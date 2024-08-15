WATCH: Bojan Miovski’s top seven goals for Aberdeen before club record transfer to Girona

Striker Bojan Miovski’s haul of 44 goals for Aberdeen across two seasons earned a move to the Spanish top flight with Girona.

The 25-year-old has signed for the La Liga club in deal that could be worth up to £9million to Aberdeen with achievable add-ons and a sell-on.

It is a club record fee for the Dons as Miovski penned a four-year deal at Girona.

Signed from Hungarian club MTK Budapet for £535,000 in summer 2022 Miovski scored 18 goals in his debut campaign.

He backed that up with 26 goals in all competitions last season.

As Miovski readies to start his career in Spain with Champions League bound Girona we remember some of his best goals that brought joy to Aberdeen supporters.

Semi-final winner against Hibs

Aberdeen were up against it in the Viaplay Cup semi-final when Jack MacKenzie was sent off.

However a moment of Miovski magic secured a cup final slot for the 10 men Dons.

Dante Polvara played a through ball to Miovski and the striker ran 30 yards at pace leaving Hibs trailing in his wake.

Miovski burst into the box and showed tremendous composure to fire a clinical low left footed drive beyond keeper David Marshall from 15 yards.

It was a big stage and as ever Miovski delivered to fire Aberdeen into a final.

Superb solo strike stuns Celtic

Striker Miovski netted a brilliant solo goal to fire Aberdeen ahead against Celtic in the Premiership in February 2024.

The Pittodrie goal hero picked up possession around 40 yards out before cutting inside and racing towards goal in the 50th minute.

Breaking into the penalty area he shimmied left then right to confuse defender Maik Nawrocki before firing a sublime left-footed shot beyond keeper Joe Hart.

Celtic levelled via a Nicolas Kuhn’s deflected effort in the 1-1 draw.

Diving header to defeat Rangers

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson’s cross from the left picked out Miovski who brilliantly met the ball with a diving header.

Mid flight the striker directed his header across gooal and beyond the keeper from 15 yards into far corner

The 2-0 win, in April 2023, was Aberdeen’s seventh in a row under Barry Robson and elevated the Reds to third in the Premiership.

It was a position they would retain to secure European qualification.

Audacious header against Livingston

Aberdeen were trailing Livingston at Pittodrie in December last year until Miovski sparked a fightback with two goals to win 2-1.

Miovski’s first goal was superb as he met a cross from the right delivered by Nicky Devlin.

The ball came in at a difficult angle and height but Miovski managed to direct it from 15 yards into goal.

Miovski would go on to net a second when sweeping home from 10 yards.

Miovski stuns Rangers in semi-final

Sensational striker play and awareness from Miovski who had drifted offside when a through-ball was played.

However Matty Kennedy wasn’t offside and Miovski quickly moved back onside as his team-mate picked up the ball.

Miovski then timed his diagonal run to perfection to break into the box between the centre-backs to meet a cross from Kennedy delivered from the right.

The striker then dinked a left-footed half-volley beyond keeper Alan McGregor.

Aberdeen would go on to lose the semi-final 2-1 after extra-time.

Euro class in scoring against PAOK

Miovski was a goal machine in Scotland but quickly proved he can also find the net on the European stage.

Full-back Jack MacKenzie whipped in a cross from the left wing that Miovski controlled 10 yards out with his right-foot.

That set up the shot and he then fired a clinical drive beyond the keeper with his right.

A superb finish that proved Miovski could deliver at European group stage level.

Scottish Cup semi-final opener

Miovski had a knack for shining on the big stage at Hampden and yet again delivered with the opener against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final last season.

He curved and timed his run to perfection to break the offside trap and race onto a Leighton Clarkson through-ball.

Miovski burst in on goal and his 15 yard drive slightly clipped keeper Joe Hart before going into the net to put Aberdeen 1-0 up.

It was the first goal of an exhilarating semi-final that finished 3-3 after extra-time.

Aberdeen would suffer heartache when losing the penalty shootout 6-5.