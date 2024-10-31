Don Cowie urges Ross County to ‘change narrative’ by ending 14-month wait for away league win

Don Cowie has urged his Ross County players to change the narrative by ending their long wait for an away league win.

The Staggies have played 21 Premiership fixtures away from home since they last collected three points in September 2023, which was a 1-0 win at Kilmarnock.

They’ve lost 6-0 to Rangers and 3-0 at St Johnstone, but also picked up draws at Motherwell and Hearts so far this term.

Just four of their 11 league matches this season have been away from the Global Energy Stadium.

Wednesday’s 0-0 draw against Hibs in Dingwall places them eighth, which is level on points with Saturday’s hosts St Mirren, who are just two goals better off.

Cowie only became the permanent manager in the summer, but he’s well aware that they must address their form outside the Highlands.

They had chances on the opening day of this season to defeat Motherwell in the 0-0 Fir Park clash and were seconds away from winning 1-0 at Tynecastle in September before Lawrence Shankland levelled in the 90th minute for a 1-1 draw.

Cowie determined to shatter statistic

Cowie said: “The sooner we can win away from home, it changes the narrative. But we’re not getting too caught up in it.

“I know it’s a headline and stat people like to talk about, but in my mind, stats and runs are there to be broken.

“We’ve changed narrative in recent months, such as winning against Rangers – that’s what it’s there for.

“We have to just face the challenge and take it on.

“Every away game we go into, we’re trying to get a positive result.

“For whatever reason, we have not managed to get three points anywhere yet, but there have been some really good performances in that time.

“This season, we’ve had some really good points away to Motherwell and Hearts. We’ve only had four away games so far.

“Saturday is another opportunity to try and rectify the run we’re on.

“It will be a challenge, but we must embrace that. We will be ready for it.”

‘We worked hard to be in the Premiership’ – manager Cowie

After being victorious in the Premiership play-offs against Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers over the past two years, County are keen to avoid such last-gasp drama in 2025.

Cowie stressed that having the Dingwall side compete with the country’s best is a challenge they relish, having played at this level for 11 of the last 12 seasons.

He said: “We’ve been really close in the last two years by finishing in the (relegation) play-offs.

“But we know the challenge that exists by competing in the Premiership.

“It is a difficult league, and the proof is there with the fact that the bottom two right now are Hibs and Hearts.

“That shows how challenging it is in the Premiership.

“We don’t see that as a negative. We enjoy that. We’ve worked hard to be in the Premiership.

“And we will do everything we can to avoid being in the situation we’ve been in over the past two years.

“Ultimately, it comes down to me and the players to try to ensure that doesn’t happen.”

Remaining competitive opens doors

In 2022, under Malky Mackay, County found that consistency at the right time as they secured a sixth-place finish.

Cowie said it is all about banking points now to get themselves into a position where they can fix their focus on a target next year.

He added: “We’re always striving for consistency. It’s about putting results together and winning games of football.

“Then, when you get to the latter parts of the season, you can see where you can go and what you can achieve.

“Right now, it is about being really competitive, fighting for everything we get in this league, and we will see where it takes us.”

Cowie: Every player can make impact

Cowie, in his first season as the permanent boss, praised his entire squad for buying into his call that every player is vital.

The former County, Watford, Wigan and Hearts star says it’s vital the players who are not getting regular game-time know they’re still fully valued.

He said: “The ethos of this football club is that we’re very much together as a group.

“No one is bigger or better than anyone else in the changing room.

“Anything we achieve or do well is because of everyone else around them. Everyone needs to be ready.

“We train really well, as well as for those players who are not maybe getting the minutes they would like.

“We make sure they follow the right training plan so that when the opportunity does come for the players, they are ready to make an impact.

“I totally understand, with the competitiveness we have within the squad, that there will be slight frustrations.

“But my message is as soon as you are training or going into a game, that frustration goes, and it becomes about the here and now.

“You have to do the best to support your team-mates and that’s why I am very fortunate we’ve got a great group.”

Weekend opponents St Mirren ended a four-game losing run with a 3-1 comeback victory over St Johnstone in midweek.

County’s last win in Paisley came when Liam Boyce scored at the goals in a 3-0 win against the Buddies in April 2015.

County have no fresh injury concerns for Saturday, with Charlie Telfer back in the squad following his suspension for a red card against St Johnstone.