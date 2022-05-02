Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley rates this campaign among best of his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley rates this campaign among best of his career

By Jamie Durent
May 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 2, 2022, 4:27 pm
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley rates this campaign as one of his best in football after signing off as league champions.

Cove rounded off the season with a 3-2 comeback win against East Fife, extending their unbeaten run to 26 games and sending them into the Championship on a high.

“It’s one of the best seasons I’ve been involved in football,” said Hartley. “It’s been remarkable and I’ve loved it.

“They don’t always come along these seasons, to win things and players being in with a chance of being player of the year. Everyone has worked together to try get a winning feeling throughout the club.

“We’ll enjoy our break, recharge and refresh but we’ve got to go again next year much stronger.

“Part of the job as a manager is to keep progressing, keep finding a way to make Cove better. I like when it’s a busy summer – it’s better being in a job than out of it.”

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson with the League One title. Pictures by Scott Baxter
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson with the League One title. Picture by Scott Baxter

Mitch Megginson bagged a brace to take his league tally to 18 for the season. Only Premiership players can catch him now, with the leading scorer in the top flight having 13.

“I said to him the day before the game I thought he’d get a double,” said Hartley. “If he gets that award it’ll be great for him personally.

“He’s a great team player to have and he gets the goals for us again to win the game.”

Danny Denholm opened the scoring after an error from goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie, before Kyle Connell’s well-taken strike.

Megginson got his first from the spot after Leighton McIntosh was brought down, then scored his second after the break when he turned in Morgyn Neill’s knock-down.

Mark Reynolds sealed the win after heading in a rebound following Harry Milne’s effort being saved.

“I said to the lads at half-time that we don’t want to end on a sour note. We gifted two goals – we always seem to have a problem at East Fife,” said Hartley.

“But we showed a lot of character and good teams always find a way to win. It’s an incredible record that we started off here 26 games ago and finished it off here.

“It’s credit to the lads for the full season, their hard work and commitment. That goes to everyone at the club.”

