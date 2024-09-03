Willie Miller: Dimitar Mitov’s presence gives Aberdeen defence confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Dimitar Mitov’s presence gives Aberdeen defence confidence

Gothenburg Great Miller also discusses 'proven goal scorer' Kevin Nisbet's immediate impact and the boost to Aberdeen of moving temporarily top of the Premiership table.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov celebrates saving a penalty in the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
By Willie Miller

The signing of Dimitar Mitov has brought a calmness and confidence to Aberdeen’s defence that has been key to the winning start to the season.

Mitov arrived from St Johnstone on a three-year deal and has brought real quality into that goalkeeping role.

Mitov takes charge of the penalty box and bosses that area with a commanding presence.

The Dons keeper is very confident and strong in dealing with crosses into the box.

Defenders take real confidence knowing they have a keeper with those qualities behind them.

Mitov comes out for crosses and, even if under pressure, copes with it well as he rises high above everyone in the box.

He never looks intimidated when under pressure from an opposition player.

The Bulgarian international’s distribution is also good, whether that be throwing or volleying the ball to start attacks quickly.

The Aberdeen keeper is always looking to rapidly initiate attacks which is a feature of manager Jimmy Thelin’s style of football.

When they are defending, whether that is the keeper or defenders, they get the ball forward quickly to try to take advantage if the opposition is not organised.

Ross County's Ronan Hale has a penalty saved by Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS
Mitov showed class with penalty save

Mitov further underlined his quality with a vital penalty save against Ross County.

With the game level at 0-0 the Staggies were awarded a spot kick following a VAR review for handball by Nicky Devlin.

That winning start to the season looked in jeopardy but Mitov delivered a superb save to tip Ronan Hale’s penalty wide.

There are not many keepers who will be able to spread themselves so well and anticipate which way the penalty would go like Mitov did.

Then get a good, strong hand to it.

Mitov’s penalty save gave Aberdeen the platform to go on and score a dramatic late winner to make it nine victories from nine matches.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov celebrates with Slobodan Rubezic after saving a penalty from Ross County's Ronan Hale. Image: SNS
Nisbet can fill Bojan Miovski void

Loan striker Kevin Nisbet netted the vital winner with a great finish.

Nisbet displayed a strong understanding of the movement that needs to be made to make it as difficult as possible for defenders.

He lost the defender and found a little pocket of space by checking back away from his marker.

However you also need the calmness to give the shot enough pace whilst also being accurate, and Nisbet did that.

Nisbet is a proven goal scorer and I don’t think Aberdeen are taking too many chances by taking him on a season long loan from Millwall.

His finish was the difference between one point and three points.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet takes a picture with the fans at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image; SNS
Bojan Miovski’s recent transfer to Spanish La Liga club Girona for a club record fee left a big hole.

However Nisbet looks like he will fill it once he gets up to full speed.

Aberdeen battle until the very end

What impressed me about Aberdeen was the determination to keep going right to the very end in the bid to get that winner in Dingwall.

They retained that positive mentality as a team by not settling for a draw.

Aberdeen will have received a huge boost from jumping top of the Premiership table on Saturday with the win against Ross County.

They were only at the top for less than 24 hours as Celtic returned to the summit on goal difference after their 3-0 win against Rangers.

A new manager has come in to Aberdeen with fresh opinions and style of play.

New players have also arrived yet the season couldn’t have started any better.

The momentum is with Aberdeen and going top on Saturday will be a huge confidence boost for the players and manager.

Aberdeen have 12 points from 12, the same as Celtic, which is an incredible start to the season under Thelin.

On Saturday night the Dons were top of the table looking down on everyone.

After four games Aberdeen have already opened up an 11 point advantage on both Hearts and Kilmarnock.

Hearts finished third in the Premiership last season and Kilmarnock fourth.

The momentum is with Aberdeen and improvements are still to come.

Early days, but the signs are this could be season to remember for Aberdeen.

 

