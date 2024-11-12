Aberdeen goal hero Kevin Nisbet hailed for ‘best performance’ so far by boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen goal hero Kevin Nisbet hailed for ‘best performance’ so far by boss Jimmy Thelin

Scotland international Nisbet scored and delivered an assist after coming off the bench in a return from injury in the 4-1 win against Dundee.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet (R) celebrates scoring to make it 4-1 with Vicente Besuijen against Dundee. Image: SNS
Loan star Kevin Nisbet’s dramatic impact in the win against Dundee was his best performance since arriving at Aberdeen, says boss Jimmy Thelin.

Striker Nisbet came off the bench having returned from injury and pitched in with a goal and assist in the 4-1 victory.

Only 21 seconds after his introduction the 27-year-old played in fellow substitute Vicente Besuijen to score to make it 3-1.

Scotland international Nisbet capped his super-sub shift with a goal in time added on as Aberdeen extended their unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign to 11 games.

On a season-long loan from English Championship Millwall, Nisbet has scored four goals in eight appearances.

His Pittodrie form earned a recall to the Scotland squad last month for the UEFA Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal.

Thelin reckons Nisbet took his game to a higher level on his return from injury.

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet (L) celebrates scoring to make it 4-1 against Dundee. with Peter Ambrose. Image: SNS
He said: “Kevin performed so well with his intensity, awareness, work rate and responsibility.

“For me, it was the best performance he’s made so far with us this season.

“It was good to see that, especially after he had this setback with the injury.”

Nisbet’s battle back from injury

Nisbet returned to action against Dundee after missing three games due to a calf injury.

The striker was given late fitness tests ahead of the matches against Rangers (2-1 win) and Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final (6-0 loss).

He failed to win his fitness battle for both games.

Due to the injury absence, Nisbet did not retain his slot in the Scotland squad for the upcoming Uefa Nations League fixtures.

The Scots face Croatia at Hampden on Friday before playing Poland away on Monday.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and Kevin Nisbet at full time after the 4-1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “We tried to get him in earlier.

“But it was the right decision to make him totally fresh.

“It was good work from the medical team which was nice to see.”

Only 21 seconds to make an impact

Nisbet was introduced off the bench against Dundee in the 71st minute for Ester Sokler.

He was one change in a double substitution made by Thelin, with Besuijen also coming on for Leighton Clarkson.

Dundee had hit back a minute before Nisbet and Besuijen’s introduction, with Simon Murray scoring to make it 2-1.

However, the substitutes combined to put Aberdeen 3-1 up only 21 seconds after their introduction.

Nisbet took a quick free-kick in the Dons’ half, curling a superbly weighted through-ball to Besuijen who had timed his run to perfection.

Besuijen then fired home a clinical finish.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a dramatic late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “Again, the players who come onto the pitch made a huge impact.

“There was real awareness from Kevin and Vinnie as the free-kick is so quick and so sharp with the quality and timing.

“It was so good to see, that eagerness and game awareness.

“Shayden (Morris) also did well again when he came on.

“Jack Milne also came in and defended really well and showed hunger.

“It is great to see the team spirit the players have.”

‘It was important to get that win’

Nisbet’s goal seven minutes into time added on delivered further gloss to a vital win for Thelin and Aberdeen.

The emphatic victory was an immediate response to the heavy Hampden loss to Celtic the previous weekend.

Thelin’s side entered the international break level on points with Celtic having won 10 and drawn one of 11 Premiership games.

Celtic top the table as they have a superior goal difference to the Reds.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores to make it 2-0 during a Premiership match against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “It was important to get that win.

“But even when that happened (loss to Celtic) we talked about how we can’t stress up and change everything.

“You have to keep focused on the right things and trust in the process.”

 

