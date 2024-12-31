Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s crash in form exposes a busy January transfer window is needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s crash in form exposes a busy January transfer window is needed

Aberdeen legend Miller says there are question marks over a number of areas in the team which manager Jimmy Thelin must find a solution to in the transfer window.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 3-1 loss to Hibs at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will bid to strengthen his team during the January transfer window. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen’s slump in form has hammered home how much work is needed by Jimmy Thelin during the January transfer window – and how much the Dons board have to support him.

The winter window opens tomorrow.

A third-placed Premiership finish looked a sho0-in for Aberdeen a few weeks ago, and now it is looking pretty rocky.

The eight-game winless slump has exposed question marks in a number of areas Thelin must resolve in the winter window.

The problems are the struggle to score goals, lack of creativity in midfield and a defensive frailty.

Thelin needs to bring in more of his own signings in January as the long run without a win underlines the need to strengthen.

The concerning lack of goals really must be addressed in the January window.

A season of extremes for Aberdeen

Pape Gueye has been out injured for 10 weeks… but remains Aberdeen’s top scorer in the Premiership with five goals.

That came from Gueye’s five games in the league.

The Dons are now 19 games into the Premiership campaign, yet Gueye remains the club’s top-scorer in the league.

Gueye is scheduled to return from injury in January, which will deliver a welcome boost.

It has been a season of extremes for Aberdeen with really good times in the 16-game unbeaten start and the bad times with an eight-game winless run.

However, even during that unbeaten start, there were always question marks.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Dante Polvara, Slobodan Rubezic and Kevin Nisbet look dejected as Dundee United's Kevin Holt scores to make it 1-0 at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Dante Polvara, Slobodan Rubezic and Kevin Nisbet look dejected as Dundee United’s Kevin Holt scores to make it 1-0 at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

Fragility of Dons squad exposed

Everything seemed to be going for Aberdeen when they won games during that record breaking run.

Substitutions came on and created or scored goals.

They would get late winners as well.

Every move Thelin made during that unbeaten run would turn up trumps.

However, all that has turned around and exposed the fragility of the squad in general and areas which need strengthened.

That magic touch has gone, but not every decision will pay off for a manager – that is football.

A ‘must-win’ against Ross County

Aberdeen face Ross County on Thursday and must end their winless run. The manager and players will know that.

I’m sure the Red Army will turn out in force at Pittodrie as there is still that support for Thelin and his team.

Aberdeen need a strong performance, but more importantly they need three points.

This is a must-win game.

Having home advantage against a team near the bottom of the table, Aberdeen must show the energy and desire to get the victory.

The attitude and way Aberdeen went about their business against Dundee United was fine.

After the heavy 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock, I’m sure the manager would have had conversations with his squad to tell them it was unacceptable.

He knows performances like that cannot be tolerated.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic looks dejected as his headed effort goes over the target during in the 1-0 loss to Dundee United.
Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic looks dejected as his headed effort goes over the target during in the 1-0 loss to Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Areas where improvement is needed

Aberdeen’s performance against Dundee United was much more energetic and powerful.

However, at the same time Dimitar Mitov had to deliver a number of vital saves to keep it 0-0 until the final minute.

Aberdeen didn’t create enough, and the effort from Ester Sokler that was saved by Jack Walton was their best opportunity.

The New Firm derby was competitive – although it wasn’t a great game.

There were periods when both teams played well and were on top.

But Dundee United created the better chances, so you can’t come away from the game thinking Aberdeen were unlucky to lose.

Yes, it was an improved performance from the loss to Kilmarnock with more grit and determination.

Thelin got a response from his team after the loss to Killie.

But I don’t think it was a good enough response, as there are major areas to be resolved.

There is still areas of improvement to be made all over the park.

