Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ante Palaversa reveals why Aberdeen’s self-belief was never dented by semi-final loss to Celtic

Aberdeen midfielder says the emphatic 4-1 win against Dundee proves the heavy loss to Celtic did not knock Jimmy Thelin's side off track.

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Goal hero Ante Palaversa says there was never any doubt within the Aberdeen squad that they would bounce back from their Hampden hammering.

Croatian midfielder Palaversa netted the opener in a 4-1 win against Dundee to maintain the Dons’ sensational unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign.

The victory at a capacity Pittodrie was an emphatic response to the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at the national stadium a week earlier.

Summer signing Palaversa said there were never any cracks in the Dons’ unity or self-belief despite the heavy loss to Celtic.

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS
He said: “After the semi it was just about sticking together and how we deal with that pushing forward.

“I didn’t detect any doubt about doing that and I think we showed it in the second half against Dundee.

“We go game-by-game and against Dundee was one where we were really focused on proving we can make ourselves better.

“Against Celtic we didn’t play well but we showed what we can do against Dundee.

“Especially in the second half, we displayed the right spirit to go on and win the match.

“At half-time in the dressing room we talked about how it was important to change things.

“We did that and did well in the second half.”

Aberdeen’s Ante Palaversa in action. SNS

‘I’m just grateful to be here’

Aberdeen signed Palaversa from French club Troyes in the summer on an initial one year contract.

However, the Dons have the option to extend that contract by a further two years to summer 2027 if he impresses.

Palaversa’s goal against Dundee was his second for the club, having also netted a dramatic late winner in a 3-2 victory against Hearts.

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
He said: “I’m just grateful to be here because when I look back to where I was it was a bad situation.

“That’s why I’m happy here in this club and in this moment but we just go game-by-game of course.

“I’m just focused on training and games right now and proving that I can play at this level.

“I’m trying to develop myself and keep pushing forward with every game I play.

“In training I’m working hard every day and I’m feeling very good but it’s all about team spirit.

“It was an amazing feeling to score.

“But without my team mates and our overall performance in the game I don’t score the goal.

“Even after my goal we keep pushing for more so it is all about the team.”

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores to make it 2-0 during a Premiership match against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Strong competition for starting slots

Palaversa arrived at Aberdeen with an impressive pedigree.

He was signed by Pep Guardiola for Manchester City in a £6million deal in January 2019.

The midfielder never played a competitive game for the English giants and was sent on loan spells to Oostende in Belgium and Getafe in the Spanish top flight.

He scored against giants Paris St Germain in the French top flight with Troyes.

Yet Palaversa has started only four games this season in a midfield where he is battling for a slot with captain Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen.

Dundee's Lyall Cameron (R) and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action in a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Palaversa said: “The competition for places brings out the best in everybody.

“We keep pushing each other in training so there is also a chance someone is better.

“We have to see who is best and who plays in the games.”

Palaversa’s Croatia cap dream

Palaversa is a former Croatia under-20 captain and has been capped 12 times at under-21 level by his country.

Croatia play Scotland in the UEFA Nations League at Hampden on Friday.

Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin is in the Scotland squad for the double header against Croatia and Poland.

Palaversa has not given up on his dream of being capped at senior level for his country.

Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet (R) celebrates scoring to make it 4-1 with Vicente Besuijen against Dundee. Image: SNS

He said: “I’m going to watch that game and we saw last month in Croatia that Scotland is a tough team.

“This should be another good game and I wish both the teams luck in that one.

“It’s amazing for Nicky to be in the squad as playing for the national team is the biggest success in football.

“That was my dream when I was younger and there are a couple I played with at youth level in the Croatia squad.

“It would be good to do that myself sometime but I still have to prove a lot more at Aberdeen.

“I don’t think I am something else here, I know if the team don’t play well then I don’t play well also.”

