Home Sport Football Highland League

Keith boss Craig Ewen on new signing Ryan Spink

The defender has rejoined the Maroons for a second spell.

By Callum Law
Ryan Spink has returned to Keith. Picture courtesy of Keith FC.
Ryan Spink has returned to Keith. Picture courtesy of Keith FC.

Keith manager Craig Ewen is pleased patience has paid off in pursuit of Ryan Spink.

The 27-year-old defender has returned to the Maroons on a three-year contract, subject to Scottish FA approval, after three years at fellow Breedon Highland League side Formartine United.

Kynoch Park manager Ewen revealed that Spink – who previously played for Keith between 2016 and 2016 – has been a signing target for some time.

Ewen said: “Ryan has been on the radar for about four months and for quite a while it looked like it wasn’t going to happen.

“So I’m delighted we’ve managed to get it over the line.

“I need to thank the board at Keith for making the deal happen and Formartine for their professionalism in handling the deal.

Ryan Spink in action during his first spell with Keith

“I think Ryan has got the scope to be a massive player for us, he’s got great individual qualities and can add a lot the team.

“He’s at a good age and is hopefully approaching his prime and he’s got good experience to pass on to some of our younger players.

“Last weekend we had two 18-year-olds playing in defence so Ryan will be able to help those guys along.

“He also knows the league really well and comes back to us having been playing at a good club in Formartine who challenge at the top end of the league.

“Ryan will be a really positive signing for us who can add a lot to our team, he is someone we feel will make us better and adds quality to the squad.

“To be able to bring Ryan in gives us greater strength in depth and we’re delighted to get the deal done.”

Maroons have beefed up squad

Spink is Keith’s sixth summer addition. Jordan Lynch, Jake Stewart, Scott Barron and Horace Ormsby have also joined on permanent deals, while Grant Moroney has been recruited on loan from Formartine.

Ewen has been pleased to increase his options for this season, but also fears one of his new faces be sidelined for some time.

He added: “We’ve signed six players and we’ve lost three this summer.

“We felt we needed to add to the squad and the board have supported me in trying to do that.

Keith manager Craig Ewen.

“We think we’re in a better position now in terms of our squad.

“Unfortunately Jake Stewart got a knee injury up at Rothes last weekend, we’re not sure how bad it is and we won’t know until he gets a scan.

“But that was a shame and hopefully it isn’t as bad as feared, but he’s struggling with it at the moment.”

