Aberdeen will have no fear of Celtic at Hampden, says Dons legend Jocky Scott

Aberdeen will face Celtic at Hampden with no fear, says club legend Jocky Scott.

The Dons’ sensational run of form under Jimmy Thelin extended to 16 games undefeated, with 15 wins, following a 2-1 victory against Rangers.

Next up in a quick-fire Old Firm double-header is a League Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden on Saturday.

Scott was co-manager with Alex Smith when the Dons beat Celtic in the 1989-90 League Cup semi-final (1-0) on the way to lifting the trophy.

Scott believes Thelin’s Dons can emulate the class of 1989-90 by overcoming the Hoops in a semi because they have the same no fear attitude.

And Scott reckons that fearlessness will have ramped up further following the Reds’ recent fightback from two goals down at Parkhead to draw 2-2.

Scott said: “Aberdeen will go into the semi-final thinking we can handle this and we don’t fear Celtic.

“That result at Parkhead will have given all the Aberdeen players a real lift.

“To come back from 2-0 down at half-time away at Celtic says a lot about the players and the manager.

“Aberdeen have been brilliant this season and long may it continue.”

Self-belief a necessity when facing Celtic in Glasgow

Under Thelin the Reds have registered the best ever start to a season in the club’s 121-year history.

Aberdeen are level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership table and have opened up a massive nine point lead on Rangers.

The Dons have not won a trophy since the League Cup in 2014.

Aberdeen fans will travel en masse to the national stadium in the hope Thelin’s side can take another step towards ending that silverware drought.

A decade without a trophy is far removed from the halcyon times of the 1980s when the club dominated Scotland and conquered Europe.

That decade ended when Aberdeen, co-bossed by Scott and Smith, saw off Celtic in the League Cup semi-final.

The Dons went on to win the trophy with a 2-1 win against Rangers, with Paul Mason netting both goals on October 22, 1989.

Aberdeen would go on to complete a double that season by lifting the Scottish Cup.

Scott said: “When I was Aberdeen co-manager our players had loads of experience of playing in the big games against Celtic and Rangers.

“That helped tremendously when playing in those fixtures.

“To go to Hampden, Parkhead and Ibrox you need players with that confidence in their own ability.

“And also that confidence in each other that they can go to Glasgow and turn over the Old Firm.”

Legend Scott awarded Scotland cap

As a player Scott also knew what it took to beat the Glasgow giants in semi-finals and finals.

In 1976 he scored a hat-trick in the 5-1 League Cup semi-final win against Rangers.

He also started the final win against Celtic (2-1 after extra-time).

Now 76-years-old, Scott was recently recognised by the SFA when awarded a cap for his two international appearances.

Scott made his international debut in a 1-0 Euro qualifier loss away to Denmark on June 9, 1971.

His second and final Scotland appearance came five days later on June 14 in a 1-0 friendly loss to USSR in Moscow.

Scott was awarded his cap at Hampden immediately after Scotland’s recent 0-0 Nations League draw with Portugal.

He said: “The Denmark game was the final fixture of the Euro qualifier section and one where Scotland couldn’t qualify.

“A few of the big names for Scotland pulled out for the trip and I was fortunate be taken in.

“I came off the bench against Denmark and played the full game against Russia.

“Back then you only got a cap if you played against the home countries.

“I didn’t have anything to mark playing for my country other than fact I was in the record books for appearing in those games.

“I was invited to Scotland’s game against Portugal to receive my cap and I took my three grandsons with me.

“It is great that they got to see that.

“Getting the cap is fantastic and it is something I can pass on to my kids.”