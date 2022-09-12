Cove Rangers need to help Mitch Megginson hit scoring trail, says manager Jim McIntyre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre has backed captain Mitch Megginson to start finding the net regularly once again.

Megginson has not scored since the opening-day win over Raith Rovers – Cove’s only Championship victory to date – and has said previously he puts pressure on himself to score.

He bagged two against Raith and has since been matched on that tally by Jamie Masson and Leighton McIntosh, with the latter scoring in consecutive games off the bench.

The skipper led the way with 24 goals in all competitions last season and has been the man Cove have come to rely on for goals since his arrival in 2016.

McIntyre sees the work Megginson puts in to get himself in scoring positions and feels Cove could help him out more with the chances they create.

“To be fair to him he’s not had many chances come his way,” said McIntyre. “He’s been working ever so hard for the team and doing a great job.

“Chances have been at a premium so a wee bit more creation in the final third will certainly help supply chances for him.

Megginson ‘a fans’ hero’

“He never stops working and that’s a given. It should be a given that you’re going to work as hard as you can in any team, to nullify the opposition.

“Then it’s about how good can we be when we get into the key moments. Being better in both boxes is what’s going to get us results, as generally in between them we’ve been decent.”

Cove have largely been playing with a lone striker this season and when fit – Megginson missed the defeat to Queen’s Park – the responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of the 30-year-old.

Megginson’s influence as skipper has shown no signs of waning either. He is someone who demands high standards of himself and those around him but has not been immune to Cove’s struggle for form so far this campaign.

“He plays the captain’s part well,” said McIntyre. “He’s got a great affinity with the club, he’s a fans’ hero.

“He’s used to winning games and he’s wanting to make sure we pick up as many points as we can.”