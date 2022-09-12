Cove Rangers need to help Mitch Megginson hit scoring trail, says manager Jim McIntyre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers need to help Mitch Megginson hit scoring trail, says manager Jim McIntyre

By Jamie Durent
September 12, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson. Photo by Mitch Megginson
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre has backed captain Mitch Megginson to start finding the net regularly once again.

Megginson has not scored since the opening-day win over Raith Rovers – Cove’s only Championship victory to date – and has said previously he puts pressure on himself to score.

He bagged two against Raith and has since been matched on that tally by Jamie Masson and Leighton McIntosh, with the latter scoring in consecutive games off the bench.

The skipper led the way with 24 goals in all competitions last season and has been the man Cove have come to rely on for goals since his arrival in 2016.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre.

McIntyre sees the work Megginson puts in to get himself in scoring positions and feels Cove could help him out more with the chances they create.

“To be fair to him he’s not had many chances come his way,” said McIntyre. “He’s been working ever so hard for the team and doing a great job.

“Chances have been at a premium so a wee bit more creation in the final third will certainly help supply chances for him.

Megginson ‘a fans’ hero’

“He never stops working and that’s a given. It should be a given that you’re going to work as hard as you can in any team, to nullify the opposition.

“Then it’s about how good can we be when we get into the key moments. Being better in both boxes is what’s going to get us results, as generally in between them we’ve been decent.”

Cove have largely been playing with a lone striker this season and when fit – Megginson missed the defeat to Queen’s Park – the responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of the 30-year-old.

Megginson’s influence as skipper has shown no signs of waning either. He is someone who demands high standards of himself and those around him but has not been immune to Cove’s struggle for form so far this campaign.

“He plays the captain’s part well,” said McIntyre. “He’s got a great affinity with the club, he’s a fans’ hero.

“He’s used to winning games and he’s wanting to make sure we pick up as many points as we can.”

