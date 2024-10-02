Sean Wallace: Why Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet should be in Scotland squad

Striker Kevin Nisbet’s form since joining Aberdeen on loan deserved a call-up to the Scotland squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke overlooked Nisbet for this month’s games against Croatia in Zagreb and Portugal at Hampden.

Nisbet’s exquisite finish when scoring in the 2-1 win against Dundee is proof that the striker is playing at a level that deserves Scotland selection.

When Topi Keskinen cut the ball back to Nisbet the striker directed a low, right-footed shot from 15 yards into the far corner at Den Park.

Nisbet angled his body to receive the pass and shot immediately.

The shot looked almost nonchalant as it was so composed and ice cool.

It was the finish of a striker with supreme confidence in his own ability and the skill and composure to back it up.

Which is why Nisbet should be in the Scotland squad because he is displaying the form that got him into national set up in the first place.

Nisbet delivering goals for Aberdeen

The 27-year-old moved to Pittodrie from Championship Millwall on a season-long loan to reignite his club form and force his way back into Clarke’s Scots’ squad.

He is already well on the way to that first target with three goals in the last four games for Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen.

National boss Clarke has only selected three strikers in his squad this month, Ché Adams (Torino), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City) and Lawrence Shankland (Hearts).

He called up four strikers for the double header against Portugal and Poland in September with Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough) also selected.

Conway missed Middlesbrough’s win against Stoke at the weekend with an injury and could be out until after the international break.

Surely there was an extra spot to take Nisbet, capped 11 times, back into the international fold.

A £2million signing by Millwall from Hibs last summer, Nisbet played in all three of Scotland’s group games at the Euro finals in 2021.

The striker featured off the bench in Scotland’s Euro finals matches in 2021 – against Czech Republic (2-0 loss), England (0-0) and Croatia (3-1 loss).

Nisbet’s last Scotland cap came when introduced as a substitute in the 2-0 win against Georgia at Hampden in June last year.

Recent form of Scotland strikers

Of Clarke’s striker selections for this month’s double header, Adams came off the bench to score for Torino at the weekend in a 3-2 Serie A loss to Lazio.

Adams has scored in each of Torino’s last three games and after missing the last squad was certain to return.

Dykes, who missed Euro 2024 due to injury, has scored once in six games for League One Birmingham this season.

Hearts’ Shankland finally ended his goal drought when netting in the 1-1 draw with Ross County at the weekend.

It was Shankland’s first goal of the season in nine games for the Jambos, the Premiership’s bottom club.

Deserved call-up for superb Devlin

Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin did however receive a call-up by Clarke to the Scotland squad.

At 30-years-old Devlin’s first call-up has come late in his career but is thoroughly deserved.

The defender has been superb since arriving at Pittodrie last summer.

Devlin has started all 12 games under manager Jimmy Thelin this season, all wins.

Last season the full-back played 53 times for Aberdeen.

Rock solid in defence Devlin is also highly effective pushing forward on the flank and is a leader on and off the pitch.

Devlin is a player who always delivers a solid seven out of 10 performance.

And occasionally he can really shine to deliver an eight out of 10.

Surely if Nisbet maintains his scoring form he will also secure a Scotland call-up for the next squad to face Croatia and Poland in November.