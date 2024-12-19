Aberdeen could make tactical tweaks in bid to end winless run, says Leighton Clarkson

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson revealed boss Jimmy Thelin may make tactical tweaks in a bid to end Aberdeen’s winless slump.

The Dons are suffering their first set-back under Thelin having failed to win the previous five Premiership matches.

Aberdeen had no match last weekend and Clarkson reckons the fixture window has allowed the Reds valuable time to regroup.

He says Thelin will also ensure Aberdeen are fitter and sharper to face Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Despite the drop in form, the Dons remain second in the Premiership – two points ahead of Rangers.

However, the Ibrox club have a game in hand.

Clarkson said: “We are still in a strong position, but the manager might want to do some tactical tweaks and make us even fitter.

“The break came at a good time for us because we have not won for a while.

“Against St Johnstone (1-1), we looked tired in the first half – and we shouldn’t.

“There was not enough intensity, it was all a bit slow in the final third and we never clicked.

“We didn’t pose enough of a threat or get off enough shots, so there is a lot to work on.

“That is what we do in training to ensure we are ready to comeback against Hibs.”

Under Thelin, the Reds raced to an 11-game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign, with 10 wins.

The run kept the Dons level on points with league leaders and defending champions Celtic.

Aberdeen face a test of character

However, the recent winless slump has allowed Celtic to open up a nine-point advantage on Aberdeen.

The Parkhead club have also played a game less than Thelin’s Reds.

Some frustrated Dons supporters booed at half-time against St Johnstone, with Aberdeen trailing 1-0.

Clarkson accepts it is a test of the squad’s mettle, but reckons they will not buckle under the pressure.

He said: “In every season I have been here, there have been situations where it’s a test of character.

“We have been here before – especially the lads that have been at the club for a while.

“We know all about that, so we take it on the chin and move on.

“Now we need to regroup, refocus, work hard, get fitter and come out the blocks after this short break.”

Aberdeen now face a hectic festive schedule of five games across 16 days.

After the Hibs clash, they face Kilmarnock (a), Dundee United (a), Ross County (h) and Motherwell (a).

Clarkson on team ‘togetherness’ and his own form

Clarkson insists the unity boss Thelin has worked so hard to build has not been dented by the drop in form.

He said: “The togetherness is still there.

“The spirit is still there, but the quality has dipped in the last few games.

“And we need to get that back.”

Clarkson pitched in the with leveller against St Johnstone when he met a Duk cutback to fire in from 12 yards.

It was the former Liverpool midfielder’s fifth goal of the season.

The 23-year-old has now scored two goals in the previous three Premiership matches.

Clarkson netted the opener against Hearts at Tynecastle, but the Dons could not hold on to secure the lead.

They conceded in the second half to draw 1-1.

Despite his recent goals, Clarkson says his own form hasn’t hit his normal high levels.

He said: “I have not been at my best for a while.

“And I need to get back to that really quickly, to be honest.”