Gothenburg Great tells Duk to put his trust in Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

John McMaster insists Thelin is the man who can help Duk get back to his best at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring
Aberdeen striker Duk is back at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Gothenburg Great John McMaster has urged Duk to put his faith in Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin.

The Dons striker has returned to the club after going AWOL for three months in an attempt to force a move away from Pittodrie.

Aberdeen boss Thelin has accepted the Cape Verde international’s apology and welcomed the former Benfica B striker back into the fold at Cormack Park.

Duk has been criticised for his indiscipline while Aberdeen fans have given the news of his return to the club a mixed reception.

But McMaster, a member of the European Cup Winners’ Cup winning side of 1983, believes Duk should trust his manager, who arrived at the club in June, if he wants to redeem himself at the club.

The former Dons defender said: “Everybody makes mistakes but Duk will realise coming back is the best decision he could make.

“Duk has stayed away a week then a week has become a month and then a second month and then a stand-off.

“If the manager can get Duk back to be being the player we saw in his first season – and from what we’ve seen so far I’ve got every reason to believe he can – then it will be great for everybody.

“The club will have a player doing the business, the team will be stronger, and Duk himself can go on to earn the move he believes he is capable of.

“I think Duk can improve under Thelin if he knuckles down. The manager has a fresh face in the squad and a player he didn’t have two weeks ago.

“I think it’s a brilliant and very shrewd decision on the manager’s part.”

Players will welcome Duk back

Dons boss Thelin says the Aberdeen players have accepted their team-mate’s apology and Duk is working hard to re-integrate himself back into the squad.

McMaster is not surprised.

He said: “I was in a good dressing room at Aberdeen and from what I see and hear it’s a good one there just now.

“There won’t be an issue between Duk and his team-mates, I can assure you.

“He’ll be treated like any player who has done something daft whether it is coming in with a daft haircut or wearing something wild.

“He’ll take pelters for being daft and then be back out on the training pitch with his team-mates.”

‘I thought he had a twin’

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

McMaster remains baffled as to why Duk struggled so much in his second season at Aberdeen.

An 18-goal return alongside Bojan Miovski in his first campaign had Dons fans dreaming of a big season for their side.

But, while Miovski netted 26 times Duk managed just seven goals in 49 appearances last term.

McMaster said: “At one point I thought he had a twin.

“I remember Billy McNeill asking Gordon Strachan the same thing during his first season at Pittodrie.

“Dom Sullivan was keeping Gordon out of the team and the wee man didn’t take kindly to that comment.

“Gordon settled down and I don’t think there’s any doubt we got our money’s worth out of him in the end.

“I still find myself asking how you can from scoring 18 goals in one season alongside Bojan Miovski to offering so little like he did last season.

“I don’t know whether it’s a financial decision that prompted Duk to come back or whether he has realised he has made a mistake but there’s no doubting he is a good player.

“I loved watching him when he was at his best but last season he didn’t look like the same player who went past people with ease.”

Thelin’s approach will suit Duk

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS

Duk has returned to a Dons side which is flying high at the top of the Scottish Premiership where they are behind champions Celtic only on goal difference.

Thelin has made a huge impact after leading the club to nine wins out of nine in all competitions and McMaster insists Duk just needs to look at his team-mates to see what can be achieved this season.

The Gothenburg Great said: “He’s going to be playing for a manager who has got his team playing well and winning games. You can see the boys are loving it there at the minute.

“I can see improvement in players he inherited. Big Slobodan Rubezic comes to mind for me when I say that as he has been brilliant so far this season.

“He also has a very good eye for a player as well. Sivert Heltne Nilsen has been a great addition and Topi Keskinen looks a player too.

“The lad did not look out of place against England the other night.

“I’ve been very impressed with the new manager. He trusts his players and is committed to improving them.

“He knows the size of the club he has joined and wants to do his best, but nine wins out of nine? He’s gone bananas hasn’t he? It’s great to see.”

