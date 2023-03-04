Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley happy with squad after recruitment drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley happy with squad after recruitment drive

By Jamie Durent
March 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Former Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley now feels he has a squad capable of keeping the Aberdeen side in the Championship.

Cove have 10 games to ensure their stay in the second-tier is not a temporary one, with Hartley recruiting 10 new players in January.

The latest of those was Jackson Longridge, who arrived on loan from Livingston earlier this week.

“Ten players coming in during January is pretty incredible,” said Hartley. “Ten players during the summer you can do but in January is a massive turnaround.

“We’ve got 10 games to go and we feel this is the squad we’re going to have to work with now. We’ve had to bring players in, that’s plain to see.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I’ve mainly played the same team (in the past) but we’ve chopped and changed every week, for various reasons.

“The success I’ve had, the team has always been consistent. But we had to bring in players in January.

“The loan guys went back, who’d done really well for us, so we needed players in.”

The need for Longridge’s addition was evident to Hartley, with Brody Paterson – himself a January arrival – likely to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Cove have struggled for a left-back this season following the departure of Harry Milne to Partick Thistle. They have also utilised Shay Logan, Connor Scully and Evan Towler in the role.

“The balance wasn’t right,” he added. “With Brody being out, it’s been a problem for the team all season.

“Bringing Jackson in is really important. He’s got good experience in the Premiership and I worked with his brother (Louis) at Falkirk, so I know I’m getting a good professional.

“It was the big one in the summer, when the club lost Harry. He’s had a really good season and to replace a full-back is always difficult.

“I had a look at the teams in the Premiership to see if we could get a left-back in. Davie (Martindale) didn’t really want to let him go but the boy wanted to play football, which is a good thing. They’re a bit of a dying breed.”

Cove entertain Dundee at the Balmoral Stadium this afternoon, three weeks after the Dark Blues beat them 3-0 at Dens Park.

“I know the expectations of Dundee,” said Hartley. “They’ve had a wee bit of a sticky spell and they’re going to try win the title.

Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill and Dundee striker Zach Robinson. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill and Dundee striker Zach Robinson. Image: SNS

“They’ll come here trying to win but we also have to win. They’ve got a really strong squad and I like their manager.

“We need to make sure our home form counts between now and the end of the season.”

Fraser Fyvie, Brody Paterson and Blair Yule (all ankle) plus Connor Scully (knee) are out, while Shay Logan is a doubt.

Cove Rangers continue to try marrying style and substance amid Championship battle

