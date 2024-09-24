Willie Miller: Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen must embrace Sir Alex Ferguson’s Old Firm mantra

In-form Aberdeen must embrace the mantra we had under Sir Alex Ferguson when facing Celtic and Rangers in Glasgow now Jimmy Thelin is in charge.

Under Sir Alex we always said if you want to win trophies you have to beat the Old Firm in Glasgow – so go and do it.

Aberdeen have been drawn against Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final and will face the Hoops at Hampden on Saturday, November 2 (5.30pm kick-off).

Before that showdown at the national stadium, the Dons also go against Celtic at Parkhead in the Premiership on Saturday, October 19.

The way Celtic are playing at the moment, and due to the strength of their squad, I don’t think many people will be giving Aberdeen a chance in those two games.

However, you have to bin any negativity and go up against Celtic believing you can win.

In 1980, when I won the league title with Aberdeen, we went down to Parkhead and beat Celtic twice that season. We had that belief.

Embracing the challenge in Glasgow

Aberdeen have a strong squad and impressive manager – they should also face Celtic with huge confidence and self-belief.

Under manager Thelin, the Reds have been superb and have have racked up 11 wins from 11 games in all competitions this season.

It will be interesting to see how they come through the challenge of facing the top team in the country in Glasgow.

There’s no doubt Celtic are the best team in Scotland as they have the strongest squad and are playing at a very high level – that was shown when they won 5-1 against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League last week.

I’m sure Thelin will ensure his players embrace the challenge of facing Celtic in Glasgow and going for a win.

Supporters buying into Thelin era

The fixtures have been kind for Aberdeen en route to the semi-final of the Premier Sports Cup as they did not face a Premiership team.

However, you still have to beat the teams in front of you – and the Dons did that.

Aberdeen’s form, style of football and strength of squad will give the club’s supporters great belief for the rest of the season.

Having only arrived at Pittodrie during the summer, Thelin’s influence has been huge within the club very early on.

I don’t think it will be for the short-term either as Thelin has an impressive CV, good experience and has handled everything very well.

Thelin’s summer transfer window signings have been impressive and he is also getting the best out of players already at the club, like Pape Gueye.

The defence looks rock solid and the goals are being spread around the team.

Captain has to battle for starting slot

The strength of the squad was shown when captain Graeme Shinnie didn’t make the starting XI in the 4-0 win against Spartans after returning from illness.

Shinnie missed the 2-1 win against Motherwell due to illness, with Ante Palaversa coming in for that game as replacement.

Summer signing Palaversa retained his starting slot in the quarter-final against Spartans with skipper Shinnie named on the bench.

A strong squad is needed and Thelin has built one.

It doesn’t matter if you are a senior player or captain of the club, there should always be a challenge for your position.

It is about who is in possession of that jersey.

If you lose that for whatever reason, and someone comes in and does a good job – like Palaversa – then you must expect to battle to get that spot back.

I’m sure Shinnie will force his way back into the starting XI because he is a top quality player.

All smiles at Pittodrie under Thelin

I can’t find any fault with Thelin or Aberdeen at this moment in time, which is fantastic.

The supporters are all buying into the new era under the manager as Pittodrie is rocking.

The changes Thelin has made during matches to alter the course of a game shows his football knowledge is very high.

Even when it has been tight, they have managed to get late winning goals.

They netted winners in time added on against Queen’s Park in the Premier Sports Cup and Ross County in the Premiership.

Everything is going so well, and all at Pittodrie and the club’s fans should have huge smiles on their faces.

The Dons are more than capable of continuing that against Celtic!