Aberdeen FC confirm road closures near Pittodrie due to Storm Eowyn safety concerns

A number of restrictions will be in place around Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday amid Storm Eowyn.

Aberdeen Football Club has confirmed road closures will be in place due to the impacts of the severe weather and a recent nearby fire.

The club shared the update ahead of the Dons home fixture with St Mirren, which is scheduled to kick off at 3pm on Saturday.

Ardarroch Road and a section of Merkland Road East will both be closed, while there is also a cordon in place on Golf Road due to storm damage.

A yellow weather warning for wind will remain in effect until 3pm on Saturday, while a warning for snow and ice ends at 11am.

A message shared by Aberdeen FC online, states: “These closures are in place to ensure public safety due to potential hazards from flying debris and structural damage.

“Police and AFC stewards will be present on matchday to assist with diversions and provide guidance to supporters and supporter buses on approach to the stadium.

“We urge everyone attending to plan ahead, allow more time to travel to the stadium, follow the directions of stewards and police, and prioritise safety while navigating these areas.

“Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”

Roads closed near Pittodrie on matchday

Any supporters who arrive at Merkland Road from King Street before the match will be redirected along Pittodrie Lane to Pittodrie Street.

After the match, fans leaving the stadium from the Merkland and South Stands will be guided along Merkland Lane to Pittodrie Street.

The safety measures have also been put in place due to a garage fire on Merkland Road East on Wednesday.

Emergency Services were called to Pittodrie Car Stadium and Stag Motors shortly before 8am and spent several hours extinguishing the flames.

The buildings, which were home to the family-run business for decades, have been completely destroyed.

Inspections have been carried this week at the fire site and at surrounding buildings.

