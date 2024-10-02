Defender Nicky Devlin vows to make Aberdeen proud during international duty with Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Defender Nicky Devlin vows to make Aberdeen proud during international duty with Scotland

Full-back Devlin has been been selected for the Scotland squad to face Croatia and Portugal in the Nations League.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin has vowed to shine for Scotland as payback to his team-mates for helping him realise his international dream.

The 30-year-old full-back has received a first ever call-up to the Scotland squad.

Devlin has been selected by national boss Steve Clarke for the Nations League double header against Croatia and Portugal.

The Scots face 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia in Zagreb on Saturday, October 12 before a home clash with Euro 2016 winners Portugal at Hampden on Tuesday, October 15.

Devlin revealed his team-mates sang and danced in the Cormack Park changing room in celebration when his call-up was confirmed.

Defender Devlin has started every game of Aberdeen’s perfect start to the season under boss Jimmy Thelin with 12 wins from 12.

He says his team-mates efforts have helped him break into the Scotland squad.

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS

Devlin said: “I found out from the staff on Tuesday morning.

“We came out of the daily meeting we have at quarter past ten and the staff let me know then.

“They were all absolutely delighted for me as well, as were all my teammates, so it was a special feeling.

“The players had a wee song and dance in the dressing room once they heard the news, so it’s been brilliant.

“Hopefully I can go there and do them proud as well because their efforts have helped me to get there.

“It is an incredible feeling.

“When you’re growing up you always want to try and be good enough to put yourself in a position to play for your country.

“Thankfully, I’ve managed to do that, so I’m thrilled.

“Croatia and Portugal, they are two very difficult games.

“However, that’s why you want to do well and earn the call ups because you want to be involved in games like that.

“As a footballer, you’ve got to be looking forward to playing in games like that.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin with manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time in the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin with manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time in the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Spartans. Image: SNS

Valuable European experience

Devlin was signed on a two-year contract last summer having rejected the offer of a new deal at Livingston, where he was captain.

The defender has been an integral part of Aberdeen since day one of his Pittodrie career.

He played 53 times last season and has started every game this term under Thelin.

Devlin believes playing in the Europa Conference League group stage last season will help his transition to international level.

Aberdeen finished third in a group which included 2022 Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany).

The Reds also faced PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland).

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Devlin said: “I think the European campaign last year will definitely help me.

“We played four European games away from home.

“Some of the venues we had to go to and teams we played were top class.

“We did really well in a lot of them.

“This will be another step up from the European games I was playing in.

“Hopefully, if I’m given the opportunity, I can show I’m able to stand up to the test.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin scores to make it 2-2 against BK Hacken in Sweden in the Europa League play-off first leg. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin scores to make it 2-2 against BK Hacken in Sweden. Image: SNS.

Rise from part-time football to international selection

Devlin has battled his way up from part-time in the lower leagues to being a key player with Aberdeen, and a Scotland call-up.

He began his career at League Two Dumbarton and also had spells at Stenhousemuir and Ayr United, both in League One.

Devlin won promotion to the Championship with Ayr United and starred in the second tier for a season before moving to English League One Walsall.

After two years at Walsall he moved to Livingston in 2019, then Aberdeen.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin playing against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin playing against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Devlin told the club website: “There’s been plenty of ups and downs.

“When I first started playing, I was part-time.

“I’ve worked my way up to be able to play at a fantastic football club, a club where we want to achieve things.

“That was the biggest achievement to date, and then obviously this (Scotland selection) on top is incredible.

“As a player, you’ve got to just work hard, that’s all you can do.

“And hopefully you can get a good run together, a good bit of form behind you.

“Then you never know where it can take you.

“I’m probably at an age now, the next maybe two or three years, where I’m going to be at my best.

“Especially with the new manager coming in, trying to learn as much as I can from him and his coaching staff

“I’m understanding the game a bit more now as well.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin wearing the captain's armband during the 2-1 Premiership win against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin wearing the captain’s armband during the 2-1 Premiership win against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Focused on overcoming Hearts

Devlin will meet up with the Scotland international squad for the first time following Sunday’s Premiership clash against Hearts at Pttodrie.

He aims to kick-off his international career on a high.

Devlin said: “What’s really important to me is that we go off to the internationals on the back of a good result against Hearts.

“We want to go in with another three points and to put ourselves in a really strong position in the league.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Why Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet should be in Scotland squad
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Scotland boss Steve Clarke reveals why he handed Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin a first…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin sets 'consistent' European qualification target
Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park,,. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals why intensity of training sessions is ramping up
Aberdeen's Duk applauds supporters at full-time after the 2-1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Duk becoming an unplayable, unstoppable star again is the best way to…
3
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin named in Scotland squad for UEFA Nations League
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (left) and coach Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Striker Kevin Nisbet reveals coach Peter Leven's key role in his loan move to…
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Critics are wrong to say Aberdeen have had it easy
Aberdeen attacker Duk is pushed towards the club's travelling support by captain Graeme Shinnie after the 2=1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS
WATCH: Aberdeen fans' Duk reception - as Jimmy Thelin thanks Red Army for welcoming…
Aberdeen and Dundee during the minute's applause in memory of Fabian Caballero. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fan view: Fabian Caballero and Hicham Zerouali were two entertainers cut from the…

Conversation