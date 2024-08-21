Sean Wallace: Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen is one of the top summer signings in Scottish football

Aberdeen’s capture of Sivert Heltne Nilsen is one of the top signings of the summer transfer window in Scottish football.

The midfielder has made a major impact since arriving on a three-year contract from Norwegian top-flight club SK Brann.

Aberdeen’s transfer outlay of £300,000 to sign Heltne Nilsen is already looking like a bargain.

Heltne Nilsen has slotted seamlessly into the midfield and has forged a strong understanding with captain Graeme Shinnie.

With the signing of the former Brann captain, Aberdeen have finally secured a replacement for Ylber Ramadani.

A year after Albania international Ramadani completed a £1.2million transfer to Italian Serie A club last summer.

Failing to fill the void left by the loss of Ramadani last season was a contributing factor to the Reds finishing in the Premiership bottom six.

Heltne Nilsen brings leadership on the pitch and an aggressive edge, acting as a destroyer of opponents’ attacks.

The 32-year-old offers an extra line of defence ahead of the four-man backline.

Heltne Nilsen’s game awareness

However, it would be a disservice to the Norwegian to describe him solely as a disruptor and defensive midfielder.

He offers so much more to Aberdeen, as Heltne Nilsen brings game intelligence, awareness and can turn a game with a perfectly-judged through-ball.

The 32-year-old is like a chess grandmaster, completely aware of where every player is on the pitch and the implications of any move he orchestrates with a pass.

Heltne Nilsen’s defence-splitting through ball in the 2-1 Premiership win away at St Johnstone was world class.

Heltne Nilsen received a lay-off from Ester Sokler and immediately delivered a sublime, incisive through-ball between the defensive line.

It was the correct angle and weight into the path of the onrushing Jamie McGrath, who slotted home for a goal which was the embodiment of Thelin’s attacking philosophy.

That pass by Heltne Nilsen was reminiscent of Manchester City and Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne – it was that good.

The summer signing also delivered a perfectly-judged pass to the feet of Topi Keskinen for an assist in the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Queen’s Park.

Understanding with Graeme Shinnie

Heltne Nilsen’s presence offers Aberdeen skipper Shinnie the freedom to push forward more.

The Norwegian is a safety net for Shinnie, as he knows if he drives forward Heltne Nilsen is further back to sweep up and break any potential counter-attack.

Shinnie has also began this season with a bang, netting twice and delivering a magnificent cross for Vicente Besuijen to score in the 3-1 victory against St Mirren.

With Heltne Nilsen and Shinnie, the Dons boast a formidable midfield partnership.

Heltne Nilsen balances a fiery, combative edge with an icy cool – as he never panics or forces an issue.

That was illustrated by his pinpoint pass to Keskinen for the winner 90 seconds into time added on against Queen’s Park.

There was no panic, no rush of adrenaline or over-hit pass as the clock ticked down against a lower league team, just a calmness.

Heltne Nilsen clearly has complete faith in the process of Thelin’s game-plan for 90 minutes – and over the course of the manger’s squad rebuild.

Thelin previously managed the midfielder at Elfsborg from 2019 to 2021 when he captained the club to a Swedish top-flight runners-up finish.

Heltne Nilsen knows Thelin’s demands, his style of play and how to meet them.

Having a player with that understanding and knowledge in the squad so early in the rebuild will be pivotal.

Securing a 32-year-old on a three-year deal perhaps initially raised a few eyebrows.

Seven games into the new season, it is already looking like a masterstroke.