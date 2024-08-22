Boss Jimmy Thelin hails midfield partners Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen for pushing Aberdeen to higher levels

Boss Jimmy Thein has hailed midfield duo Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen for pushing Aberdeen to higher levels in a winning start to the season.

Swede Thelin boasts a 100 percent record as Dons boss having secured seven wins from the first seven matches in all competitions.

It is the best start to a Pittodrie career of any manager in the club’s 119-year history.

Thelin reckons the energy, drive and passion of midfield partners Shinnie and summer signing Heltne Nilsen have been key to that red hot start.

The Dons reckons Shinnie and Heltne Nilsen push the Dons to “extra steps”.

Heltne Nilsen was secured in a £300,000 transfer this summer from Norwegian top flight club Brann.

The 32-year-old was captain of SK Brann before completing his switch to Pittodrie.

Thelin had previously managed Heltne Nilsen at Elfsborg fr0m 2019 to 2021 when the midfielder was skipper.

Heltne Nilsen captained Elfsborg to a Swedish top flight runners-up finish in 2020.

He said: “Sivert is really vocal and talks to everyone.

“I really like his energy.

“Sometimes when the players are tired Sivert keeps pushing them and they can do extra.

“Sivert is a good player who can really bring that energy.

“Also with Graeme Shinnie, the way he runs, they are a great mix.

“They push the teams to extra steps.”

The right character for Aberdeen

Following Heltne Nilsen’s transfer to Pittodrie boss Thelin immediately pitched him into the starting line-up.

The midfielder made his starting debut in the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup group stage win at Queen of the South just three days after signing.

Heltne Nilsen has started every game he has been available for as Thelin shows faith in his former Elfsborg captain.

The midfielder missed the 4-0 win at East Kilbride due to a suspension that followed him from Norway.

The midfielder was red carded after just 10 minutes in his last game for Brann before transferring to Aberdeen – a 5-1 loss at league leaders Bodø/Glimt.

During his career Heltne Nilsen has captained AC Horsens (Denmark), Elfsborg and Brann.

At Aberdeen the midfielder has quickly established himself as leader, like influential captain Shinne.

Heltne Nilsen is one of six permanent summer signings secured by Thelin during the summer transfer window.

Asked if character is a key factor when sourcing signings, Thelin said: “Yes, because football is a team game.

“You need to grow as a player and you need your teammates and to give something back to them.

“You have a common goal in the responsibility to play for Aberdeen.

“A strong dressing room is needed and a clear direction that everyone in the dressing room is pushing to grow.

“Then you can add individual goals. Maybe somebody will develop and move on.

“That is fine but when you are here you need to focus on improving yourself and fighting for Aberdeen.”

‘A lot of things to work on’

Aberdeen will bid to extend their winning streak to eight games when hosting Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Kilmarnock, managed by former Dons boss Derek McInnes, will play the Dons three days after facing FC Copenhagen in Denmark in the UEFA Conference League play-off.

Thelin said: “We have a lot of things to work on this week in training to keep improving and learning.

“We still need to speed up as against Queen’s Park it was not easy to find that goal when the opponents defended quite deep.

“It was not an open game, it was quite closed.

“We were quite methodic in how we played and we need to add more plays inside the box.

“We will learn things about ourselves and what we need to improve.”