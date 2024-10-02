Aberdeen attacker Duk can return to level where he is a ‘nightmare’ for opponents, says Leighton Clarkson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen attacker Duk can return to level where he is a ‘nightmare’ for opponents, says Leighton Clarkson

Duk returned to the Aberdeen squad in the 2-1 win against Dundee for the first time since going AWOL for three months, and Clarkson is excited to see him firing again.

By Sean Wallace
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson has backed Duk to quickly return to the levels where he “is a nightmare to play against”.

Cape Verde international Duk is battling to resurrect his Pittodrie career, having gone AWOL for three months during the summer.

The 24-year-old returned to Pittodrie after the summer transfer window closed.

Duk issued an apology whichwas accepted by manager Jimmy Thelin.

The recently-appointed Pittodrie gaffer has since spent weeks working with the attacker in training to get him integrated into his playing style.

Thelin named Duk in a match-day squad for the first time in the 2-1 win against Dundee – although the attacker was an unused substitute.

It was the first time the former Benfica player had been in a match-day squad since the final game of last season on May 19.

Duk netted 18 goals in his debut season at Pittodrie in 2022-23 and scooped the Aberdeen Player of the Year award.

Clarkson reckons he will quickly rediscover that level.

Aberdeen attacker Duk is pushed towards the club's travelling support by captain Graeme Shinnie after the 2=1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen attacker Duk is pushed towards the club’s travelling support by captain Graeme Shinnie after the 2-1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS.

He said: “Now Duk is back in the squad, he is another threat.

“He is a nightmare to play against and scores goals.

“Hopefully, we can get him back firing quickly, as we all know the quality Duk has when he is on form.

“Duk has been looking sharp in training and as fit as ever.

“It is about now getting up to speed.”

Aberdeen's Duk applauds supporters at full-time after the 2-1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Duk applauds supporters at full-time after the 2-1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS.

Hearts’ mammoth Euro journey

Duk is in contention to get game-time for the first time in more than four months when Aberdeen host Hearts on Sunday.

Hearts finished third in the Premiership last season to secure European qualification.

However, the Tynecastle club have struggled to balance domestic and Euro commitments and failed to win any of their 10 games this season.

Hearts recently sacked Steven Naismith as their manager following a run of eight straight defeats.

Clarkson is seeing a similar pattern as Aberdeen, when they finished third in 2022-23, but then struggled to balance Europe with domestic action last term.

The Reds competed in the UEFA Conference League group stage but finished in the Premiership bottom six last season.

Hearts face a tough clash against Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) at a neutral venue in Sumqayit, Azerbaijan on Thursday evening.

The Jambos will travel straight to Aberdeen from Azerbaijan the next day in a bid to reduce the Euro hangover.

Clarkson reckons their mammoth eight-hour flight across multiple time-zones will give Aberdeen an advantage.

The Dons currently hold a 16-point lead over Premiership bottom club Hearts, and also have a game in hand.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS.

Clarkson said: “Europe is where you want to be, but at times teams in the Scottish league can struggle with the demands.

“You get to Europe and maybe don’t deal with the bread and butter of the league.

“I think in my three seasons here the teams who have finished third and gone into the group stages have struggled a bit.

“Every team needs to strive to do well in both, but it can be difficult.

“We play Hearts and they are away in Azerbaijan, which is a long trip.

“We aren’t in Europe so that gives us a little advantage going into the game, not having to fly eight hours there and back.

“Yes, Europe is difficult, but that is what we are striving for.”

(L-R) Graeme Shinnie, Kevin Nisbet and Leighton Clarkson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

The demands of European action

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin this week confirmed he is targeting  “consistent” European qualification.

The Dons have regularly qualified for Europe during the last decade, but failed to deliver continental action for 2022-23 and for this season.

Clarkson had European experience with Liverpool prior to moving to Aberdeen.

The midfielder started for Premier League giants in a 1-1 Champions League group match draw with FC Midtjylland in December 2020.

That season he was also on the bench in Champions League games against Real Madrid, Ajax, Atalanta and Red Bull Leipzig.

Did Clarkson expect it to be so difficult for Aberdeen to balance Europe and domestic action last season?

He said: “I had done bits and bobs with Liverpool in the Champions League.

“That is the Wednesday and we were then playing in the Premier League on the Saturday.

“I was still doing everything, but I wasn’t playing on the Saturday. And it was still tough.

“It does take a bit of a toll on you.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

“You do have to go into games with a different mindset and a different way of playing.

“We have built our squad now and if players can’t play then others can come in and fill their positions nicely.

“We will be pushing for Europe and hopefully next season we can be there.”

 

Conversation