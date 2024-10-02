Defender Nicky Devlin vows to make Aberdeen proud during international duty with Scotland

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin has vowed to shine for Scotland as payback to his team-mates for helping him realise his international dream.

The 30-year-old full-back has received a first ever call-up to the Scotland squad.

Devlin has been selected by national boss Steve Clarke for the Nations League double header against Croatia and Portugal.

The Scots face 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia in Zagreb on Saturday, October 12 before a home clash with Euro 2016 winners Portugal at Hampden on Tuesday, October 15.

Devlin revealed his team-mates sang and danced in the Cormack Park changing room in celebration when his call-up was confirmed.

Defender Devlin has started every game of Aberdeen’s perfect start to the season under boss Jimmy Thelin with 12 wins from 12.

He says his team-mates efforts have helped him break into the Scotland squad.

Devlin said: “I found out from the staff on Tuesday morning.

“We came out of the daily meeting we have at quarter past ten and the staff let me know then.

“They were all absolutely delighted for me as well, as were all my teammates, so it was a special feeling.

“The players had a wee song and dance in the dressing room once they heard the news, so it’s been brilliant.

“Hopefully I can go there and do them proud as well because their efforts have helped me to get there.

“It is an incredible feeling.

“When you’re growing up you always want to try and be good enough to put yourself in a position to play for your country.

“Thankfully, I’ve managed to do that, so I’m thrilled.

“Croatia and Portugal, they are two very difficult games.

“However, that’s why you want to do well and earn the call ups because you want to be involved in games like that.

“As a footballer, you’ve got to be looking forward to playing in games like that.”

Valuable European experience

Devlin was signed on a two-year contract last summer having rejected the offer of a new deal at Livingston, where he was captain.

The defender has been an integral part of Aberdeen since day one of his Pittodrie career.

He played 53 times last season and has started every game this term under Thelin.

Devlin believes playing in the Europa Conference League group stage last season will help his transition to international level.

Aberdeen finished third in a group which included 2022 Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany).

The Reds also faced PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland).

Devlin said: “I think the European campaign last year will definitely help me.

“We played four European games away from home.

“Some of the venues we had to go to and teams we played were top class.

“We did really well in a lot of them.

“This will be another step up from the European games I was playing in.

“Hopefully, if I’m given the opportunity, I can show I’m able to stand up to the test.”

Rise from part-time football to international selection

Devlin has battled his way up from part-time in the lower leagues to being a key player with Aberdeen, and a Scotland call-up.

He began his career at League Two Dumbarton and also had spells at Stenhousemuir and Ayr United, both in League One.

Devlin won promotion to the Championship with Ayr United and starred in the second tier for a season before moving to English League One Walsall.

After two years at Walsall he moved to Livingston in 2019, then Aberdeen.

Devlin told the club website: “There’s been plenty of ups and downs.

“When I first started playing, I was part-time.

“I’ve worked my way up to be able to play at a fantastic football club, a club where we want to achieve things.

“That was the biggest achievement to date, and then obviously this (Scotland selection) on top is incredible.

“As a player, you’ve got to just work hard, that’s all you can do.

“And hopefully you can get a good run together, a good bit of form behind you.

“Then you never know where it can take you.

“I’m probably at an age now, the next maybe two or three years, where I’m going to be at my best.

“Especially with the new manager coming in, trying to learn as much as I can from him and his coaching staff

“I’m understanding the game a bit more now as well.”

Focused on overcoming Hearts

Devlin will meet up with the Scotland international squad for the first time following Sunday’s Premiership clash against Hearts at Pttodrie.

He aims to kick-off his international career on a high.

Devlin said: “What’s really important to me is that we go off to the internationals on the back of a good result against Hearts.

“We want to go in with another three points and to put ourselves in a really strong position in the league.”