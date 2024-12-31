Aberdeen FC: Dons will have to go some to top the drama of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC: Dons will have to go some to top the drama of 2024

We recap a truly remarkable 12 months at Pittodrie which saw the Dons board the managerial merry-go-round.

The men who took charge of the Dons in 2024. From left: Barry Robson, Jimmy Thelin, Peter Leven and Neil Warnock. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
The men who took charge of the Dons in 2024. From left: Barry Robson, Jimmy Thelin, Peter Leven and Neil Warnock. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
By Paul Third

Aberdeen fans have been used to riding the Pittodrie rollercoaster in recent years but it’s unlikely we’ll see a 12-month period featuring more ups and downs than the ones 2024 produced.

Four men took on the role of manager of the club this year, one of them twice, in a tumultuous period for the Dons as Aberdeen put their supporters through the full gamut of emotions.

In hindsight the final month of 2023 provided all the hints of what was to follow.

Barry Robson’s side finished their Europa Conference League campaign with a 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen fans were buoyant at the result which came just three days before the League Cup final against Rangers at Hampden.

However, a defensive, cautious display was settled in Rangers’ favour thanks to a James Tavernier goal.

Losing to Rangers would be any Aberdeen fan’s pet hate.

Aberdeen manger Barry Robson during the 1-1 draw with Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manger Barry Robson during the 1-1 draw with Dundee, his last game in charge. Image: SNS.

But Robson’s post-match comments that “we have no right as Aberdeen to come down here and run the whole game” rubbed salt into the wound of the Red Army.

A 3-0 home defeat in the final game of 2023 by St Mirren did little to lift the mood.

Managerial whirligig begins at Pittodrie

The opening of the transfer window saw more outs than ins with Rhys Williams and Or Dadia both returning to their parent loan clubs with neither having made a single competitive appearance.

Vicente Besuijen also left Pittodrie, as he joined FC Emmen on loan. The only new face was Killian Phillips, who joined on loan from Crystal Palace.

However, Robson’s tenure was nearing an end and, with the club in eighth place, he was sacked on January 31.

What followed was some hope followed by unadulterated chaos.

First-team coach Peter Leven stepped up to take charge, guiding the club to a 1-1 draw with Celtic at Pittodrie.

With the club in the bottom half of the table it was time for drastic action.

Enter Neil Warnock, the charismatic and eccentric veteran of many a lower league promotion in English football.

Neil Warnock was appointed Aberdeen manager on an interim basis in February. Image: Aberdeen FC

Warnock brought Junior Hoilett, a player he had worked with on several occasions in his career, with him to bolster the ranks at Pittodrie.

But the 75-year-old’s tenure was an unmitigated disaster. Warnock won two of his eight games in charge, both in the Scottish Cup.

He did not win any of the six league games he presided over and left the club with the Dons in 10th place, two places worse off than when Robson departed.

Leven rides to the rescue

It was left to Leven to step into the breach again and he lost his first league game in charge of his second tenure as the Dons went down 1-0 at Dundee on March 13.

He did not lose another as Aberdeen went unbeaten in their last eight league games, winning five of them, to finish best of the rest in the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership.

Given how there was genuine concern of a relegation dogfight when Leven took charge it was quite the accomplishment.

Leven also led the Dons at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

It was an instant Hampden classic as Aberdeen and the Hoops could not be separated after 120 minutes.

With the sides locked together at 3-3 it went to penalties with Brendan Rodgers’ side coming out on top to break the brave Aberdeen hearts.

Perseverance pays off in Dons’ managerial hunt

Leven’s spell in charge came against a backdrop of uncertainty off the field.

The club’s pursuit of Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin in the final weeks of Warnock’s reign seemingly reached a dead end with the Swede deciding to stay at his club.

But chairman Dave Cormack would not take no for an answer and by mid-April his powers of persuasion convinced Thelin to agree to move to Scotland to be the new Dons boss in June.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin pictured at Pittodrie stadium with the pitch and Red Shed behind him.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

To say the Swede was a breath of fresh air is an understatement.

The Dons boss shook off the sale of star striker Bojan Miovski to Girona by leading his side to 13 wins in a row in the League Cup and the league.

His side’s blistering form resulted in Thelin winning manager of the month in August and October.

The goals were flowing, the brand of football was easy on the eye, and the feelgood factor was firmly back at Aberdeen after the best start of any manager in the club’s history.

Ten wins in the opening 11 league games gave the Dons a healthy lead on Rangers and had them neck and neck with Celtic at the top of the table.

Signs point to first month of 2025 being a defining one

Naturally, confidence was soaring around Pittodrie – but there has been the most sobering of reality checks in November and December.

As first defeats go, a 6-0 mauling by Celtic in the League Cup semi-final was a doozy.

The Dons recovered with a 4-1 win against Dundee in the league but since then it has been a grizzly tale of woe.

A first league defeat at St Mirren saw the Dons fall behind the Hoops and the gap has grown ever wider since.

Rangers have since regained second spot while it is Dundee United who Aberdeen are most concerned about heading into 2025.

As January is almost upon Aberdeen the need to regroup, refresh and reinforce is timely.

How those efforts go in the first month of the new calendar year will go a long way to shaping how 2025 pans out for the Dons.

