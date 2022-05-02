Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley rates this campaign among best of his career

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley rates this campaign as one of his best in football after signing off as league champions.

Cove rounded off the season with a 3-2 comeback win against East Fife, extending their unbeaten run to 26 games and sending them into the Championship on a high.

“It’s one of the best seasons I’ve been involved in football,” said Hartley. “It’s been remarkable and I’ve loved it.

“They don’t always come along these seasons, to win things and players being in with a chance of being player of the year. Everyone has worked together to try get a winning feeling throughout the club.

“We’ll enjoy our break, recharge and refresh but we’ve got to go again next year much stronger.

“Part of the job as a manager is to keep progressing, keep finding a way to make Cove better. I like when it’s a busy summer – it’s better being in a job than out of it.”

Mitch Megginson bagged a brace to take his league tally to 18 for the season. Only Premiership players can catch him now, with the leading scorer in the top flight having 13.

“I said to him the day before the game I thought he’d get a double,” said Hartley. “If he gets that award it’ll be great for him personally.

“He’s a great team player to have and he gets the goals for us again to win the game.”

Danny Denholm opened the scoring after an error from goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie, before Kyle Connell’s well-taken strike.

Megginson got his first from the spot after Leighton McIntosh was brought down, then scored his second after the break when he turned in Morgyn Neill’s knock-down.

Mark Reynolds sealed the win after heading in a rebound following Harry Milne’s effort being saved.

“I said to the lads at half-time that we don’t want to end on a sour note. We gifted two goals – we always seem to have a problem at East Fife,” said Hartley.

“But we showed a lot of character and good teams always find a way to win. It’s an incredible record that we started off here 26 games ago and finished it off here.

“It’s credit to the lads for the full season, their hard work and commitment. That goes to everyone at the club.”