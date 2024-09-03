Duncan Shearer: A good start for Aberdeen but it’s too early to get carried away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Shearer: A good start for Aberdeen but it’s too early to get carried away

Dons fans dreaming of challenging Old Firm but race for Europe will be Dons boss Jimmy Thelin's focus.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a dramatic late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
By Duncan Shearer

Aberdeen fans are daring to dream of what might be this season but I’m not allowing myself to get carried away just yet.

The Dons supporters were understandably jubilant following Kevin Nisbet’s dramatic injury-time goal in the 1-0 win at Ross County on Saturday.

The victory took Jimmy Thelin’s side top of the Scottish Premiership before Celtic moved back to the top of the pile thanks to a 3-0 win against Rangers at Celtic Park on Sunday.

The Hoops’ emphatic victory means they are neck and neck with the Dons on 12 points with Dundee United four points behind in third place.

Having opened up a five-point lead on Rangers Aberdeen have made a terrific start to the season and already whispers of this being the season the Dons split the big two are being made.

But I doubt Dons boss Thelin is entertaining that sort of talk so early in the campaign.

Europe is the goal for Thelin

Aberdeen are in a good place while Rangers have been slow out the blocks.

But there is a long way to go and all it takes are a couple of draws or defeats and the picture for the picture to change pretty quickly.

For me, the teams I expect Thelin is keeping tabs on are in the bottom half of the table right now as a return to Europe next summer is the aim.

St Mirren, Hearts and Kilmarnock, who all qualified for Europe last season, are all struggling right now.

Killie and the Jambos in particular, have yet to get off the mark.

For the Dons to have an 11 point lead on both of them at this early stage is a huge shock.

An advantage of that margin this early represents the confidence levels at the clubs but I guess nine wins in a row will do that for a team.

Confidence fuelled by momentum

Aberdeen’s relentless and impressive start to the season came mighty close to hitting its first bump in the road in Dingwall though.

Truth be told, it was a poor game and I don’t think either side did enough to warrant taking all three points.

There were some flashpoints and key moments but for most of the game there wasn’t much happening.

Both sides had goals chalked off while Dimitar Mitov’s penalty save from Ronan Hale was one of the best spot kick saves I’ve seen in years.

Then there was Nisbet’s goal. It was a moment of class from a player who has returned to Scotland trying to revive his career after a different time in England.

Watching it back he has the presence to let Nicky Devlin know to leave Shayden Morris’ cutback before deftly guiding the ball into the net to spark wild scenes of celebration.

What happened after that was pure unadulterated joy from the Red Army as Dons fans piled onto the pitch to celebrate their good fortune.

It was dangerous with so many County players in the penalty box and no doubt Aberdeen will be punished by the authorities for that.

I don’t condone fans running onto the pitch to celebrate but there’s also part of me which enjoys seeing the glee which follows a team scoring a 97th minute winner.

County can take positives

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

While Aberdeen left with the points Ross County boss Don Cowie can take a lot of heart from his side’s performance against the Dons.

It has been a horrendous couple of weeks for the County faithful after seeing their side stunned by Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup before being hammered 6-0 by Rangers at Hampden.

But the reaction to those setbacks was very impressive against an in-form Aberdeen.

Nine times out of 10 Hale’s penalty would have nestled in the back of the net too. If I was the Staggies striker I would not be changing my approach with my next spot kick.

Low and hard in the corner will get the job done more often than not – it just so happens the Staggies striker was denied by a wonder-save.

The international break has probably come at a good time for County.

They can regroup and focus on their next two league games against Dundee and St Johnstone, both of which are at home.

They should be feeling a whole lot more optimistic following their performance against Aberdeen at the weekend.

A step in the right direction for Caley Thistle

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson is determined to make his young squad promotion contenders in League One. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle are another team who I hope are turning a corner after recording their first win of the season on Saturday.

It has been a slow start to League One for Duncan Ferguson’s side but Saturday’s 1-0 win against Queen of the South has moved Inverness to within three points of the top.

It’s a measure of just how competitive the division is going to be this season. Every point is going to be hard-earned but it seems clear that any team which can string three or four wins together is going to move up the table quickly.

Billy Mckay’s goal was a welcome step in the right direction but I’d like to see more of a goal threat in the weeks ahead.

The Caley Thistle manager has a strong defence but nicking games by the odd goal every week is a risky strategy for a club which harbours hopes of winning promotion this season.

