Ross Doohan determined to be Aberdeen’s No.1 – even after Dimitar Mitov returns from injury

Keeper Ross Doohan aims to grab his chance to become Aberdeen’s number one – even after Dimitar Mitov returns from injury.

Bulgarian international Mitov is ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Hearts.

Former Celtic, Ross County and Dundee United stopper Doohan was pitched in at half-time at Tynecastle.

The 26-year-old then made his first Premiership start of the season in the 1-0 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Doohan says the injury to Mitov is a disappointing way to get his chance to shine.

However, after working tirelessly in the background for 18 months, he aims to deliver an argument to be Aberdeen’s permanent first choice keeper.

He said: “It is a chance to go out to show what I can do and hopefully cement a place in the team.

“I want to be playing every game and it was just a case of working hard every day and proving myself in training.

“To get myself in the manager’s eye line.

“Dimi’s been supportive the last week or so when he’s been injured with me playing and before that I was supportive of him so that’s just life as a goalie.

“It’s a disappointing way to get in with Dimi getting injured but that is football.

“I have been working hard in training, waiting for the chance, so I’m looking forward to hopefully getting a run of games.

“There is only one position and now I have a chance to prove myself to people.

“I believe in myself.”

Collision with Celtic attacker Kyogo

Doohan had only started once under Thelin before the injury to Mitov thrust him into the team.

That solitary start under the Swede came in 4-0 Premier Sports Cup group stage win at Lowland League East Kilbride in July.

Suddenly he was in from the start against defending Premiership champions and current league leaders Celtic.

His dream start appeared to have turned into a nightmare after only 90 seconds when Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi collided with the keeper.

The Japanese international caught Doohan in the face with his knee.

Keeper Doohan was poleaxed and needed treatment on the pitch before being given the go ahead to continue.

Doohan said: “As soon as it happened I just thought, just take a minute, compose myself.

“And then we went through all the protocols with the doc and the medical staff.

“Everything was all clear.

“You need to put your body on the line to try and get the ball but thankfully it was alright and now I just move on to the next game.”

Praise for Doohan after Celtic game

Signed from Forest Green Rovers last summer, Doohan has started only four games for the Dons in 18 months, only two in the Premiership.

Despite the early knock to the head Doohan went on to impress against Celtic.

He produced a superb diving save to keep out an Adam Idah header.

Doohan spent seven years at Celtic from 2015 to 2022 and worked under Brendan Rodgers during the manager’s first spell at Parkhead.

He said: “He (Rodgers) came up and spoke to me and said well done and then best of luck.

“The result was disappointing but I got a good comment from Brendan and also the goalie coach there (at Celtic) and the staff here.

“So I just need to look forward to the game on Saturday.”

‘At a club like Aberdeen you need to win every game’

Aberdeen host St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday bidding to end a four-game winless streak.

Under boss Thelin the Reds were unbeaten in the first 11 Premiership games of the season, with 10 wins.

However, the Reds have stuttered recently with only two points secured from the previous four Premiership matches.

Doohan said: “At a club like Aberdeen you need to win every game.

“We’ve been pushing to do that and working hard on the training pitch.

“The team spirit from the start of the season to now has been absolutely brilliant, nothing’s changed.

“It’s just we need to get going and that starts again on Saturday.

“We’ve been great at the start of the season.

“Now we just keep going and believe in ourselves, that’s the main thing.”