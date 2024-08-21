Sean Wallace: Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen is one of the top summer signings in Scottish football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen is one of the top summer signings in Scottish football

Aberdeen signed Heltne Nilsen on a three-year contract from Norwegian club SK Brann.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen (6) of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen’s capture of Sivert Heltne Nilsen is one of the top signings of the summer transfer window in Scottish football.

The midfielder has made a major impact since arriving on a three-year contract from Norwegian top-flight club SK Brann.

Aberdeen’s transfer outlay of £300,000 to sign Heltne Nilsen is already looking like a bargain.

Heltne Nilsen has slotted seamlessly into the midfield and has forged a strong understanding with captain Graeme Shinnie.

With the signing of the former Brann captain, Aberdeen have finally secured a replacement for Ylber Ramadani.

A year after Albania international Ramadani completed a £1.2million transfer to Italian Serie A club last summer.

Failing to fill the void left by the loss of Ramadani last season was a contributing factor to the Reds finishing in the Premiership bottom six.

Heltne Nilsen brings leadership on the pitch and an aggressive edge, acting as a destroyer of opponents’ attacks.

The 32-year-old offers an extra line of defence ahead of the four-man backline.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen applauds Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Sivert Heltne Nilsen applauds Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Heltne Nilsen’s game awareness

However, it would be a disservice to the Norwegian to describe him solely as a disruptor and defensive midfielder.

He offers so much more to Aberdeen, as Heltne Nilsen brings game intelligence, awareness and can turn a game with a perfectly-judged through-ball.

The 32-year-old is like a chess grandmaster, completely aware of where every player is on the pitch and the implications of any move he orchestrates with a pass.

Heltne Nilsen’s defence-splitting through ball in the 2-1 Premiership win away at St Johnstone was world class.

Heltne Nilsen received a lay-off from Ester Sokler and immediately delivered a sublime, incisive through-ball between the defensive line.

It was the correct angle and weight into the path of the onrushing Jamie McGrath, who slotted home for a goal which was the embodiment of Thelin’s attacking philosophy.

That pass by Heltne Nilsen was reminiscent of Manchester City and Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne – it was that good.

The summer signing also delivered a perfectly-judged pass to the feet of Topi Keskinen for an assist in the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Queen’s Park.

Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action against Queen’s Park. Image: Shutterstock.

Understanding with Graeme Shinnie

Heltne Nilsen’s presence offers Aberdeen skipper Shinnie the freedom to push forward more.

The Norwegian is a safety net for Shinnie, as he knows if he drives forward Heltne Nilsen is further back to sweep up and break any potential counter-attack.

Shinnie has also began this season with a bang, netting twice and delivering a magnificent cross for Vicente Besuijen to score in the 3-1 victory against St Mirren.

With Heltne Nilsen and Shinnie, the Dons boast a formidable midfield partnership.

Heltne Nilsen balances a fiery, combative edge with an icy cool – as he never panics or forces an issue.

That was illustrated by his pinpoint pass to Keskinen for the winner 90 seconds into time added on against Queen’s Park.

There was no panic, no rush of adrenaline or over-hit pass as the clock ticked down against a lower league team, just a calmness.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen celebrate as Topi Keskinen scores to make it 1-0 against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

Heltne Nilsen clearly has complete faith in the process of Thelin’s game-plan for 90 minutes – and over the course of the manger’s squad rebuild.

Thelin previously managed the midfielder at Elfsborg from 2019 to 2021 when he captained the club to a Swedish top-flight runners-up finish.

Heltne Nilsen knows Thelin’s demands, his style of play and how to meet them.

Having a player with that understanding and knowledge in the squad so early in the rebuild will be pivotal.

Securing a 32-year-old on a three-year deal perhaps initially raised a few eyebrows.

Seven games into the new season, it is already looking like a masterstroke.

