Dornoch developer fails in bid to build single house despite promise to plant 1.4 MILLION trees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Dornoch developer fails in bid to build single house despite promise to plant 1.4 MILLION trees

The new home would have affected an existing area of woodland - but the developer said: "How many trees do you want?"

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Picture shows; Cambusmore Lodge. Sutherland. Supplied by Galbraith
Picture shows; Cambusmore Lodge. Sutherland. Supplied by Galbraith

A developer has had their proposal for a new house near Dornoch thrown out in a row over trees.

Plans from developer Cambusmore Ltd left both Highland Council officials and locals worried for the future of a patch of woodland.

The developer argued it was meeting environmental concerns, partly because of their wider aim to plant 1.4 million trees as part of estate regeneration.

The site is raised and topped by a mix of woodland. Supplied by Alison Munro.

What was the development?

Developer Cambusmore filed an application in June of this year for a four bedroom, one and a half storey house on an empty plot of land five miles north of Dornoch.

Also included in the plans was a driveway, garage and waste drainage.

The land is home to a patch of woodland, some of which was under threat from intended landscaping works.

This became a bone of contention locally with a flurry of objections.

Plans for what the house could have looked like. Supplied by Highland Council.

What was the reaction?

Locals resisted to the development on an “established woodland” present on the site, with concerns it could put wildlife and habitats under threat.

In their objection, Dornoch community council said it was an “unnecessary development”.

“This development will have a negative impact on the traditional crofting landscape and visual character,” they added.

Nearby resident Anna George said: “There are many new houses being built in and around Dornoch. This plot does not address any local housing needs.

“It is inappropriate intrusion of undeveloped land.”

Several others were concerned about the additional stress on the local roads and the nearby A9.

The Google Earth view of the site, which shows a denser woodland in 2021. Supplied by Google Earth.

How did the developer respond?

Two representatives of the application directly addressed the concerns raised in two separate statements.

Architect Aiden Junor said: “Cambusmore Ltd are going above and beyond to mitigate any adverse impact the removal of any trees from this site may have through compensatory planting and biodiverse measures.”

As part of their estate renovation, they say 1.4 million birch, oak, spruce, pine and poplar trees are being planted.

They also said recent storms have left woodland on the plot “drastically thinned” over several years.

Cambusmore also spoke to the need for local housing, citing the incoming Green Freeport and Highland Council’s self-titled housing challenge.

Cambusmore director Gordon Adam remarked “How many trees do you want?”. He said Highland Council would need to “pull their finger out” to achieve housing targets.

Developers referenced the Bing Maps view of the site, taken in 2024. Supplied by Bing Maps.

What concerns did the council have?

The council planners agreed with many of the objectors’ concerns to the planning in principle.

The council’s forestry team said it would “maintain a strong presumption in favour of protecting woodland resources”.

A lack of detail around the 1.4 million trees meant it was not taken into account as it did not directly relate to this specific application.

Councillors dismissed the application, citing the need to protect woodland areas and to follow local living planning advice.

Read More

Conversation