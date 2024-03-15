Elgin City boss Allan Hale encouraged by improving away form ahead of trip to Stranraer

Elgin City boss Allan Hale reckons his team can set off for Stranraer with a spring in their step – boosted by strong recent displays on their travels.

The League Two season has only eight fixtures remaining and City’s 1-0 home win over Bonnyrigg Rose last week moved them up to seventh position.

Rock-bottom Clyde’s 2-1 loss at Forfar means Elgin are eight points above 10th spot and just two points below Forfar, who host champions-elect Stenhousemuir this weekend.

Until last month, the Moray men had collected just one away point this term, but since then they have won 2-1 at Spartans and drawn 1-1 at Peterhead.

⚫️⚪️ TOMORROWS MATCH ⚫️⚪️ Tomorrow we make the journey to Stranraer, looking for another positive result to help us on our way to securing League 2 football again next season ⚽️ 🆚 Stranraer

🏟️ Stair Park

🏆 Cinch League Two

📅 Saturday 16th March

⏰ 3pm

🎟️ Cash Gates Only pic.twitter.com/RM1x5T1xpR — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) March 15, 2024

Can Elgin hit heights at Stair Park?

Hale, who has no fresh injury concerns, is ready for the early morning departure and 11-and-a-half hour round trip Saturday to Stair Park on Saturday.

They are hunting down another positive result against a team they hold a two-point advantage over.

He said: “Winning at Spartans got the monkey off our back. People stopped talking about our away form.

“We then went to Peterhead and picked up a point. It is no secret our away form has not been good, but recent away games have been good – even the Clyde game. Although we lost 2-1, our performance merited more.

“It will be a tough game. Stranraer are pretty strong at home and in their last game there, they had a convincing 5-0 victory against Dumbarton.

“We know they will be up for it and we know the threats they carry, but we will focus on ourselves and try and put in the same high level of performance that we’ve had in recent weeks.”

On home soil, Elgin are the third-best performing team in their division behind Stenny and Peterhead, therefore adding away points will clearly aid their progression.

Creating chances to test opponents

The Borough Briggs boss is delighted to see his players on the front foot to test opponents in the final third, but feels they could be more lethal.

He said: “If there has been criticism of recent performances, it has been we’ve not converted enough of the opportunities we’re creating.

“The positive side of that is we’re creating these chances and giving ourselves good opportunities in games.

“We just need that wee bit more consistency in the final third, but overall we have been fairly consistent in terms of performance and with our personnel.”

Now Michael, That’s how you score your first goal in the SPFL! 👏🏻 ⚽️ https://t.co/sJvjNoCjlf — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) March 11, 2024

Dangana goal is just the start for Hale

One fine example of a cool finish in front of goal was displayed by Elgin’s match-winner Michael Dangana to sink Bonnyrigg last week.

The 20-year-old, who Hale snapped up from his former club Huntly, crashed home a high shot to open his account for the club in the second half.

Hale sees no reason why the forward won’t kick on from his overall strong showing which earned him a spot in the SPFL team of the week.

He added: “It was a great finish and it was a good moment for Michael. It capped a really strong performance from him. He had been threatening that type of performance for a while.

“It took him a wee while to settle, but he has settled now and he was excellent last week. We know he’s got bags of ability, so it was pleasing for him. Hopefully he can continue in that fashion between now and the end of the season and have a similar impact in the games ahead.”

1st goal for the club ✔️

Match winning goal ✔️

Man of the match ✔️ ….. and now team of the week ✔️ Congratulations Michael! https://t.co/rR7RtvVhc5 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) March 12, 2024

Top preparation is vital for Hale

Clyde’s recent revival has had teams looking over their shoulders – but Hale explained he’s only concerned with his own squad.

He said: “We’re not looking at any other teams – we’re just focused on ourselves.

“We know there is a lot of football to be played and a lot of points to play for. There are lots of teams in a similar position.

“For us, it’s about taking care of ourselves and ensuring our preparation is right.

“We want to maintain the consistency the players have shown recently until the end of the season. If we do that, we will hopefully pick up the points we need.”