Steven Mackay urges Elgin City to use Stenhousemuir comeback as turning point

By Andy Skinner
December 21, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 21, 2021, 10:47 am
Elgin City assistant manager Steven Mackay.

Steven Mackay has urged Elgin City to use Saturday’s late fightback against Stenhousemuir as a turning point in their League Two campaign.

City recovered from the loss of two early goals against Stenny to claim a point, with Darryl McHardy netting a stoppage time equaliser.

The Black and Whites make the trip to Stirling Albion tonight, aiming to end a run of four matches without a win.

Although Mackay concedes his side were far from their best on Saturday, he hopes the turnaround can inspire a revival in form.

Mackay said: “We said to the players we should use that as inspiration, to continue our momentum from Saturday and take it into Tuesday.

“Anyone at the game would probably agree we were fortunate to take something from the game. We certainly didn’t do enough to warrant a point in my view.

“There have been games recently where we feel we have played well enough to take a point, if not three, but it has not quite happened.

“We will take it and hopefully use it to build on. Sometimes in football you get little breaks like that, which you can use as a turning point. Hopefully that’s what it can be for us.”

Mackay taking nothing for granted against out-of-form Binos

Stirling triumphed 2-0 when the sides met at Borough Briggs in October, but go into tonight’s match on a poor run of form.

A sequence of six successive league defeats led to the departure of manager Kevin Rutkiewicz earlier this month.

Mackay says Elgin, who are without suspended defender Tom Grivosti, will require a much-improved display against the Binos.

He added: “Stirling are having a challenging time in terms of results, and are looking for a new manager as well.

“Hopefully we can go down there and play a lot better than we did on Saturday. If we are going to come away from there with anything from the game, we are going to need to play better than we did on Saturday.”

City are ninth in the table, with only four points separating them from bottom side Cowdenbeath.

A win at Forthbank would move Gavin Price’s men to within five points of the promotion play-offs, however.

Mackay is eager to string a consistent run of results together, adding: “In our last three home games, we have beaten Cowdenbeath and drawn two matches. It isn’t terrible form, although we want to win more of our home games.

“Our away form has not been great, but, if we put a run together and get some consecutive wins, we will soon climb the table.

“Kelty and Forfar are out in front, but the gap between Annan and Cowdenbeath is minimal. If we can get a bit of momentum and go unbeaten for a few games, it will make a massive difference for us.”

