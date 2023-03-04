Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley happy with squad after recruitment drive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley now feels he has a squad capable of keeping the Aberdeen side in the Championship.

Cove have 10 games to ensure their stay in the second-tier is not a temporary one, with Hartley recruiting 10 new players in January.

The latest of those was Jackson Longridge, who arrived on loan from Livingston earlier this week.

“Ten players coming in during January is pretty incredible,” said Hartley. “Ten players during the summer you can do but in January is a massive turnaround.

“We’ve got 10 games to go and we feel this is the squad we’re going to have to work with now. We’ve had to bring players in, that’s plain to see.

“I’ve mainly played the same team (in the past) but we’ve chopped and changed every week, for various reasons.

“The success I’ve had, the team has always been consistent. But we had to bring in players in January.

“The loan guys went back, who’d done really well for us, so we needed players in.”

The need for Longridge’s addition was evident to Hartley, with Brody Paterson – himself a January arrival – likely to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Cove have struggled for a left-back this season following the departure of Harry Milne to Partick Thistle. They have also utilised Shay Logan, Connor Scully and Evan Towler in the role.

“The balance wasn’t right,” he added. “With Brody being out, it’s been a problem for the team all season.

“Bringing Jackson in is really important. He’s got good experience in the Premiership and I worked with his brother (Louis) at Falkirk, so I know I’m getting a good professional.

💬 "As soon as I got the phone call and heard Cove wanted me on board, I was keen to get it done as quickly as possible." Jackson Longridge spoke to Cove Rangers TV for the first time after signing for the club. 👇 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) March 2, 2023

“It was the big one in the summer, when the club lost Harry. He’s had a really good season and to replace a full-back is always difficult.

“I had a look at the teams in the Premiership to see if we could get a left-back in. Davie (Martindale) didn’t really want to let him go but the boy wanted to play football, which is a good thing. They’re a bit of a dying breed.”

Cove entertain Dundee at the Balmoral Stadium this afternoon, three weeks after the Dark Blues beat them 3-0 at Dens Park.

“I know the expectations of Dundee,” said Hartley. “They’ve had a wee bit of a sticky spell and they’re going to try win the title.

“They’ll come here trying to win but we also have to win. They’ve got a really strong squad and I like their manager.

“We need to make sure our home form counts between now and the end of the season.”

Fraser Fyvie, Brody Paterson and Blair Yule (all ankle) plus Connor Scully (knee) are out, while Shay Logan is a doubt.