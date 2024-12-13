Revealed: The NINE players Aberdeen are set to open early contact talks with

Aberdeen are set to open talks with nine players who have contracts expiring at the end of next season.

Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows confirmed the club aim to open early discussions with players who have 18 months remaining on their contracts.

Aberdeen have NINE players set to go out of contract at the end of the 2025-26 season – including influential skipper Graeme Shinnie.

The others are Pape Gueye, Ester Sokler, Slobodan Rubezic, Shayden Morris, Dante Polvara, Jack Milne, James McGarry and Vicente Besuijen.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy are currently locked in talks with Jack MacKenzie and Jamie McGrath regarding new contracts, as both players have deals expiring at the end of the current season.

The duo will be free to agree a pre-contract with another club when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Boss Jimmy Thelin and the board are already planning for future windows.

And part of the process is determining the future of players with 18 months remaining on their Pittodrie deals.

Burrows said: “The challenge for us is to try and not only look at the contracts of players who are up at the end of this season, but also making sure that we manage the contracts for the players who expire in 18 months’ time as well.

“And to open those discussions early enough to try and get ahead of that situation, too.”

Discussions with attacker Duk

Aberdeen are also in talks with Duk regarding the attacker’s future.

The 24-year-old Cape Verde international is another star out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Like MacKenzie and McGrath, Duk will be able to agree a pre-contract with another club from January 1.

Duk went AWOL during the summer, having indicated his preference was to be sold so the Dons could cash in on him.

The attacker returned to Pittodrie a week after the summer window closed and issued an apology.

Duk worked his way back into Thelin’s team and set up the leveller in the recent 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

Aberdeen signed Duk in a £400,000 deal from Portuguese giants Benfica in summer 2022.

It is understood Benfica would be due 50% of any transfer fee received for Duk.

Aberdeen to ‘monitor’ Ante Palaversa contract situation

Meanwhile, Aberdeen will continue to “monitor” the contract situation of Ante Palaversa.

Croatian midfielder Palaversa was signed from French club Troyes this summer on a one-year deal.

The Dons have the option to extend the former Croatia under-21 international’s contract by a further two years to summer 2027 if he impresses enough.

Palaversa was signed for £6million by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in January 2019 when he was just 18.

With the extra-two year option, Aberdeen are in control of the middle man’s contract situation.

Burrows said: “Obviously there’s a number of players who are out of contract, if not this summer then the following summer.

“So what we’re trying to do is manage the contract situations.

“And Ante would be one that would fall into that bracket for sure, because he’s made a really good impact so far. “

Palaversa has made an impressive contribution since arriving at Pittodrie and has netted twice.

The former Hajduk Split midfielder has also stood out with his range of passing and game vision.

He delivered a sublime through-ball to play in Duk to set up the leveller against St Johnstone at the weekend.

Burrows said: “For the large part of the season, Ante has been in competition with two of our very best performers in terms of Sivert Nilsson and Graeme Shinnie.

“But the times he’s played, Ante has made an impact and an impression on everybody.

“So that’s a situation we’ll continue to monitor for sure.”