the end of the 2025 campaign.

However, the Dons triggered a release clause in his contract that allowed a move overseas.

Molloy revealed he was studying for a degree before he went full-time with Shelbourne – and plans to return to that at some point.

Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy during the training camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy during the training camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

He said: “When you are young you just want to play across the water from Ireland.

“That was the goal.

“I was good in school then went to college because I thought y0u need to have a back up.

“So I went to college and was doing economics and finance then went into full time football.

“I chose football and haven’t looked back.

“I think I will finish it at some point because it is good to have a degree.

“I’ll go back and do the degree which will be good to have in my back pocket.”

 

Conversation