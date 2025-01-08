Latvia skipper Kristers Tobers set to become Aberdeen’s second January transfer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Latvia skipper Kristers Tobers set to become Aberdeen’s second January transfer

Tobers will undergo his medical at Cormack Park before his official unveiling, and Aberdeen hope he will be able to make his debut against Hearts.

By Ryan Cryle
Mandatory Credit: Photo by GEORGI LICOVSKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (14908677ai) North Macedonia's Enis Bardhi (C) in actin against Latvia's Latvia's Kristers Tobers (R) and Latvia's Vitalijs Jagodinskis (L) during the UEFA Nations League match between North Macedonia and Latvia in Skopje, North Macedonia, 14 November 2024. UEFA Nations League - North Macedonia vs Latvia, Skopje - 14 Nov 2024
Latvia's Kristers Tobers (R) blocks a shot from North Macedonia’s Enis Bardhi in a UEFA Nations League match in November 2024. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen are expected to confirm the transfer of centre-back Kristers Tobers in the coming hours after agreeing an £800,000 deal for the Latvia captain.

The 24-year-old’s club, Swiss side Grasshoppers, sanctioned the move after the Dons made an improved bid for the centre-half, with personal terms also agreed.

Tobers will undergo his medical at Cormack Park before his official unveiling as Reds boss Jimmy Thelin’s second winter window signing.

With only one fit and available centre-back, Angus MacDonald, going into Sunday’s home game against Hearts, it is a timely switch.

But it remains to be seen whether Aberdeen will be able to push through a work permit for Tobers in time for him to make his debut in the Premiership clash at Pittodrie.

New Aberdeen signing Jeppe Okkels. Image courtesy of Aberdeen FC.
New Aberdeen signing Jeppe Okkels, who will soon be joined at Pittodrie by Kristers Tobers. Image courtesy of Aberdeen FC.

On Monday, Aberdeen – now in the midst of a 10-game winless tailspin following a blistering start to the season under recently-appointed boss Thelin – completed the signing of the gaffer’s former Elfsborg winger Jeppe Okkels, in a loan-with-option-to-buy deal from English Championship Preston North End.

The Dons have also been linked to utility player Alexander Jensen from Swedish outfit Brommapojkarna.

However, the parties were understood to be some distance apart in their valuation of the player.

It is thought a fee equal to the one being shelled out by Aberdeen for Tobers would be required to land 23-year-old Jensen, who can play right- and left-back, centre-half, and in multiple midfield positions.

