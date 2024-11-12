Aberdeen goal hero Kevin Nisbet hailed for ‘best performance’ so far by boss Jimmy Thelin

Loan star Kevin Nisbet’s dramatic impact in the win against Dundee was his best performance since arriving at Aberdeen, says boss Jimmy Thelin.

Striker Nisbet came off the bench having returned from injury and pitched in with a goal and assist in the 4-1 victory.

Only 21 seconds after his introduction the 27-year-old played in fellow substitute Vicente Besuijen to score to make it 3-1.

Scotland international Nisbet capped his super-sub shift with a goal in time added on as Aberdeen extended their unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign to 11 games.

On a season-long loan from English Championship Millwall, Nisbet has scored four goals in eight appearances.

His Pittodrie form earned a recall to the Scotland squad last month for the UEFA Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal.

Thelin reckons Nisbet took his game to a higher level on his return from injury.

He said: “Kevin performed so well with his intensity, awareness, work rate and responsibility.

“For me, it was the best performance he’s made so far with us this season.

“It was good to see that, especially after he had this setback with the injury.”

Nisbet’s battle back from injury

Nisbet returned to action against Dundee after missing three games due to a calf injury.

The striker was given late fitness tests ahead of the matches against Rangers (2-1 win) and Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final (6-0 loss).

He failed to win his fitness battle for both games.

Due to the injury absence, Nisbet did not retain his slot in the Scotland squad for the upcoming Uefa Nations League fixtures.

The Scots face Croatia at Hampden on Friday before playing Poland away on Monday.

Thelin said: “We tried to get him in earlier.

“But it was the right decision to make him totally fresh.

“It was good work from the medical team which was nice to see.”

Only 21 seconds to make an impact

Nisbet was introduced off the bench against Dundee in the 71st minute for Ester Sokler.

He was one change in a double substitution made by Thelin, with Besuijen also coming on for Leighton Clarkson.

Dundee had hit back a minute before Nisbet and Besuijen’s introduction, with Simon Murray scoring to make it 2-1.

However, the substitutes combined to put Aberdeen 3-1 up only 21 seconds after their introduction.

Nisbet took a quick free-kick in the Dons’ half, curling a superbly weighted through-ball to Besuijen who had timed his run to perfection.

Besuijen then fired home a clinical finish.

Thelin said: “Again, the players who come onto the pitch made a huge impact.

“There was real awareness from Kevin and Vinnie as the free-kick is so quick and so sharp with the quality and timing.

“It was so good to see, that eagerness and game awareness.

“Shayden (Morris) also did well again when he came on.

“Jack Milne also came in and defended really well and showed hunger.

“It is great to see the team spirit the players have.”

‘It was important to get that win’

Nisbet’s goal seven minutes into time added on delivered further gloss to a vital win for Thelin and Aberdeen.

The emphatic victory was an immediate response to the heavy Hampden loss to Celtic the previous weekend.

Thelin’s side entered the international break level on points with Celtic having won 10 and drawn one of 11 Premiership games.

Celtic top the table as they have a superior goal difference to the Reds.

Thelin said: “It was important to get that win.

“But even when that happened (loss to Celtic) we talked about how we can’t stress up and change everything.

“You have to keep focused on the right things and trust in the process.”