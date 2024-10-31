Aberdeen will have no fear of Celtic at Hampden, says Dons legend Jocky Scott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen will have no fear of Celtic at Hampden, says Dons legend Jocky Scott

Pittodrie legend Scott was co-manager when Aberdeen won against Celtic in the League Cup semi-final in 1989-90 on the way to lifting the trophy.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 with Ante Palaversa against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen will face Celtic at Hampden with no fear, says club legend Jocky Scott.

The Dons’ sensational run of form under Jimmy Thelin extended to 16 games undefeated, with 15 wins, following a 2-1 victory against Rangers.

Next up in a quick-fire Old Firm double-header is a League Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden on Saturday.

Scott was co-manager with Alex Smith when the Dons beat Celtic in the 1989-90 League Cup semi-final (1-0) on the way to lifting the trophy.

Scott believes Thelin’s Dons can emulate the class of 1989-90 by overcoming the Hoops in a semi because they have the same no fear attitude.

And Scott reckons that fearlessness will have ramped up further following the Reds’ recent fightback from two goals down at Parkhead to draw 2-2.

Scott said: “Aberdeen will go into the semi-final thinking we can handle this and we don’t fear Celtic.

“That result at Parkhead will have given all the Aberdeen players a real lift.

“To come back from 2-0 down at half-time away at Celtic says a lot about the players and the manager.

“Aberdeen have been brilliant this season and long may it continue.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Image: SNS
Self-belief a necessity when facing Celtic in Glasgow

Under Thelin the Reds have registered the best ever start to a season in the club’s 121-year history.

Aberdeen are level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership table and have opened up a massive nine point lead on Rangers.

The Dons have not won a trophy since the League Cup in 2014.

Aberdeen fans will travel en masse to the national stadium in the hope Thelin’s side can take another step towards ending that silverware drought.

A decade without a trophy is far removed from the halcyon times of the 1980s when the club dominated Scotland and conquered Europe.

That decade ended when Aberdeen, co-bossed by Scott and Smith, saw off Celtic in the League Cup semi-final.

The Dons went on to win the trophy with a 2-1 win against Rangers, with Paul Mason netting both goals on October 22, 1989.

Aberdeen would go on to complete a double that season by lifting the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS
Scott said: “When I was Aberdeen co-manager our players had loads of experience of playing in the big games against Celtic and Rangers.

“That helped tremendously when playing in those fixtures.

“To go to Hampden, Parkhead and Ibrox you need players with that confidence in their own ability.

“And also that confidence in each other that they can go to Glasgow and turn over the Old Firm.”

Legend Scott awarded Scotland cap

As a player Scott also knew what it took to beat the Glasgow giants in semi-finals and finals.

In 1976 he scored a hat-trick in the 5-1 League Cup semi-final win against Rangers.

He also started the final win against Celtic (2-1 after extra-time).

Now 76-years-old, Scott was recently recognised by the SFA when awarded a cap for his two international appearances.

Scott made his international debut in a 1-0 Euro qualifier loss away to Denmark on June 9, 1971.

His second and final Scotland appearance came five days later on June 14 in a 1-0 friendly loss to USSR in Moscow.

Scott was awarded his cap at Hampden immediately after Scotland’s recent 0-0 Nations League draw with Portugal.

Aberdeen legend Jocky Scott receives Scotland cap from SFA at Hampden Image supplied by Jocky Scott
He said: “The Denmark game was the final fixture of the Euro qualifier section and one where Scotland couldn’t qualify.

“A few of the big names for Scotland pulled out for the trip and I was fortunate be taken in.

“I came off the bench against Denmark and played the full game against Russia.

“Back then you only got a cap if you played against the home countries.

“I didn’t have anything to mark playing for my country other than fact I was in the record books for appearing in those games.

Aberdeen legend Jocky Scott receives Scotland cap from SFA at Hampden Image supplied by Jocky Scott
“I was invited to Scotland’s game against Portugal to receive my cap and I took my three grandsons with me.

“It is great that they got to see that.

“Getting the cap is fantastic and it is something I can pass on to my kids.”

