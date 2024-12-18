Sean Wallace: Why Aberdeen FC boo-boys need a major reality check

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: Why Aberdeen FC boo-boys need a major reality check

Some supporters booed at half-time in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at Pittodrie despite Aberdeen sitting second in the Premiership table.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie looks dejected as St Johnstone's Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen’s boo-boys need to take a reality check as to where the club are now under Jimmy Thelin and where it was last season.

For the first time in his Dons’ career, manager Thelin experienced boos from some fans at half-time in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

It may have come as a shock to the Swede to hear boos after delivering 10 wins and a draw from the opening 11 Premiership games this season.

The boos were certainly a shock to me.

I thought Thelin and his players had enough credit in the bank after the best ever start to a season in the club’s history to avoid flak at the first sign of a bump in the road.

I was wrong.

Supporters are entitled to boo and make their frustration, sometimes anger, known.

However, there is a time and place.

And when the team are sitting second in the Premiership after a start to the season that at one stage was the best in Europe is not the time.

Nor is Pittodrie the place after a 100% record at home was only stopped four days earlier with a battling 1-0 loss to Premiership leaders Celtic.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin directs his players from the touchline during the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen fans packed out Pittodrie

The draw against St Johnstone concluded a challenging five game run across 15 days, with three of those fixtures away.

Aberdeen looked tired in the first 45 minutes against St Johnstone.

What they needed was cheers of encouragement to energise them and deliver a boost.

No boos to drag them down.

Aberdeen were poor in the opening half but they did not deserve to be booed.

It was a short-sighted, reflex reaction to a poor 45 minutes without any consideration for the 16 game unbeaten run at the start of the season.

Aberdeen boss Thelin has continually reiterated that he wants to create a connection with the supporters.

A unity that players can thrive off and be inspired by – particularly at Pittodrie.

That connection has sparked and been electric throughout the season.

Aberdeen fans have been superb and sold-out Pittodrie for four successive games for the first time in the club’s long 121-year-history.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS
Thelin’s three-year Aberdeen plan

Pittodrie was rocking with a formidable atmosphere generated during the 2-1 win against Rangers.

It was a special night.

However that connection cannot only be through the good times.

It must also be through the hard times.

Thelin was clear in his message when arriving at Pittodrie that it is a three-year plan to bring sustained success to the club.

He also stated it would not all be plane sailing, that there would be setbacks.

Now five games without a win Aberdeen have hit that first bump.

Tough times under Neil Warnock

The fans who booed at half-time should cast their minds back nine months to when Aberdeen lost 2-0 to St Johnstone at Pittodrie on February 28.

It was the ninth game in an 11 match winless run in the Premiership as the threat of being dragged into a relegation battle hung over the club.

After the defeat then interim boss Neil Warnock was asked if Aberdeen were in a relegation fight.

“Absolutely,” he replied.

“At the moment, you can’t see us winning another game.”

Aberdeen were in deep, deep trouble.

Warnock would exit soon after with the club facing a scrap against the drop which Peter Leven, as interim boss, would lead them out of.

Now Aberdeen are sitting second in the table.

Time for a reality check for those who booed.

