Aberdeen defender Brendan Hamilton joins Banks o’ Dee on loan

Teenage defender will spend rest of the season with the Highland League side.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen defender Brendan Hamilton has joined Highland League club Banks o' Dee on loan.
Pittodrie Stadium, home of Aberdeen FC. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen defender Brendan Hamilton has joined Highland League club Banks o’ Dee on loan.

The 17-year-old left back, who joined the Dons from Glentoran in the summer of 2022 after impressing on trial, is a Northern Ireland youth international.

Hamilton will go into the Dee squad for their league game against Inverurie Locos at Spain Park on Saturday.

