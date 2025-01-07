Dozens of new jobs hopes as Buckie businessman reveals plans to expand Elgin car dealership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business

Dozens of new jobs hopes as Buckie businessman reveals plans to expand Elgin car dealership

Businessman Charles Milne owns a number of car dealerships including Regency Elgin.

By Sean McAngus
A Buckie businessman wants to transform an Elgin car dealership to bring more choice for people in Moray on the hunt for a car.

Regency Elgin, at 3 Linkwood Place, is owned by businessman Charles Milne.

It can be seen clearly by drivers on the A96.

What are the expansion plans for Regency Elgin?

Drawing of new showroom.

Plans have been submitted to build a new showroom with offices and a valet bay in the corner of the existing car park.

Floor plans show the building will have room for six vehicles and a reception area too.

Floor plan for new showroom at Regency Elgin

Meanwhile, an extension is proposed to the current building.

This will house the new electric car brand LeapMotor.

Floor plan for extension to current building at Regency Elgin.

Hopes for the new facilities

Mr Milne said: “We’re thrilled to announce the submission of planning for a new, purpose-built motor retail facility in Elgin, which will house two exciting new franchises arriving in Moray in 2025.

“This represents a significant investment in the local community, bringing more choice for consumers in Moray and creating 35 new job opportunities.

We’re looking forward to working with Moray Council and are hopeful for a swift approval process so we can get started on delivering this exciting project.”

Who is Charles Milne?

Buckie businessman Charles Milne pictured.

After qualifying as a motor vehicle engineer, businessman Charles Milne set up his own firm in 1993, Regency Car Sales.

Now he owns a number of car dealerships, including Regency Buckie and Moravian Motors too.

Other business interests include Milne Property Developments and the Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen which has been a success.

He also serves as a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire.

Conversation