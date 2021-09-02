Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Elgin City

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters relishing lucrative all-north third round tie after Dunfermline forfeit SPFL Trust Trophy match

By Andy Skinner
September 2, 2021, 5:00 pm
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters says the guarantee of a home tie against either Caley Thistle or Buckie Thistle will soften the blow at Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Dunfermline being cancelled.

The Pars withdrew from the competition after notifying the SPFL that they were unable to fulfil the fixture due to an insufficient number of players, caused by members of their squad self-isolating, injured or on international duty.

Consequently the Black and Whites, who were due to host the tie at Borough Briggs this weekend, have been awarded a 3-0 victory, following 2-1 triumph over Hibernian B in the previous round.

Although Tatters is pleased to progress, the Elgin chairman was anticipating a strong crowd for the visit of the Championship Fifers.

Elgin have confirmed they will process refunds for those who had booked match tickets or virtual streaming of the game.

Tatters says the third round visit of either Inverness or Buckie on October 9-10 will be equally as lucrative, and he said: “It’s disappointing to win it in that manner, but we will take it. We are not going to complain.

“I suppose the fact it’s a cup game means they have to play them – they can’t afford to hold the rounds up for everybody else.

“Everybody knew the rules anyway, and we just have to get on with it. There is no point in worrying about.

“Dunfermline are a well-supported team, we would have got a good crowd. We had full hospitality so we were looking forward to it.

“We just have to get on with refunding supporters. That’s where the hassle is, of trying to sort all that out.

“It’s great to have a home tie in the next round. Either Caley Thistle or Buckie Thistle would bring a really good crowd.”

An SPFL spokesman said: “Consistent with previous announcements in respect of similar issues in the first round of the SPFL Trust Trophy, the SPFL Board confirmed that any club unable or unwilling to field a team in an SPFL Trust Trophy first or second-round tie will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat.

“Accordingly, Elgin City have been awarded a 3-0 win and will play either Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Buckie Thistle in the third round of the competition next month.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]