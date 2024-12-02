Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals why he wielded the axe to line-up against Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals why he wielded the axe to line-up against Hearts

Thelin made six changes to his starting team for the draw at Hearts, handing first league starts to James McGarry and Angus MacDonald. He now faces an injury sweat at left-back and with his goalkeeper for Celtic on Wednesday.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed he wielded the axe on his starting XI against Hearts in a bid to keep his squad mentally and physically fresh.

Thelin made six changes for the 1-1 draw against the Premiership’s bottom club at Tynecastle.

It was the Dons third away game in just eight days  after also facing Hibs (3-3) and St Mirren (2-1 loss) on the road.

In a bid to end a mini-winless slump, Thelin rang the changes for the trip to Tynecastle, where the Dons have not won since 2017.

Thelin brought in centre-back Angus MacDonald and left-back James McGarry for their first Premiership starts of the season.

He also elevated Leighton Clarkson, Ante Palaversa, Ester Sokler and Shayen Morris to the starting line-up at Hearts.

Dropping to the bench were captain Graeme Shinnie, Kevin Nisbet, Duk, Slobodan Rubezic and Topi Keskinen.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie was ruled out by injury.

James McGarry of Aberdeen tackles Musa Drammeh of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Asked why he made so many changes, Thelin said: “We had two difficult games at St Mirren and Hibernian, and then we had to go away again at Hearts, so I felt we needed to try to be up there not only in the body, but also in the mind.

“We needed to bring some freshness inside the team.

“That’s why we have a good squad.

“And it’s good to see the players who haven’t played so much do so well on the pitch.

“That’s also good for the future for us.”

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS
Mitov and McGarry injury concerns

In starting against Hearts, New Zealand international full-back McGarry made his first Premiership appearance under Thelin.

McGarry last featured when coming off the bench in a 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Queen’s Park on August 17.

The 26-year-old full-back was forced off with a hamstring problem in the second half against Hearts.

With MacKenzie missing the Tynecastle match due to injury, the left-back position could be a concern ahead of the clash with Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Aberdeen's James McGarry goes down with an injury during the 1-1 draw at Hearts. Image: SNS
Thelin said “I think it was more a hit (on McGarry).

“I’m not so worried about his hamstring, but let’s see.”

Thelin also faces a sweat on the fitness of keeper Dimitar Mitov, who was taken off due to injury at half-time against Hearts.

Bulgarian international Mitov was replaced by Ross Doohan, who has started just one game this season.

That solitary start was in the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup group stage win against non-league East Kilbride on July 20.

‘The journey is long term’ for Aberdeen

Aberdeen will bid to end a now-three-game winless streak when facing Premiership leaders Celtic on Wednesday.

Celtic are unbeaten in the Premiership with 12 wins from 13 games.

Their only dropped points came when Aberdeen fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Parkhead in October.

Thelin is not overly concerned at taking just two points from the last three games – as he is looking at the bigger picture.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “This is the first quarter of the first season.

“Our journey is long-term, so we have a lot of things to improve.

“That’s what we’re trying to do every week, and grow with that.

“From day one, we want to grow and we need to grow to be stable, season over season.

“I liked the way the players approached the game as they really tried to find the winning goal against Hearts.

“It was a tricky game.

“We have fought hard in two games in Edinburgh, now we have to recover and prepare for the next game.

“Of course, we want more than two draws, but we also have to respect the opponent as it is not easy.”

