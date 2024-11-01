Joe Harper: Sensational Aberdeen are shaking up Scottish football and Celtic and Rangers must be worried

Sensational Aberdeen are shaking up the status quo of Scottish football and Celtic and Rangers must be worried.

Under Jimmy Thelin the phenomenal Reds are undefeated in 16 games in all competitions, with 15 wins.

Aberdeen and Thelin are challenging the Scottish football status quo and it has every member of the Red Army on cloud nine.

Rangers were outclassed at Pittodrie and the Reds could have won by a more emphatic scoreline.

We are only 10 games into the Premiership campaign and Aberdeen have already opened up a nine point gap on the Ibrox club.

That sends a strong and clear message to Rangers and Scottish football.

Critics looking to downplay Aberdeen’s record breaking start to the season often said Thelin and his team hadn’t been tested prior to playing the Old Firm.

I didn’t agree with that at the time because the Dons had won against some strong sides.

Aberdeen went to Parkhead and drew 2-2 with Celtic recently having trailed by two goals at half-time.

So many teams have crumbled when going two goals down away to Celtic and gone on to suffer heavy defeats, including Aberdeen.

Not under Thelin whose side roared back into the match to stun the Hoops.

The critics’ argument about not being tested holds absolutely no water now as the Reds have gone toe-to-toe with both Rangers and Celtic and are still undefeated.

And it will have the Glasgow two worried.

The Dons are flying and can reach even higher levels by overcoming Celtic in the League Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Celtic will know they will have to be at the top of their game against Aberdeen at Hampden.

The atmosphere in games at Pittodrie now is outrageously good.

The stadium was absolutely rocking against Rangers and it is now an intimidating arena for visiting teams.

Thelin and Aberdeen have the stadium, the fans and the Granite City buzzing at the moment.

There is an energy vibrating through Pittodrie and the city which is exciting.

It is remarkable considering where the Dons were in March, threatened with a relegation battle under interim boss Neil Warnock.

Now all the fans are happy and loving this remarkable run of form.

I didn’t get home until 12.30pm after the win against Rangers because I was talking to so many overjoyed Aberdeen supporters.

And it was great.

It is a pleasure to walk around Pittodrie and see so many happy faces.

From kids of five years-old to people in their seventies and eighties everyone was smiling.

And everyone was embracing and enjoying this wonderful time for the club.

However, it mustn’t stop at 16 games undefeated as Aberdeen need to be hungry and drive for more and more.

I am confident that will be the attitude of Thelin and his players.

Aberdeen can take a huge step towards silverware by overcoming Celtic in the League Cup semi-final.

The Scottish Cup semi-final was a thriller last season with Celtic ultimately edging out the Dons in a penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw.

Aberdeen ran them close then and are a far better team now under Thelin.

Confidence will be sky high within Thelin’s squad that they can overcome Celtic to book a cup final slot.

If Aberdeen maintain the same attitude, team spirit and level of performance they can knock-out Celtic to land another blow to the status quo.

Resurgence of Morris under Thelin

The resurgence of Shayden Morris under manager Jimmy Thelin stepped up another notch with the winger’s winning goal against Rangers.

Morris suffered a frustrating two seasons at Aberdeen due to hamstring injuries.

He struggled to get game-time last season.

However Morris really embraced boss Jimmy Thelin’s willingness to give every player the opportunity to become part of his plans.

Morris has impressed when starting games this season and also made explosive impacts when coming off the bench.

He was superb in the 1-0 win against Dundee United when coming on at half-time.

And yet again he made a major impact when introduced off the bench for Duk in the 55th minute against Rangers.

Morris brings a directness, pace and skill that causes major problems for defenders.

Nicky Devlin superb yet again

Scotland international right-back Nicky Devlin put in another superb shift for Aberdeen in the 2-1 win against Rangers.

Devlin has been in red-hot form this season.

Not only did he score the opening goal against Rangers he pitched in with a host of vital tackles and blocks.