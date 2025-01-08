Latvia skipper Kristers Tobers set to become Aberdeen’s second January transfer

Aberdeen are expected to confirm the transfer of centre-back Kristers Tobers in the coming hours after agreeing an £800,000 deal for the Latvia captain.

The 24-year-old’s club, Swiss side Grasshoppers, sanctioned the move after the Dons made an improved bid for the centre-half, with personal terms also agreed.

Tobers will undergo his medical at Cormack Park before his official unveiling as Reds boss Jimmy Thelin’s second winter window signing.

With only one fit and available centre-back, Angus MacDonald, going into Sunday’s home game against Hearts, it is a timely switch.

But it remains to be seen whether Aberdeen will be able to push through a work permit for Tobers in time for him to make his debut in the Premiership clash at Pittodrie.

On Monday, Aberdeen – now in the midst of a 10-game winless tailspin following a blistering start to the season under recently-appointed boss Thelin – completed the signing of the gaffer’s former Elfsborg winger Jeppe Okkels, in a loan-with-option-to-buy deal from English Championship Preston North End.

The Dons have also been linked to utility player Alexander Jensen from Swedish outfit Brommapojkarna.

However, the parties were understood to be some distance apart in their valuation of the player.

It is thought a fee equal to the one being shelled out by Aberdeen for Tobers would be required to land 23-year-old Jensen, who can play right- and left-back, centre-half, and in multiple midfield positions.