Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Loss of Bojan Miovski goals now being felt by Aberdeen as Kevin Nisbet and Ester Sokler struggle to deliver

Miller says Aberdeen's strikers must start to score consistently after the winless run hit 5 matches and with the lack of goals from upfront now a problem.

Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen are now feeling the loss of prolific scorer Bojan Miovski following his transfer to the Spanish top-flight during the summer.

Miovski scored 44 goals in two seasons at Pittodrie before being sold to La Liga club Girona for a club-record fee which could ultimately land Aberdeen £9million.

North Macedonian international Miovski netted 26 goals last season – which was a sensational return considering the Dons struggled for most of the campaign.

Miovski started for Girona in the 3-0 loss to Real Madrid at the weekend. That is the level he is now playing at.

The goal hero’s exit from Pittodrie was always going to leave a void which would be difficult to fill.

But the loss of Miovski hadn’t really been talked about because the start to the season under manager Jimmy Thelin was so impressive.

However, after an 11-game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign, the Dons have hit a slump with a five-match winless run.

And it is during that winless streak the absence of Miovski has hit home.

He was the player who could deliver a killer finish in front of goal to get a positive result. The striker who would consistently step up and deliver.

That is what has been needed in the last five games without a win when the Dons have struggled for inspiration and energy.

An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 win over St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.

Nisbet and Sokler need to deliver

Not having a regular scorer up top is becoming an issue for Aberdeen.

On-loan Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet might be the answer… but so far he has not performed to the levels expected.

Striker Ester Sokler has struggled to get any momentum, starting a game then being on the bench for the next.

When you don’t have a go-to striker regularly scoring that can dig you out of a hole, it can be problematic.

That regular scorer is missing and manger Jimmy Thelin has to find a way to fix that.

Scotland international Nisbet is a proven goal-scorer in the Premiership during his time at Hibs.

Sokler scored a sensational overhead kick in the 3-3 draw at Hibs and also netted an impressive goal in the 2-2 draw against Celtic at Parkhead.

The hope is one of (or both) Nisbet and Sokler – who the club think highly of – will hit scoring form.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler (centre) celebrates after scoring to make it 3-2 against Hibs with Graeme Shinnie and Jack Milne. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler (centre) celebrates after scoring to make it 3-2 against Hibs with Graeme Shinnie (r) and Jack Milne (l). Image: SNS.

Pape Gueye to return from injury

Pape Gueye was also in superb scoring form before suffering a thigh injury.

If Gueye can get back to that level on his return to fitness it would be a major boost for Aberdeen and Thelin.

If the strikers struggle to deliver goals, then moving to bolster the attack during the January transfer window could also be an option.

However, it is difficult to get goalscorers in the winter window.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS.

Heavy game schedule no excuse

Aberdeen have started a lot of games slowly and that is a parallel problem boss Thelin must also find a solution to.

The Dons paid the price for a slow start when they drew 1-1 with St Johnstone on Saturday.

Aberdeen had an intense schedule with those five games – three of them away – packed into a short period of time.

However. I don’t like blaming that because it is all about mental attitude towards heavy schedules.

Some players can let it overwhelm them, whilst others show a strong personality to make sure that doesn’t happen.

The busy schedule cannot be used as an excuse as that is what squad’s are for.

It is not like every player is going through 90 minutes game after game.

The start to the season has still been very good, although the energy has dissipated a little in the five-game winless run.

Aberdeen now need to show their mental strength to move out of this winless slump.

Aberdeen’s ‘identity’ must return

Experienced players like captain Graeme Shinnie, Nicky Devlin and Sivert Heltne Nilsen need to pull the team through this rut they are in.

Aberdeen need to rediscover that identity under manager Thelin they have shown in many games this season.

Even if it has not been for the entire 90 minutes of games, they have displayed energy, drive, quick transitions and how to win games.

It is something for Thelin to work on to get those energy levels back up.

