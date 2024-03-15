Elgin City boss Allan Hale encouraged by improving away form ahead of trip to Stranraer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale encouraged by improving away form ahead of trip to Stranraer

Ahead of an early morning epic trek to Stranraer, Black and Whites manager Allan Hale says his team are improving on away days.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Robert Crombie

Elgin City boss Allan Hale reckons his team can set off for Stranraer with a spring in their step – boosted by strong recent displays on their travels.

The League Two season has only eight fixtures remaining and City’s 1-0 home win over Bonnyrigg Rose last week moved them up to seventh position.

Rock-bottom Clyde’s 2-1 loss at Forfar means Elgin are eight points above 10th spot and just two points below Forfar, who host champions-elect Stenhousemuir this weekend.

Until last month, the Moray men had collected just one away point this term, but since then they have won 2-1 at Spartans and drawn 1-1 at Peterhead.

Can Elgin hit heights at Stair Park?

Hale, who has no fresh injury concerns, is ready for the early morning departure and 11-and-a-half hour round trip Saturday to Stair Park on Saturday.

They are hunting down another positive result against a team they hold a two-point advantage over.

He said: “Winning at Spartans got the monkey off our back. People stopped talking about our away form.

“We then went to Peterhead and picked up a point. It is no secret our away form has not been good, but recent away games have been good – even the Clyde game. Although we lost 2-1, our performance merited more.

“It will be a tough game. Stranraer are pretty strong at home and in their last game there, they had a convincing 5-0 victory against Dumbarton.

“We know they will be up for it and we know the threats they carry, but we will focus on ourselves and try and put in the same high level of performance that we’ve had in recent weeks.”

On home soil, Elgin are the third-best performing team in their division behind Stenny and Peterhead, therefore adding away points will clearly aid their progression.

Creating chances to test opponents

The Borough Briggs boss is delighted to see his players on the front foot to test opponents in the final third, but feels they could be more lethal.

He said: “If there has been criticism of recent performances, it has been we’ve not converted enough of the opportunities we’re creating.

“The positive side of that is we’re creating these chances and giving ourselves good opportunities in games.

“We just need that wee bit more consistency in the final third, but overall we have been fairly consistent in terms of performance and with our personnel.”

Dangana goal is just the start for Hale

One fine example of a cool finish in front of goal was displayed by Elgin’s match-winner Michael Dangana to sink Bonnyrigg last week.

The 20-year-old, who Hale snapped up from his former club Huntly, crashed home a high shot to open his account for the club in the second half.

Hale sees no reason why the forward won’t kick on from his overall strong showing which earned him a spot in the SPFL team of the week.

He added: “It was a great finish and it was a good moment for Michael. It capped a really strong performance from him. He had been threatening that type of performance for a while.

“It took him a wee while to settle, but he has settled now and he was excellent last week. We know he’s got bags of ability, so it was pleasing for him. Hopefully he can continue in that fashion between now and the end of the season and have a similar impact in the games ahead.”

Top preparation is vital for Hale

Clyde’s recent revival has had teams looking over their shoulders – but Hale explained he’s only concerned with his own squad.

He said: “We’re not looking at any other teams – we’re just focused on ourselves.

“We know there is a lot of football to be played and a lot of points to play for. There are lots of teams in a similar position.

“For us, it’s about taking care of ourselves and ensuring our preparation is right.

“We want to maintain the consistency the players have shown recently until the end of the season. If we do that, we will hopefully pick up the points we need.”

