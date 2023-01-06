Argyll and Bute residents could hold the key in council’s £7 million budget cut crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People need to speak up for council services such as education, care at home and support for new business to save them, says the leader of Argyll and Bute Council.

In a bid to stop unprecedented cuts to services across the region, council leader Robin Currie wants people to write in the starkest of terms to him and to decision makers.

The local authority needs to cut £7 million from its budget, and £32m over the next five years. The council works with a budget of around £250m.

Council tax for the area brings in around £52m.

Cost of living squeeze on councils

The local authority’s budget is already squeezed, and it is understood that future budgets will not rise with the rate of inflation.

This year, as councils across Scotland raise growing concerns about reducing budgets as the cost of living crisis sees increasing costs for food, fuel and transportation – the toll on the budget of the local authority will mean something has to give.

We asked council representatives what savings they believed could be made in the local authority.

Education is key

Education spokeswoman Yvonne McNeilly wants to protect as many services as she can.

The councillor said: “We will do what we have got to do. We will continue to protect our most vulnerable children and young people.

“We have a responsibility to do what we can to be more efficient with what we have to get the very best for those in education settings in Argyll and Bute.

“No one comes into the council wanting to make cuts, no one would take the job if they thought that.”

However, she doesn’t want to use the same rhetoric of it being Westminster or Holyrood to blame, she says the time is to just get on with making things more efficient.

The council employs around 4,600 people, which is around 5% of the local population.

She continued: “We have the right team in position to make the saving that we can. They will bring forward proposals and we will look at them.”

“We are of course the largest employer in Argyll and Bute and we have to understand that when we look at making any cuts to the number of staff.

“It is something to be avoided as far as possible.

“The council is a business and it needs to be managed well. We need to look at the emotional impact to a community of losing jobs and we must consider that.

Planning is not immune to savings

Keiron Green, who is policy leader for planning and regulatory services, said: “Within planning and regulatory services there has already been considerable efforts made over recent years to ensure that income from fees covers the costs of processing applications.

“It is crucial that sufficient staff are available for developments and businesses to gain appropriate permissions in a timely manner.

“This will support the ongoing economic growth of our area, secure jobs, and provide much needed homes locally.”

Council position is ‘stark’

Mr Currie, who is in his second term as leader of the council said: “I think we have set out our position in the starkest of terms – local government is at crisis point.

“Action is needed now to save our services, the services that people depend on, especially in times of challenge such as we are facing just now.

“Communities who are already dealing with an unprecedented cost of living crisis can’t afford to lose any more of the vital services they value and need.”

“It is absolutely the case that it is an enormous task and that there are no easy savings to be made, and that is why we need as many people as possible to speak up for the council services that everybody uses, and join with us in calling for a funding settlement that saves our services.”

“Council services touch all aspects of people’s lives. It may not always be noticed – employees for example don’t all wear recognisable uniform like some other public sector organisations – but we’re there every day, year round, in one way and another.”

What would you cut or save?

Residents in Argyll and Bute are being asked to rate their top three priorities before the end of January 31 to influence council policy.

They have to choose from:

Climate Change

Community Wellbeing

Digital Inclusion

Diverse Economy and Skilled Workforce

Financial Inclusion

Housing

Transport Infrastructure

Alastair Redman, the council’s policy lead for community planning, said: “Our focus across the partnership is on getting it right for Argyll and Bute and delivering the improvements that people need and want to see.

“We can do that best with input from communities which is why we are keen to hear about what the priorities are for you.”

‘Difficult times for everyone’

Gary Mulvaney, policy lead for financial services, said: “Cutting funding for councils is cutting council services for communities.

“We want to save council services. These are difficult times for everyone, the day-to-day support and longer term recovery services that councils provide are especially needed now.”

Jim Lynch, leader of the largest opposition group in the council, said: “Councillors are working together to do the best possible for Argyll and Bute in these unprecedented times.

“We want council services to be there, supporting people when they need it, driving the area’s economy to growth and a successful future.

“The focus is on doing all we can to support our residents, businesses and the area as a whole now and in the longer term.”