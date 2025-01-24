Aberdeen FC confirm road closures near Pittodrie due to Storm Eowyn safety concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC confirm road closures near Pittodrie due to Storm Eowyn safety concerns

A section of Merkland Road East is also closed following a recent fire.

By Ellie Milne
Pittodrie Stadium
Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A number of restrictions will be in place around Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday amid Storm Eowyn.

Aberdeen Football Club has confirmed road closures will be in place due to the impacts of the severe weather and a recent nearby fire.

The club shared the update ahead of the Dons home fixture with St Mirren, which is scheduled to kick off at 3pm on Saturday.

Ardarroch Road and a section of Merkland Road East will both be closed, while there is also a cordon in place on Golf Road due to storm damage.

A yellow weather warning for wind will remain in effect until 3pm on Saturday, while a warning for snow and ice ends at 11am.

Fans leaving the Merkland and South Stands will be guided along Merkland Lane to Pittodrie Street. Image: DC Thomson.

A message shared by Aberdeen FC online, states: “These closures are in place to ensure public safety due to potential hazards from flying debris and structural damage.

“Police and AFC stewards will be present on matchday to assist with diversions and provide guidance to supporters and supporter buses on approach to the stadium.

“We urge everyone attending to plan ahead, allow more time to travel to the stadium, follow the directions of stewards and police, and prioritise safety while navigating these areas.

“Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”

Roads closed near Pittodrie on matchday

Any supporters who arrive at Merkland Road from King Street before the match will be redirected along Pittodrie Lane to Pittodrie Street.

After the match, fans leaving the stadium from the Merkland and South Stands will be guided along Merkland Lane to Pittodrie Street.

The safety measures have also been put in place due to a garage fire on Merkland Road East on Wednesday.

Fire at a building on Merkland Road East, Aberdeen.
Fire crews battle the flames on Wednesday. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

Emergency Services were called to Pittodrie Car Stadium and Stag Motors shortly before 8am and spent several hours extinguishing the flames.

The buildings, which were home to the family-run business for decades, have been completely destroyed.

Inspections have been carried this week at the fire site and at surrounding buildings.

