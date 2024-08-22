Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin delivers summer transfer window update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin delivers summer transfer window update

Thelin was speaking after it emerged Aberdeen have opened talks with Millwall over a loan for Kevin Nisbet and Western Sydney Wanderers in a bid to sign Marcus Younis.

By Sean Wallace
Kevin Nisbet during Scotland training session at La Finca Resort, Spain.
Kevin Nisbet during Scotland training session at La Finca Resort, Spain. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin admits he “has some ideas” for the transfer window and could make more signings before it slams shut.

Thelin has already signed six players on permanent contracts during his first window as Aberdeen boss.

However, the Swede says he could add further signings before the window shuts at 11pm on August 30 – and more players could also exit Pittodrie.

Aberdeen recently sold star striker Bojan Miovski to Spanish La Liga club Girona for a club record fee.

Thelin admits more could leave Pittodrie before the end of the month, but he has plans in place for any eventuality.

Aberdeen have opened talks with Millwall over a loan move for Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet.

The 27-year-old former Hibs attacker signed for Millwall for £2million last summer but has fallen down the pecking order at the Championship club.

Aberdeen are also understood to have opened up dialogue with Australian A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers in a bid to sign winger Marcus Younis.

The Dons are reportedly willing to splash out a significant six-figure fee to land the highly-rated Australian U20 international.

However, Aberdeen face competition from clubs including Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, while Western Sydney are also reluctant to sell the highly-rated teenager.

Thelin opted not to comment on specific transfer targets when quizzed about Nesbit and Younis.

Millwall forward Kevin Nisbet (7) runs forward during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock
Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet has emerged as a target for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

However, when asked how many more players he hoped to sign this summer, he said: “We have some ideas.

“We also have some ambitions for the future.

“But we also try to think about the players we have here.

“My focus is with them right now. And then we always have to respect the windows.

“It can be in both directions – someone can come for our players so you always have to be prepared and think about the long term.

“But also think about the short term and prepare for games and push the players.

“Right now I think we are in a good place, but when the window is closed, then we know the answer.”

Millwall head coach Neil Harris has not ruled out the prospect of Nisbet being allowed to leave the New Den before the summer window closes.

Winger Younis made his A League debut last season and has racked up 11 appearances, with one goal and two assists

Thelin said: “I don’t want to speak about other teams’ players and speculation.”

Duk still absent from Aberdeen

Meanwhile, striker Duk still remains AWOL from Aberdeen having failed to report back for pre-season training earlier this summer.

Aberdeen confirmed last month the Cape Verde international was the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings. 

On Duk, Thelin said: “I have nothing more to say to that.”

Asked if Duk is in Aberdeen, Thelin said: “He is not here.”

Aberdeen striker Duk during the Europa Conference League match against PAOK.
Aberdeen striker Duk during the Europa Conference League match against PAOK last season. Image: Shutterstock.

Clarkson return timeline revealed

Thelin boasts a 100 percent record as Aberdeen manager having secured seven wins from seven in all competitions.

He will bid to extend his flawless winning start when facing Kilmarnock in the Premiership at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Midfielders Dante Polvara and Leighton Clarkson are the only injury absentees.

Clarkson is out with a shoulder fracture, while Polvara had surgery on a hamstring tear.

Thelin confirmed Clarkson could return to action after the upcoming international break – which would be the home clash with Motherwell on September 14.

Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-1 Aberdeen during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

He said: “Dante still has some way to go before he is ready.

“Leighton will maybe be on the pitch after the international team break.”

‘As for postponing a game, that’s a bigger question’

Kilmarnock were reportedly considering a request for Sunday’s game against Aberdeen to be postponed to help their bid to qualify for the Conference League.

The Rugby Park club, managed by former Dons boss Derek McInnes, travel to face FC Copenhagen in Denmark in the play-off first leg three days before facing Aberdeen.

Kilmarnock pulled back from making a request.

Aberdeen players and Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin applaud the fans after the Premier Sports Cup defeat of Queens Park at Pittodrie. Image: Shuttestock
Aberdeen players and manager Jimmy Thelin applaud the fans after the Premier Sports Cup defeat of Queen’s Park at Pittodrie. Image: Shuttestock.

Thelin said: “Is it a good time to be playing Kilmarnock? I never think like that because it’s two different competitions.

“They have a good, experienced manager in Derek and a strong squad.

“I’m sure they’re going to be really prepared for the game against us also.

“As for postponing a game, that’s a bigger question. It’s not for before a game, but it’s a bigger question for the league and how we want to prepare ourselves for the European games.

“Would we have agreed to it? We haven’t discussed anything about hypothetical questions, so I haven’t thought about it actually.”

