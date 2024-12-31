Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s crash in form exposes a busy January transfer window is needed

Aberdeen’s slump in form has hammered home how much work is needed by Jimmy Thelin during the January transfer window – and how much the Dons board have to support him.

The winter window opens tomorrow.

A third-placed Premiership finish looked a sho0-in for Aberdeen a few weeks ago, and now it is looking pretty rocky.

The eight-game winless slump has exposed question marks in a number of areas Thelin must resolve in the winter window.

The problems are the struggle to score goals, lack of creativity in midfield and a defensive frailty.

Thelin needs to bring in more of his own signings in January as the long run without a win underlines the need to strengthen.

The concerning lack of goals really must be addressed in the January window.

A season of extremes for Aberdeen

Pape Gueye has been out injured for 10 weeks… but remains Aberdeen’s top scorer in the Premiership with five goals.

That came from Gueye’s five games in the league.

The Dons are now 19 games into the Premiership campaign, yet Gueye remains the club’s top-scorer in the league.

Gueye is scheduled to return from injury in January, which will deliver a welcome boost.

It has been a season of extremes for Aberdeen with really good times in the 16-game unbeaten start and the bad times with an eight-game winless run.

However, even during that unbeaten start, there were always question marks.

Fragility of Dons squad exposed

Everything seemed to be going for Aberdeen when they won games during that record breaking run.

Substitutions came on and created or scored goals.

They would get late winners as well.

Every move Thelin made during that unbeaten run would turn up trumps.

However, all that has turned around and exposed the fragility of the squad in general and areas which need strengthened.

That magic touch has gone, but not every decision will pay off for a manager – that is football.

A ‘must-win’ against Ross County

Aberdeen face Ross County on Thursday and must end their winless run. The manager and players will know that.

I’m sure the Red Army will turn out in force at Pittodrie as there is still that support for Thelin and his team.

Aberdeen need a strong performance, but more importantly they need three points.

This is a must-win game.

Having home advantage against a team near the bottom of the table, Aberdeen must show the energy and desire to get the victory.

The attitude and way Aberdeen went about their business against Dundee United was fine.

After the heavy 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock, I’m sure the manager would have had conversations with his squad to tell them it was unacceptable.

He knows performances like that cannot be tolerated.

Areas where improvement is needed

Aberdeen’s performance against Dundee United was much more energetic and powerful.

However, at the same time Dimitar Mitov had to deliver a number of vital saves to keep it 0-0 until the final minute.

Aberdeen didn’t create enough, and the effort from Ester Sokler that was saved by Jack Walton was their best opportunity.

The New Firm derby was competitive – although it wasn’t a great game.

There were periods when both teams played well and were on top.

But Dundee United created the better chances, so you can’t come away from the game thinking Aberdeen were unlucky to lose.

Yes, it was an improved performance from the loss to Kilmarnock with more grit and determination.

Thelin got a response from his team after the loss to Killie.

But I don’t think it was a good enough response, as there are major areas to be resolved.

There is still areas of improvement to be made all over the park.