Dozens of new jobs hopes as Buckie businessman reveals plans to expand Elgin car dealership

A Buckie businessman wants to transform an Elgin car dealership to bring more choice for people in Moray on the hunt for a car.

Regency Elgin, at 3 Linkwood Place, is owned by businessman Charles Milne.

It can be seen clearly by drivers on the A96.

What are the expansion plans for Regency Elgin?

Plans have been submitted to build a new showroom with offices and a valet bay in the corner of the existing car park.

Floor plans show the building will have room for six vehicles and a reception area too.

Meanwhile, an extension is proposed to the current building.

This will house the new electric car brand LeapMotor.

Hopes for the new facilities

Mr Milne said: “We’re thrilled to announce the submission of planning for a new, purpose-built motor retail facility in Elgin, which will house two exciting new franchises arriving in Moray in 2025.

“This represents a significant investment in the local community, bringing more choice for consumers in Moray and creating 35 new job opportunities.

We’re looking forward to working with Moray Council and are hopeful for a swift approval process so we can get started on delivering this exciting project.”

Who is Charles Milne?

After qualifying as a motor vehicle engineer, businessman Charles Milne set up his own firm in 1993, Regency Car Sales.

Now he owns a number of car dealerships, including Regency Buckie and Moravian Motors too.

Other business interests include Milne Property Developments and the Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen which has been a success.

He also serves as a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire.

