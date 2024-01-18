Aberdeen FC Aberdeen defender Brendan Hamilton joins Banks o’ Dee on loan Teenage defender will spend rest of the season with the Highland League side. By Paul Third January 18 2024, 10.22am Share Aberdeen defender Brendan Hamilton joins Banks o’ Dee on loan Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6343171/aberdeen-defender-brendan-hamilton-joins-banks-o-dee-on-loan/ Copy Link 0 comment Pittodrie Stadium, home of Aberdeen FC. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Aberdeen defender Brendan Hamilton has joined Highland League club Banks o’ Dee on loan. The 17-year-old left back, who joined the Dons from Glentoran in the summer of 2022 after impressing on trial, is a Northern Ireland youth international. Hamilton will go into the Dee squad for their league game against Inverurie Locos at Spain Park on Saturday. Young Dons defender Brendan Hamilton has joined Highland League side Banks O’Dee on loan until the end of the season. Good luck to Brendan and @banksodee_fc for the second half of the campaign. pic.twitter.com/tjRpNM6Wos — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 18, 2024
