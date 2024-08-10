Aberdeen v St Mirren: Will Jimmy Thelin give Bojan Miovski curtain call, and how do Dons exploit Buddies’ Euro strain? Plus, Dons Score Predictor League entry info

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen v St Mirren: Will Jimmy Thelin give Bojan Miovski curtain call, and how do Dons exploit Buddies’ Euro strain? Plus, Dons Score Predictor League entry info

We look at three talking points ahead of Aberdeen's first Pittodrie Premiership match, as our writers give their score predictions.

How will Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen line-up against St Mirren... with or without Bojan Miovski?
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen will look to make it two league wins from two when Premiership action returns to Pittodrie against St Mirren on Sunday.

The game was moved to Sunday due to the Buddies’ participation in European qualifying – a feeling Aberdeen and the Red Army know all too well following their Continental adventure at the start of last season.

New Swedish Dons boss Jimmy Thelin got his debut Premiership campaign off to a solid start on Monday night, when his team showed signs of his attacking intentions in beating St Johnstone 2-1 – the final scoreline not quite doing justice to their dominance at McDiarmid Park.

Bojan Miovski farewell appearance?

Bojan Miovski in action for the Dons at St Johnstone on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.

Expected all summer, there is a chance star striker Bojan Miovski’s Aberdeen exit, likely to La Liga club Girona, could be confirmed by kick-off against St Mirren.

Following a fabulous two-year spell at the Dons, the North Macedonian looks certain to leave the Granite City – and with the near-universal best wishes of the Red Army – after a bucket-load of goals and having now made the club many multiples of the initial £535,000 fee paid for him.

The multi-millions raised will no doubt help manager Thelin’s rebuild over the rest of this and subsequent transfer windows. We’ve already seen the Dons flex this financial injection with the impending £850,000-plus arrival of HJK Helsinki winger Topi Keskinen.

However, it feels more likely Miovski will still be around come the weekend’s game.

Ahead of Monday’s Premiership opener at St Johnstone, following confirmation of No.10 Leighton Clarkson’s shoulder fracture and long-term injury absence, it was unclear how Thelin would fill the hole in attacking midfield.

He did it by giving Miovski – previously wrapped in cotton wool in pre-season and in the League Cup group stage – what looked like a surprise farewell start upfront in which the 25-year-old showed his class.

Will Thelin now allow Miovski his Pittodrie goodbye?

The alternative (if Thelin sticks with his preferred 4-2-3-1) is Jamie McGrath moving from left wing to No.10, with Pape Habib Gueye or Vicente Besuijen on the left.

However, might Thelin instead keep striker Ester Sokler in the No.10 role and play undoubtedly raw summer signing Peter Ambrose upfront? Or could he use the duo in a front-two?

Unlikely we will see midfielder Ante Palaversa against St Mirren

On Thursday, Aberdeen announced their fifth summer signing – midfielder Ante Palaversa. 

The Croatian, 24 – once a £6 million signing for Manchester City – has arrived from French side Troyes for an undisclosed fee.

However, he has only penned an initial one-year deal with the Dons (with the option of a further two years), which creates an air of intrigue around his arrival.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Winter/Shutterstock (13516298oi) Ante Palaversa of Troyes pulls the score back to 4-3 PSG v Troyes, Ligue 1, Football, Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 29 Oct 2022
Ante Palaversa has joined Aberdeen from Troyes. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen fans will be excited to see if Palaversa lives up to his reputation for long, accurate passing.

But Thelin has suggested we are unlikely to see him against the Buddies, as the new arrival will need to time to get up to speed. 

Even if he was ready to go, would Thelin risk upsetting the midfield pairing of captain Graeme Shinnie and earlier signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen, who have been an instant hit together so far?

Can Aberdeen be beneficiaries of any St Mirren Thursday-Sunday blues?

Last season, Aberdeen, competing first in the Europa League qualifying play-offs and then in the Conference League group stage, suffered domestic pain as they tried to balance European and Premiership commitments.

The Dons have no such headache (though it would be a nice headache to have!) this term, having finished in the top-flight’s bottom half last term.

Sunday’s opponents St Mirren, however, arrive at Pittodrie after contesting a  Conference League third qualifying round first leg tie against Norway’s SK Brann – Nilsen’s old side – in Paisley on Thursday night.

St Mirren’s Shaun Rooney and Joachim Soltvedt of SK Brann at the final whistle on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.

The Buddies drew 1-1 ahead of next week’s return in Bergen.

How will their exertions, and the prospect of another crucial Euro clash to come in just a few days, affect them against Aberdeen?

And if they are sluggish, can Aberdeen make a fast start and exploit it?

Enter our new Dons Score Predictor League!

We have launched our new Dons Score Predictor League, where readers can win £100 for guessing the correct scoreline for each of Aberdeen’s Premiership matches in the 2024/25 season.

As well as a correct result for each league fixture seeing contestants entered into a £100 cash draw, a right answer will also earn them 1 point in our Dons Score Predictor League table – with the highest points scorer over the campaign winning a whopping £1,903.

The Dons Score Predictor League is open to Evening Express print readers and our online subscribers.

To ensure you’re a paying reader, you need to know the upcoming game password to fill in the entry form – which will be included in this pre-game talking points piece for each Premiership match.

The password for the Aberdeen v St Mirren game on Sunday is “Jimmy”.

You can find the form to enter your score prediction here –  with the deadline for game 2 entries noon on Sunday.

Our writers’ predictions for this weekend’s game are…

Ryan Cryle: Aberdeen 3-1 St Mirren

Danny Law: Aberdeen 3-1 St Mirren

Paul Third: Aberdeen 2-1 St Mirren

