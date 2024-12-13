Revealed: The NINE players Aberdeen are set to open early contact talks with

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Revealed: The NINE players Aberdeen are set to open early contact talks with

Aberdeen are already looking at new deals for several players with 18 months left - as well as assessing the extra two-year option for midfielder Ante Palaversa.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen are set to open talks with nine players who have contracts expiring at the end of next season.

Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows confirmed the club aim to open early discussions with players who have 18 months remaining on their contracts.

Aberdeen have NINE players set to go out of contract at the end of the 2025-26 season – including influential skipper Graeme Shinnie.

The others are Pape Gueye, Ester Sokler, Slobodan Rubezic, Shayden Morris, Dante Polvara, Jack Milne, James McGarry and Vicente Besuijen.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy are currently locked in talks with Jack MacKenzie and Jamie McGrath regarding new contracts, as both players have deals expiring at the end of the current season.

The duo will be free to agree a pre-contract with another club when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Boss Jimmy Thelin and the board are already planning for future windows.

And part of the process is determining the future of players with 18 months remaining on their Pittodrie deals.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie slides on his knees, holding his fingers to his ears, in celebration of scoring in the 2-2 draw against Celtic at Parkhead.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS.

Burrows said: “The challenge for us is to try and not only look at the contracts of players who are up at the end of this season, but also making sure that we manage the contracts  for the players who expire in 18 months’ time as well.

“And to open those discussions early enough to try and get ahead of that situation, too.”

Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS.

Discussions with attacker Duk

Aberdeen are also in talks with Duk regarding the attacker’s future.

The 24-year-old Cape Verde international is another star out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Like MacKenzie and McGrath, Duk will be able to agree a pre-contract with another club from January 1.

Duk went AWOL during the summer, having indicated his preference was to be sold so the Dons could cash in on him.

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates a block on the line in the last minute during the 2-2 draw with Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates a block on the line in the last minute during the 2-2 draw with Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS.

The attacker returned to Pittodrie a week after the summer window closed and issued an apology.

Duk worked his way back into Thelin’s team and set up the leveller in the recent 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

Aberdeen signed Duk in a £400,000 deal from Portuguese giants Benfica in summer 2022.

It is understood Benfica would be due 50% of any transfer fee received for Duk.

Aberdeen to ‘monitor’ Ante Palaversa contract situation

Meanwhile, Aberdeen will continue to “monitor” the contract situation of Ante Palaversa.

Croatian midfielder Palaversa was signed from French club Troyes this summer on a one-year deal.

The Dons have the option to extend the former Croatia under-21 international’s contract by a further two years to summer 2027 if he impresses enough.

Palaversa was signed for £6million by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in January 2019 when he was just 18.

With the extra-two year option, Aberdeen are in control of the middle man’s contract situation.

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates in front of home fans i the South Stand at Pittodrie after scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts.
Aberdeen’s Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Burrows said: “Obviously there’s a number of players who are out of contract, if not this summer then the following summer.

“So what we’re trying to do is manage the contract situations.

“And Ante would be one that would fall into that bracket for sure, because he’s made a really good impact so far. “

Palaversa has made an impressive contribution since arriving at Pittodrie and has netted twice.

The former Hajduk Split midfielder has also stood out with his range of passing and game vision.

He delivered a sublime through-ball to play in Duk to set up the leveller against St Johnstone at the weekend.

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa scores with a shot from 15 yards to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie in the Premiership.
Aberdeen’s Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Burrows said: “For the large part of the season, Ante has been in competition with two of our very best performers in terms of Sivert Nilsson and Graeme Shinnie.

“But the times he’s played, Ante has made an impact and an impression on everybody.

“So that’s a situation we’ll continue to monitor for sure.”

Conversation