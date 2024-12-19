Dornoch developer fails in bid to build single house despite promise to plant 1.4 MILLION trees

A developer has had their proposal for a new house near Dornoch thrown out in a row over trees.

Plans from developer Cambusmore Ltd left both Highland Council officials and locals worried for the future of a patch of woodland.

The developer argued it was meeting environmental concerns, partly because of their wider aim to plant 1.4 million trees as part of estate regeneration.

What was the development?

Developer Cambusmore filed an application in June of this year for a four bedroom, one and a half storey house on an empty plot of land five miles north of Dornoch.

Also included in the plans was a driveway, garage and waste drainage.

The land is home to a patch of woodland, some of which was under threat from intended landscaping works.

This became a bone of contention locally with a flurry of objections.

What was the reaction?

Locals resisted to the development on an “established woodland” present on the site, with concerns it could put wildlife and habitats under threat.

In their objection, Dornoch community council said it was an “unnecessary development”.

“This development will have a negative impact on the traditional crofting landscape and visual character,” they added.

Nearby resident Anna George said: “There are many new houses being built in and around Dornoch. This plot does not address any local housing needs.

“It is inappropriate intrusion of undeveloped land.”

Several others were concerned about the additional stress on the local roads and the nearby A9.

How did the developer respond?

Two representatives of the application directly addressed the concerns raised in two separate statements.

Architect Aiden Junor said: “Cambusmore Ltd are going above and beyond to mitigate any adverse impact the removal of any trees from this site may have through compensatory planting and biodiverse measures.”

As part of their estate renovation, they say 1.4 million birch, oak, spruce, pine and poplar trees are being planted.

They also said recent storms have left woodland on the plot “drastically thinned” over several years.

Cambusmore also spoke to the need for local housing, citing the incoming Green Freeport and Highland Council’s self-titled housing challenge.

Cambusmore director Gordon Adam remarked “How many trees do you want?”. He said Highland Council would need to “pull their finger out” to achieve housing targets.

What concerns did the council have?

The council planners agreed with many of the objectors’ concerns to the planning in principle.

The council’s forestry team said it would “maintain a strong presumption in favour of protecting woodland resources”.

A lack of detail around the 1.4 million trees meant it was not taken into account as it did not directly relate to this specific application.

Councillors dismissed the application, citing the need to protect woodland areas and to follow local living planning advice.

