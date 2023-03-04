Pet tortoise arrives at Aberdeenshire primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pet tortoise arrives at Aberdeenshire primary school

By Chris Cromar
March 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Ellon Primary School deputy headteacher, Jill Cooper, with Shrek the tortoise. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Ellon Primary School deputy headteacher, Jill Cooper, with Shrek the tortoise. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.

Pupils at a north-east school have welcomed a new addition – a pet tortoise named Shrek.

Ellon Primary’s deputy headteacher Jill Cooper first suggested the school could take on the pet, an eight-year-old tortoise originally from Serbia.

But instead of staff making the decision, they asked the youngsters what they thought about the idea.

Each class gave their opinions for and against and pupils were asked for their feelings on the issue, with questions being raised for staff to consider.

Ellon Primary School teacher, Amy Hawes and pupils with the tortoise. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.

As well as this, they learned about the responsibility of owning a pet and about what the tortoise would need to keep him safe and happy.

‘It was just great excitement’

After the children overwhelmingly backed getting the reptile, whose name was originally Dory, he was introduced to the pupils at an all-school assembly.

Mrs Cooper said: “When he first came in, it was just great excitement with the children and there was lots and lots of visitors. I think the poor guy didn’t get much peace to settle in straight away.”

Ellon Primary School has a unit for children with additional support needs (ASN) which has become Shrek’s home. He has been described as a “calming” influence.

Mrs Cooper said this was one of the reasons that getting him “seemed like a really good option”, as research has shown that animals benefit children with additional support needs.

Learning continues

Since Shrek came to the school last month, the children renamed him and have continued learning about his habitat, what he eats and what he does.

“It’s completely cross-curricular, you’ve got the science, the health and wellbeing, caring for someone else, even the geography of where he’s come from and the mathematics of how old he is and how long he’s going to live,” Mrs Cooper said.

Shrek in his new home. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.

Each classroom will receive a soft toy tortoise as they learn about the creatures, while during the school holidays, Shrek will live with teacher Amy Hawes.

Children and teachers will come and go, but with the long life expectancy of tortoises, Mrs Cooper expects him to “outlive everybody” and “be part of the fixtures and fittings” of Ellon Primary School for many years to come.

