Watch: Timelapse shows Lossiemouth East Beach Bridge taking shape

By Lauren Taylor
May 2, 2022, 6:00 am

A £1.8million project to reconnect a Moray town with its beloved beach is taking shape.

Our timelapse video shows the different sections of East Beach Bridge being lowered into place in Lossiemouth.

Workmen used a huge crane to lower four parts of the new bridge into place last week, no matter if it was high or low tide.

Crane lowering the final piece of the bridge into place on Friday. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Crowds gathered along the waterfront daily to witness the long-anticipated project come to life.

The previous crossing was shut amid safety concerns in July 2019.

Once complete, the bridge will give locals and holidaymakers access to the beach once more, which will be a welcome boost for businesses.

The sections of the bridge have now been lowered into place. Supplied by Beaver Bridges.

The work, carried out by Beaver Bridges who have a regional office in Glasgow, is also being documented via a webcam live stream.

Bridge ‘coming on very well’

The team designed and engineered the sections in Shrewsbury, and manufactured the parts in their factory in Wigan before transporting them to the north-east using their fleet of specialist vehicles.

Richard Hinckley, sales director for Beaver Bridges, is very pleased with how work has progressed so far.

He said: “It’s coming on very well, we’re really pleased with where we’ve got to and it’s completely on programme.

“The bridge was fully landed so the guys are just doing the finishing works, there’s still quite a lot of work to be done there but the main super-structure has been fully installed.”

The crane left the site in Lossiemouth on Friday after lowering the final piece into place.

According to Mr Hinckley, the team have enjoyed working in the Moray town and they are “really proud” to be the contractors nominated to carry out the works.

Crowds have gathered to witness the progress of works on the new coastal crossing. Picture by Sandy McCrook.

He also said the community has been “extremely supportive of the whole project” and thanked locals for their interest.

“We’d like to thank the locals of Lossie for their fantastic support, and fantastic welcome to us as contractors,” he added.

“They’ve worked extremely well with our business, been very supportive by replenishing the guys with ice creams and refreshments and have taken a great interest in the scheme. The team has really enjoyed working in Lossiemouth.”

Moray Council, which will maintain the bridge after completion, expects the bridge to be open by May 18.

Online support for the efforts

Many people have been following the progress of the new bridge on social media, watching the team’s live stream for updates.

Picture by Sandy McCook.

Some praised the team’s efforts to install the new bridge, while others expressed their excitement at being able to visit the beach again.

Mandy Wilson commented: “A momentous week for me. I loved every minute of all the hustle and bustle. The bridge looks great.”

Jackie Faulds wrote: “Brilliant job, very well done and massive thanks to all your team. Enjoyed watching, the most excitement Lossie has seen for years.”

John Scott said: “Excellent work by all involved. Can’t wait to walk over it when I come over from Australia in September. Might even have to have a quick pint to toast it while I’m there.”

