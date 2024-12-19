Aberdeen could make tactical tweaks in bid to end winless run, says Leighton Clarkson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen could make tactical tweaks in bid to end winless run, says Leighton Clarkson

Despite scoring in two of the last three Premiership games, former Liverpool midfielder Clarkson admits his own form must improve.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring with a right footed shot from 15 yards to make it 1-1 against St Johnstone at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson revealed boss Jimmy Thelin may make tactical tweaks in a bid to end Aberdeen’s winless slump.

The Dons are suffering their first set-back under Thelin having failed to win the previous five Premiership matches.

Aberdeen had no match last weekend and Clarkson reckons the fixture window has allowed the Reds valuable time to regroup.

He says Thelin will also ensure Aberdeen are fitter and sharper to face Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Despite the drop in form, the Dons remain second in the Premiership – two points ahead of Rangers.

However, the Ibrox club have a game in hand.

Leighton Clarkson (10) of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-1 against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Leighton Clarkson (10) scores for Aberdeen to make it 1-1 against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

Clarkson said: “We are still in a strong position, but the manager might want to do some tactical tweaks and make us even fitter.

“The break came at a good time for us because we have not won for a while.

“Against St Johnstone (1-1), we looked tired in the first half – and we shouldn’t.

“There was not enough intensity, it was all a bit slow in the final third and we never clicked.

“We didn’t pose enough of a threat or get off enough shots, so there is a lot to work on.

“That is what we do in training to ensure we are ready to comeback against Hibs.”

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie looks dejected as St Johnstone's Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie looks dejected as St Johnstone's Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Under Thelin, the Reds raced to an 11-game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign, with 10 wins.

The run kept the Dons level on points with league leaders and defending champions Celtic.

Aberdeen face a test of character

However, the recent winless slump has allowed Celtic to open up a nine-point advantage on Aberdeen.

The Parkhead club have also played a game less than Thelin’s Reds.

Some frustrated Dons supporters booed at half-time against St Johnstone, with Aberdeen trailing 1-0.

Clarkson accepts it is a test of the squad’s mettle, but reckons they will not buckle under the pressure.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with teammate Ante Palaversa during a 1-1 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson (left) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with teammate Ante Palaversa during a 1-1 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS.

He said: “In every season I have been here, there have been situations where it’s a test of character.

“We have been here before – especially the lads that have been at the club for a while.

“We know all about that, so we take it on the chin and move on.

“Now we need to regroup, refocus, work hard, get fitter and come out the blocks after this short break.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin directs his players from the touchline during the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen now face a hectic festive schedule of five games across 16 days.

After the Hibs clash, they face Kilmarnock (a), Dundee United (a), Ross County (h) and Motherwell (a).

Clarkson on team ‘togetherness’ and his own form

Clarkson insists the unity boss Thelin has worked so hard to build has not been dented by the drop in form.

He said: “The togetherness is still there.

“The spirit is still there, but the quality has dipped in the last few games.

“And we need to get that back.”

Clarkson pitched in the with leveller against St Johnstone when he met a Duk cutback to fire in from 12 yards.

It was the former Liverpool midfielder’s fifth goal of the season.

The 23-year-old has now scored two goals in the previous three Premiership matches.

Clarkson netted the opener against Hearts at Tynecastle, but the Dons could not hold on to secure the lead.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS.

They conceded in the second half to draw 1-1.

Despite his recent goals, Clarkson says his own form hasn’t hit his normal high levels.

He said: “I have not been at my best for a while.

“And I need to get back to that really quickly, to be honest.”

Conversation