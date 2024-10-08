Duncan Shearer: Contract extension for Nicky Devlin is a no-brainer for Aberdeen

Signing Nicky Devlin on a contract extension at Aberdeen is a no-brainer as far as I’m concerned.

The defender has been a consistent performer since joining the Dons from Livingston in the summer of 2023 but he has really taken his game up a level this season.

His goal in Sunday’s 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie showed just how much confidence he has and capped a great week for him after receiving his first call-up for Scotland.

International recognition should be enough to have the Dons putting a contract extension in front of their full back.

An international calibre right back and a player who has been entrusted to be captain when Graeme Shinnie isn’t on the pitch speaks volumes to the qualities Devlin has.

That’s why signing him on a new deal for next season should be a straightforward one for the club and I’ll be amazed if it is not well on the way to be concluded by this point.

Dons heading into a high after digging deep at Pittodrie

The Dons rode their luck at times on Sunday and certainly Hearts created more chances against them than any other side has managed so far this season.

A few of those chances were gift wrapped by the home side to be fair and I’m sure manager Jimmy Thelin will be looking to tighten that up ahead of their trip to Glasgow next week.

Aberdeen were far from their best at Pittodrie but what they lacked in quality and composure they compensated with sheer will.

Having taken the lead thanks to a deflected strike from Topi Keskinen I expected the Dons to kick on but it was Hearts who dominated for long spells and they were worth their 2-1 lead.

But the reaction from the home side was excellent and shows why they are joint top of the table with the Hoops with seven wins out of seven.

Devlin quickly fired the Dons back level with a finish any striker would be proud of before substitutes Duk and Ante Palaversa combined for the winning goal.

It was the first appearance from Duk since going AWOL and it was pleasing to see him make a meaningful contribution in his late cameo off the bench.

I still expect Duk will move on in January but if that is the plan then producing moments like he did on Sunday are what will have clubs taking an interest in him.

As for Palaversa, it was a great strike from a player who is really knocking on the door for a regular start at Pittodrie.

His emergence has given manager Thelin a welcome headache.

The biggest test of all awaits

Sunday’s win means Aberdeen remain neck-and-neck with Celtic at the top of the table and sets up their trip to Celtic Park after the international break perfectly.

It’s games like that one which every player wants to be involved in but there’s no doubt it will be the biggest test yet for Thelin and his players.

But having come through their latest challenge, of which there have already been a few, it shows the fighting spirit and winning mentality is there in the Dons squad.

Celtic will be a daunting task but it’s not mission impossible.

I’ve seen Aberdeen teams of recent years suffer heavy defeats in Glasgow but I’d like to think this group is capable of standing up to the pressure a little better.

We won’t have long to wait to find out.

County pushed champions all the way

Aberdeen could do worse than look at how Ross County tackled Celtic on Sunday.

There’s no doubt Brendan Rodgers’ side huffed and puffed for long periods in Dingwall and it looked for long spells as if the Borussia Dortmund hangover would extend in the Highlands before the visitors ran out 2-1 winners.

Ronan Hale showed nerves of steel to score with his penalty after seeing his initial effort saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

I was surprised a re-take was ordered by the officials as I don’t think the Hoops goalkeeper went that early to keep out the spot kick.

For me, a goalkeeper is entitled to make a move like Schmeichel did and if we’re going to deny a goalkeeper from taking one step off his line then we’re going to see a lot of penalties being taken twice this season if they are saved.

At half-time County were fancying their chances of a shock win and it’s not hard to see why. I can’t remember a Staggies team restricting Celtic to so few clear chances in a half than I saw in the opening 45 minutes on Sunday.

As it was, some good fortune got Celtic back level as Alistair Johnston didn’t know much about his goal with Callum McGregor’s shot going wide until hit deflected into the net off the Celtic defender’s thigh.

But there was no doubting the quality of the winner as Nicolas Kuhn did brilliantly to create and finish the chance for himself to win the game in the closing minute as County tired.

It was a class finish from a very good player but despite being defeated there were a lot of positives to be found for the home side.

Off-field issues now dominating Caley Thistle news

Caley Thistle suffered their second defeat of the season on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by Arbroath at Gayfield but sadly it seems the results have become secondary at the club.

It has been another testing week for my old club and there has been little in the way of good news in the last seven days.

It has become clear to me administration is now looming large for the club as I just can’t see, barring a takeover, the club finding the £1.6 million required to see out the season.

The fundraising efforts of all involved to find the £200,000 needed by next week to pay the operating costs is commendable.

But even if the money is found will we not just be back facing the same scenario in four weeks’ time?

I know players try to focus on training and matches but the grave situation is bound to have all staff concerned about supporting their families and having money to pay their bills.

Unless a knight in shining armour is waiting in the wings, I fear Caley Thistle are running out of ideas, and time, in their bid to avoid administration.