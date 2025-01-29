Fraserburgh beat Buckie Thistle in Highland League Cup classic to reach semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh beat Buckie Thistle in Highland League Cup classic to reach semi-finals

The Broch got the better of the Jags in a cracking last eight encounter at Victoria Park.

By Callum Law
Scott Barbour celebrates scoring for Fraserburgh against Buckie Thistle in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage.
After beating Buckie Thistle in a thrilling quarter-final Mark Cowie would love to lead Fraserburgh to R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup glory.

Logan Watt’s late goal earned the Broch a 3-2 win against the Jags in a classic last eight encounter at Victoria Park, which sets up a semi-final meeting with Banks o’ Dee at Bellslea on March 1.

Fraserburgh have won the Highland League Cup twice in their history – 1959 and 2006 – and it is the only trophy Cowie has yet to win since being appointed manager in April 2015.

He said: “We didn’t get to grips with certain aspects of the game in the first half, but a few words at half-time seemed to reinvigorate us.

“In the second half we were a different beast, there was a different energy about us and there was a belief about us.

Scott Barbour scores for Fraserburgh against Buckie.

“I’m not saying we had a bad first half, but second half we were really good and I’m delighted with the win.

“We want to win this cup, I’ve been trying for a while and the club’s been trying for a while, but nobody just gives it to you.

“I was playing the last time we won it in 2006, we’ll give it our best shot, but all four teams still in it want to win it.”

Fast start

Fraserburgh took the lead with 80 seconds on the clock. From a Buckie corner they broke at pace, Greg Buchan’s header clear found Aidan Sopel, who in turn fed Scott Barbour and with the Jags caught short at the back he passed to Connor Wood, who raced through on goal and found the left corner of the net.

Within a minute Thistle equalised when Joe McCabe crossed from the right and the unmarked Aaron Nicolson headed into the right corner from six yards.

Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour is beaten by Jack MacIver’s penalty for Buckie.

In the 16th minute the hosts took the lead. A loose touch from Ross Aitken inside his own box led to Jack MacIver going down as he challenged Aitken and goalkeeper Joe Barbour for the ball.

Although Barbour eventually gathered, referee Lewis Brown pointed to the penalty spot and MacIver fired into the top left corner.

Soon after Buckie goalkeeper Mark Ridgers made a tremendous fingertip save to repel Fraser Mackie’s flick.

Broch turn things around

Fraserburgh made a strong start to the second half and restored parity in the 55th minute when Joshua Hawkins’ cross from the left broke for Scott Barbour to score at the back post.

Almost straight from kick-off the Jags nearly retook the lead, but Lyall Keir’s angled effort was straight at Joe Barbour.

Buckie’s task became harder when captain Sam Pugh was sent off in the 72nd minute.

Logan Watt celebrates scoring Fraserburgh’s winning goal against Buckie.

He had been booked for dissent in the first period and was shown a second yellow card and then a red for a challenge on Buchan.

To their credit Buckie defended well after that, but Fraserburgh found a winner in the third minute of stoppage time.

Jamie Beagrie’s excellent pass released Scott Barbour on the left and his cross was finished by sub Watt inside the six-yard box.

Jags set for trophyless campaign

With Buckie ninth in the Breedon Highland League this loss ends their hopes of winning silverware this season.

Boss Lewis MacKinnon said: “To lose it in the last minute was a sucker-punch, we gave possession away and shot ourselves in the foot.

“What a shift the boys put in, especially when we were down to 10 men, they defended brilliantly.

“But it’s a hard luck story which seems to be the story of our season.

“There were too many yellow card being flashed about. Sam got booked for questioning a decision in the first half, he pulled out of the challenge in the second half and the yellow was out pretty quickly which made it tougher.

“Don’t get me wrong it wasn’t decisions that cost us, but I think Sam pulled out of the challenge.”

